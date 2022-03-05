Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Hannah LaFond

Kiara Finn as Resilience in "Resilience and the Last Spike." The Utah-made film is premiering May 10.
Entertainment
How this Utah filmmaker is making family-centered action movies
When Brian Finn started AOE Media, he was committed to making good, family-friendly films in Utah. “Resilience and the Last Spike,” coming out May 10, is his latest.
By Hannah LaFond
May 6, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
In this April 10, 2008, photo, Big Bird reads to Connor Scott and Tiffany Jiao during a taping of Sesame Street in New York. "Sesame Street" is celebrating their 50 anniversary this year.
Entertainment
‘Sesame Street’ is celebrating 50 years. But the show offers a whole lot more than ABCs songs
2019 marks 50 years since the cheerful strains of “Sunny Days” first played from TV sets across the country, and “Sesame Street” introduced kids to Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and all the rest of the colorful cast of muppets and humans.
By Hannah LaFond
April 30, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Taking Back Sunday's compilation album "Twenty" was released Jan. 11, 2019.
Entertainment
‘It’s amazing that 20 years down the line we’re still here’ — Taking Back Sunday’s drummer on the band’s longevity
Ahead of the band’s Utah visit, drummer Mark O’Connell shares details from Taking Back Sunday’s past and future.
By Hannah LaFond
April 30, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Rowan Erlacher at the fish pond during the 2018 Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival in Salt Lake City.
Entertainment
How Utah’s Japan Festival could help uncover more Japanese American stories from World War II
Look out: Taiko drummers are taking to the streets of Salt Lake City.
By Hannah LaFond
April 23, 2019 11:30 a.m. MDT
With dramatic cliffs and some of the state’s most rewarding hikes, Capitol Reef is worth more time than many travelers give it.
Entertainment
7 underrated Utah drives, according to a travel expert
“People in Utah are super lucky to have so many great road trips,” Christy Karras told the Deseret News.
By Hannah LaFond
April 22, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii visited Utah at least twice. One of those days, the register records, was Nov. 26, 1896.
Entertainment
11 of the famous people who have visited Temple Square
From Oscar Wilde to Buffalo Bill, the Salt Lake Temple has had its share of famous visitors through the years.
By Hannah LaFond
April 21, 2019 12:18 a.m. MDT
Patrons make their way from booth to booth during the FanX Spring Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Entertainment
Salt Lake’s spring FanX is back after a one-year hiatus
Organizers expect the two-day spring event to draw between 45,000 and 50,000 people to the Salt Palace Convention Center, a slightly pared-down version of FanX’s fall three-day convention.
By Cristy Meiners and Hannah LaFond
April 19, 2019 4:24 p.m. MDT
Faith
The Salt Lake Temple is closing for renovation. Here are 13 facts about Temple Square
In light of the announcement that the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square will be undergoing renovations, here are 13 facts about the temple and other historic landmarks on Temple Square.
By Hannah LaFond
April 19, 2019 12:08 p.m. MDT
Brittany Sanders as Mary Poppins and Geoffrey Reynolds as Bert, the chimney sweep, in a previous Hale Centre Theatre production of "Mary Poppins." "Mary Poppins" will be part of Hale Centre Theatre's 2020 season.
Entertainment
‘Bright Star,’ ‘Strictly Ballroom,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ and more coming to Hale Centre Theatre’s 2020 season
The Hale Centre Theatre has brought excellence to its stages for decades and the 2020 season is no exception. The season will bring U.S. premiere of “Strictly Ballroom the Musical,” beloved classics “Mary Poppins,” “Tarzan” and more.
By Hannah LaFond
April 18, 2019 11:31 a.m. MDT
Pink Martini will perform in the Red Butte Garden 2019 Outdoor Concert Series on July 11.
