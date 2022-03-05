Hannah LaFond

2019 marks 50 years since the cheerful strains of “Sunny Days” first played from TV sets across the country, and “Sesame Street” introduced kids to Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and all the rest of the colorful cast of muppets and humans.
The Hale Centre Theatre has brought excellence to its stages for decades and the 2020 season is no exception. The season will bring U.S. premiere of “Strictly Ballroom the Musical,” beloved classics “Mary Poppins,” “Tarzan” and more.
Summer is just around the corner! One of the most anticipated concert series in Utah is right by the University of Utah at the Red Butte Garden. The Red Butte Garden 2019 Outdoor Concert Series will run from May 31-Sept. 23.
Like any industry, the dessert market has trends that come and go. And the latest in Utah seems to be gourmet cookie delivery, with bakeries like Chip Cookies, Goodly Cookies, RubySnap, Cassie’s Cookies and more opening throughout the state.
PBS’ “Les Misérables” miniseries, set to premiere April 14, takes a grittier look at the well-known story that, despite its many, many adaptations, proves it deserves to be told again, according to actor David Oyelowo, who plays Inspector Javert.
At the beginning of her pregnancy Heather Francis described herself as fearful and in denial. She wasn’t necessarily scared of pregnancy or delivery, but of becoming invisible in her career as a dancer.
There are many reasons why Alyson Farmer and others in her neighborhood love their Layton based book club. Before her phone interview with the Deseret News, Farmer emailed other members to compile a list of their favorite things about their club.
The Gateway is hosting “Dreamscapes,” Utah Arts Alliance’s new immersive pop-up art experience. The interactive experience is full of art you can see, touch, climb on, hear and even smell. “It’s just a place for imagination and fun,”
Less than a week after Pioneer Theatre Company announced Tony-nominated producer Christopher Massimine as its new managing producer, artistic director Karen Azenberg shared the company’s 2019-20 season.