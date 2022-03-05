clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Hannah Downey
Opinion
This archaic rule is hurting the Great Salt Lake
State legislators are considering a bill that would let people with water rights conserve without losing those rights.
By
Hannah Downey
Feb 2, 2022 10:48 a.m. MST
Opinion
Yes, Joe Biden should let tribal nations make their own decisions
President Biden is taking steps to restore Bears Ears National Monument to its original size, and he should include tribal nations in that decision
By
Hannah Downey
Jan 27, 2021 11 a.m. MST