Entertainment
Lucinda Williams, Pink Martini and more coming to the Red Butte Garden 2019 Outdoor Concert Series
Summer is just around the corner! One of the most anticipated concert series in Utah is right by the University of Utah at the Red Butte Garden. The Red Butte Garden 2019 Outdoor Concert Series will run from May 31-Sept. 23.
By Hannah LaFond
April 16, 2019 11:33 a.m. MDT
The Chocolate Peanut Butter Love cookie by Goodly Cookies.
Entertainment
How Chip Cookies, Ruby Snap and others are fighting not to crumble in Utah’s saturated dessert market
Like any industry, the dessert market has trends that come and go. And the latest in Utah seems to be gourmet cookie delivery, with bakeries like Chip Cookies, Goodly Cookies, RubySnap, Cassie’s Cookies and more opening throughout the state.
By Hannah LaFond
April 16, 2019 7:50 a.m. MDT
David Oyelowo plays Javert in"Les Misérables" on Masterpiece on PBS airing Sundays, April 14-May 19, 2019, at 8 p.m. on KUED.
Entertainment
Meet Javert in new PBS ‘Les Misérables’ — (He) ‘was never going to be a sympathetic character’
PBS’ “Les Misérables” miniseries, set to premiere April 14, takes a grittier look at the well-known story that, despite its many, many adaptations, proves it deserves to be told again, according to actor David Oyelowo, who plays Inspector Javert.
By Hannah LaFond
April 12, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Searching for God, an all-new She-Ra and life as a spy’s wife: 7 must-watch TV shows returning/premiering this spring
Plus: David Attenborough is back with a new nature docuseries.
By Hannah LaFond
April 9, 2019 2:30 p.m. MDT
Emily Nash, left, as Mrs. Malaprop, and Connor Johnson as Sir Anthony Absolute in the University of Utah Department of Theatre's "The Rivals," playing through April 14.
Entertainment
Theater review: Utah Department of Theatre’s ‘The Rivals’ is a ridiculous delight
“The Rivals,” presented by the University of Utah Department of Theatre, combines witty satire with slapstick comedy that kept the audience laughing from beginning to end on opening night.
By Hannah LaFond
April 8, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Leah Chappell smells an orchid at the Orchid show held at Red Butte Garden. Red Butte Garden will host an orchid show April 6 and 9.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: ‘Take Me to Church’ — or the ballet
Get out to the Red Butte Gardens to see some of Utah’s most beautiful orchids, or watch some outdoor adventures at the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival.
By Hannah LaFond
April 4, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Brian Regan is bringing his comedy tour to Utah
Brian Regan is coming to Utah. Regan recently announced that he is bringing his comedy tour to the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center on Nov. 9.
By Hannah LaFond
April 3, 2019 10:45 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
For former Utahn Ashley Hess, being an ‘American Idol’ frontrunner is surreal and inspiring
“Strangers and people I’ve never met are reaching out just to show their support and they’re rooting for me. Honestly, it’s so surreal.”
By Hannah LaFond
April 2, 2019 12:30 p.m. MDT
A group of women — (front to back) Lauren Evans, Jenessa Swan Berg, Eliza Lanham Jones and Heather Francis — are practicing to perform "Claim" as part of the BYU dance department's Senior Projects & Faculty Works at BYU.
Entertainment
‘I wanted to be seen’: seven pregnant dancers take the stage at BYU show
At the beginning of her pregnancy Heather Francis described herself as fearful and in denial. She wasn’t necessarily scared of pregnancy or delivery, but of becoming invisible in her career as a dancer.
By Hannah LaFond
March 28, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Treats made by Shalise Marx for their October book club on "Finding Oz."
Entertainment
On the same page: This Layton book group knows there’s no party like a book party
There are many reasons why Alyson Farmer and others in her neighborhood love their Layton based book club. Before her phone interview with the Deseret News, Farmer emailed other members to compile a list of their favorite things about their club.
By Hannah LaFond
March 23, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announce 2019 Easter program
Easter is on its way and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Bells on Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble are all celebrating together.
