Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Hannah McDonald

Agnes Pelton, the artist of "Nurture," seen here, is sometimes described as the Georgia O'Keefe of California.
Entertainment
USU’s newly renovated museum shows there’s more to Western art than cowboys and horses
The American West rarely gets the credit it deserves for its contributions to modern art, but USU’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art hopes to rectify that.
By Hannah McDonald
Oct 7, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Want to be a film critic? Learn from these pros
With Oscar season just beginning, film critics are preparing to review a bevy of films that are all aiming for the Academy Awards.
By Hannah McDonald
Sept 11, 2017 6:45 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Book review: Middle grade novel ‘Prosper Redding’ is full of twists despite slow pace
Young adult author Alexandra Bracken’s first middle-grade book may at times move a little slowly, but it’s otherwise a solid match for kids and parents who like a little humor with their scary stories.
By Hannah McDonald
Sept 7, 2017 2:35 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Fry sauce, Jell-O, funeral potatoes: Just how unique are your favorite Utah foods?
Utah’s food culture is distinctive, but is it actually as unique as we think it is?
By Hannah McDonald
Aug 14, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Why Utahns love do-it-yourself projects
Utahns are often quick to pick up skills that could enable someone to support an individual or a family in times of hardship. But they’re also skills that have fostered the growth of an extensive underground crafting community.
By Hannah McDonald
Aug 9, 2017 12:15 p.m. MDT
Larry the Cable Guy will join Jeff Foxworthy in Salt Lake City on Aug. 18.
Entertainment
Redneck roundup: Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy are coming to USANA
Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy’s new tour is an outdoor “comedy and music festival.”
By Hannah McDonald
Aug 8, 2017 10:55 a.m. MDT
Robin Thorn of the Book Club recommended these eight books.
Entertainment
On the same page: Book club goes through life, death together
Robin Thorn is one of the co-founders of the Book Club, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
By Hannah McDonald
Aug 7, 2017 7:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Frozen the Musical’ releases first behind-the-scenes preview
A musical based on the 2013 Academy-award winning movie “Frozen” will premiere in Denver on Aug. 17.
By Hannah McDonald
Aug 1, 2017 9:10 a.m. MDT
Cindy Lund, of the Insights to Conservation book club, recommends these seven novels.
Entertainment
On the same page: Utah book club members get in touch with their wild side
Cindy Lund is the founder of the Insights to Conservation book club, which meets monthly at the King’s English Bookshop and reads books about environmentalism in the Western United States.
By Hannah McDonald
July 25, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Salt Lake Comic Con welcomes Dick Van Dyke to September convention
The actor may not be the first person that comes to mind as an ideal guest for a comics convention, but Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Dan Farr assures that he’s a perfect choice for Utah’s fifth annual comic con.
By Hannah McDonald
July 20, 2017 2:35 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Heading south? Here’s 12 hours of culture, food and fun in St. George
Whether you’re interested in hiking, history or theater, St. George has something to offer for everyone.
By Hannah McDonald
July 10, 2017 7:45 p.m. MDT
AndrÉ Jordan is Donkey, left, Steve Judkins is Shrek and Whitney Winfield ais Fiona in Tuacahn's production of "Shrek: The Musical."
Entertainment
Theater review: Tuacahn’s ‘Shrek the Musical’ provides cheeky take on familiar fairy tales
Tuacahn’s “Shrek the Musical” is the story of one man’s journey to obtain a title for his land. Well, that, plus his quest to rescue a princess, topple a corrupt government and help out a bunch of fairy-tale characters.
By Hannah McDonald
July 10, 2017 9:20 a.m. MDT
Jordan Aragon as Crutchie, left, Ryan Farnsworth as Jack, Will Haley as Les and Daniel Scott Walton as Davey in Tuacahn's production of "Newsies."
Entertainment
Theater review: Actors seize the play in Tuacahn’s immersive ‘Newsies’
Tuacahn’s “Newsies” is truly unique, and it’s worth the mileage for northern Utahns who want to see the musical in a new setting.
By Hannah McDonald
July 10, 2017 8:40 a.m. MDT
Slow Food Utah book club founder Gwen Crist recommends, among the other books shown here, "With a Measure of Grace: The Story and Recipes of a Small Town Restaurant."
Entertainment
On the same page: Eat and read at the Slow Food Utah book club
Gwen Crist is the founder and leader of the Slow Food Utah book club, which meets every other month. Crist’s book club is part of the larger Slow Food Utah organization.
