Hanna Jackovich

Two homeless people gather their belongings after a cleanup effort removed their tent in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Utah’s homeless are hurting. This would help
In addition to affordable housing and emergency shelters, Utah needs a Homeless Bill of Rights. This document would provide protection for unhoused individuals when their appearance as seemingly unsheltered is judged over their actual actions.
By Hanna Jackovich
March 1, 2022 11:12 a.m. MST