By Hannah LaFond
March 22, 2019 5:30 p.m. MDT
Afa Ah Loo works with his model in "Project Runway" season 17 episode 1.
Entertainment
‘Project Runway’s’ Utah contestant watched his mom sew for years; now he has his own clothing line
“Project Runway” has entered season 17 and Utah resident Afa Ah Loo survived another week. In the Thursday, March 21, episode, Ah Loo proved himself as someone to watch.
By Hannah LaFond
March 22, 2019 2:15 p.m. MDT
"Taste and See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers, and Fresh Food Makers" is a book and Bible study by Margaret Feinberg.
Entertainment
‘Food, in essence, is God’s love made edible’ — Park City author’s new book is about the spirituality of food
For Margaret Feinberg food is more than fuel for the body or a meal to rush through — it’s a gift.
By Hannah LaFond
March 21, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Jordan Hess, 23, walks through Dreamscapes, an interactive art space at the Rio Grande in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Entertainment
Dream dream dream at The Gateway’s pop-up art exhibit ‘Dreamscapes’
The Gateway is hosting “Dreamscapes,” Utah Arts Alliance’s new immersive pop-up art experience. The interactive experience is full of art you can see, touch, climb on, hear and even smell. “It’s just a place for imagination and fun,”
By Hannah LaFond
March 19, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
A portrait of Jennie Froiseth by Brooke Smart.
Entertainment
In honor of Women’s History Month, here are 9 Utah women you probably don’t know, but should
Utah is no stranger to remarkable female leaders and innovators, even if their names aren’t familiar to most of us.
By Hannah LaFond
March 18, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
"Play Me, I'm Yours" exhibit in front of the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art building in downtown Salt Lake City.
Entertainment
‘I am honored ... to be a part of that longstanding legacy': Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announces new executive director
Utah Museum of Contemporary Art’s board of trustees announced that Laura Allred Hurtado will serve as the executive director of the museum beginning April 1.
By Hannah LaFond
March 12, 2019 1:45 p.m. MDT
From left to right: Preston Rowland (Matt) and Geoff Beckstrand (El Gallo).
Entertainment
How is this former student honoring her favorite teacher? By staging world’s longest-running musical
Toni Butler remembers her high school theater teacher, Russell Johnson, as one of the first people to recognize her gift for teaching.
By Hannah LaFond
March 12, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Treger and Rob Strasberg, "Welcome Home" hosts and executive producers, talk to one of the families they work with.
Entertainment
‘She was sleeping on the floor with her coat’: The origins of BYUtv’s new home makeover show
The BYUtv and CW show “Welcome Home” is a different kind of home makeover show.
By Hannah LaFond
March 10, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Cirque du Soleil will perform its new show "Crystal" at the Maverik Center in West Valley City from March 7-10.
Entertainment
For this former Utah skater, Cirque du Soleil’s first on-ice show is a homecoming
Figure skating and acrobatics are hard enough individually. But for Scott Smith it was a perfect fit.
By Hannah LaFond
March 7, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Dr. Jessica Louie is a certified KonMari consultant.
Entertainment
Is Marie Kondo’s ‘Tidying Up’ more than just good TV? Utah’s psychology and design pros weigh in
“We’re seeing clients saying ‘I need to change.’”
By Hannah LaFond
March 4, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Pioneer Theatre Company will open its 2019-20 season with the off-Broadway hit musical "Cagney" in September 2019. Actor, dancer and Fred and Adele Astaire Award-winner Robert Creighton (pictured) will reprise his Drama Desk Award-nominated performance in
Entertainment
‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ ‘Something Rotten!’ and ‘Cagney’ among Pioneer Theatre Company 2019-20 season
Less than a week after Pioneer Theatre Company announced Tony-nominated producer Christopher Massimine as its new managing producer, artistic director Karen Azenberg shared the company’s 2019-20 season.
By Hannah LaFond
March 1, 2019 3:27 p.m. MST