By Hannah McDonald
July 10, 2017 7 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
5 new TV and movie-based theme park attractions for 2017
Families and individuals who are traveling this summer can take note of these five new film- and TV-based attractions at theme parks around the world.
By Hannah McDonald
July 3, 2017 7:05 p.m. MDT
"My Little Pony: The Movie" will be released on Oct. 6.
Entertainment
The Clean Cut: “My Little Pony” movie to hit theaters this October
The 2010 TV show that developed a surprisingly varied fanbase released a trailer for its upcoming movie yesterday.
By Hannah McDonald
June 29, 2017 11:35 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
From cells to cellos: Music program has Utah inmates singing a new tune
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir director’s newest students may wear prison uniforms and reside in Draper’s detention facilities, but the artistry and spirituality of their singing is undeniable.
By Hannah McDonald
June 28, 2017 11:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
The Clean Cut: Get ready for this epic Disney villain medley
A capella is having a moment right now, and with the help of YouTube personalities Peter Hollens and Whitney Avalon, it’s unlikely to fade anytime soon.
By Hannah McDonald
June 27, 2017 9:20 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
On the same page: YA literature more than Harry Potter
Utah natives Krysti Meyer and Sarah Cleverley are the founders of the “YA and Wine” book club. They discuss young adult, or YA, literature both online and in their monthly meetings at The King’s English Bookshop.
By Hannah McDonald
June 26, 2017 7:05 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Utah bookstore knew Harry Potter was magic from the start
Salt Lake City’s King’s English Bookshop was early to the now 20-year-old Harry Potter craze.
By Hannah McDonald
June 23, 2017 6:20 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Watch two BYU students on ‘Jeopardy’ Monday night
Pleasant Grove resident Elisabeth Larsen and BYU senior Brandon Randall are set to face off against Friday’s “Jeopardy” winner on Monday night’s episode.
By Hannah McDonald
June 23, 2017 2:45 p.m. MDT
Common Sense Media announced plans to identify television and movies that counter gender stereotypes. MasterChef Jr. will receive the designation once it is introduced.
Entertainment
Common Sense Media announces addition of new rating for TV and movies
Common Sense Media, a San Francisco nonprofit that advocates for family-friendly media, announced yesterday their plans to introduce a new metric to evaluate gender-positive movies and television.
By Hannah McDonald
June 21, 2017 6:10 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Founding Fathers keep it real in CenterPoint Theatre’s “1776"
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s performance is charming and well worth the time. Audiences will leave the theater feeling a bit better educated and much more devoted to their country.
By Hannah McDonald
June 20, 2017 3 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
11 oddly specific music genres you didn’t know existed
The internet has made it possible for people around the world to bond over music from all times and all places. But it’s also made it possible for a few more unusual genres to gain notoriety.
By Hannah McDonald
June 19, 2017 7 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
On the same page: Utah book club explains what makes graphic novels so dynamic
Chelsy Bloomfield is the founder of the “Utah Graphic Novel Book Club,” which meets monthly at locations in Farmington or Ogden.
By Hannah McDonald
June 12, 2017 2:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
That’s a wrap on BYU film archivist’s career
Brigham Young University film archivist James D’Arc, the founder of the BYU Motion Picture Archive and BYU’s classic film series, will retire in September.
By Hannah McDonald
June 12, 2017 6:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Founding Fathers sing their way through revolution in CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s ‘1776'
The War for Independence may be long over, but the cast and crew of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s “1776" hope audiences will leave with the desire for greater national unity and collaboration.
By Hannah McDonald
June 7, 2017 11:10 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Top 12 Lagoon rides, ranked by intensity
Lagoon is a popular summer destination for locals, but not everyone is prepared to ride the most intense attractions. We ranked our 12 favorite rides by thrill level and enjoyability.
By Hannah McDonaldBrittany Binowski, and 1 more
June 5, 2017 2:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Vikings sail into Natural History Museum of Utah this June
For Utahns, the new “Vikings: Beyond the Legend” exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah may be more than a casual stop between the dinosaurs and the lapis lazuli.
By Hannah McDonald
June 5, 2017 6 a.m. MDT
1846653.jpg
Entertainment
‘Love, Kennedy’ is touching, if a little heavy-handed
T.C. Christensen’s “Love, Kennedy” is touching, but its themes of faith and testimony may feel a little heavy-handed for nonreligious viewers.
By Hannah McDonald
June 2, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Load More