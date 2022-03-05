Hannah McDonald

Young adult author Alexandra Bracken’s first middle-grade book may at times move a little slowly, but it’s otherwise a solid match for kids and parents who like a little humor with their scary stories.
Utahns are often quick to pick up skills that could enable someone to support an individual or a family in times of hardship. But they’re also skills that have fostered the growth of an extensive underground crafting community.
The actor may not be the first person that comes to mind as an ideal guest for a comics convention, but Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Dan Farr assures that he’s a perfect choice for Utah’s fifth annual comic con.
Tuacahn’s “Shrek the Musical” is the story of one man’s journey to obtain a title for his land. Well, that, plus his quest to rescue a princess, topple a corrupt government and help out a bunch of fairy-tale characters.
Utah natives Krysti Meyer and Sarah Cleverley are the founders of the “YA and Wine” book club. They discuss young adult, or YA, literature both online and in their monthly meetings at The King’s English Bookshop.