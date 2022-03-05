clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Healthy Mind Matters
Gun locks help stop suicides; Community initiative seeks to enhance gun storage education
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Sept 9, 2020 10:42 a.m. MDT
Ways to enhance your teen’s emotional health as Hold On to Dear Life celebrates 30 years of saving lives
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Aug 27, 2020 8:07 a.m. MDT
5 tips for staying mentally healthy during COVID-19, times of uncertainty
By
Healthy Mind Matters
June 20, 2020 7:32 a.m. MDT
4 ways the Intermountain Healthcare Emotional Health Relief Hotline can help you during the pandemic
By
Healthy Mind Matters
May 10, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
4 ways to help your teen cope with isolation during social distancing
By
Healthy Mind Matters
April 3, 2020 5:06 p.m. MDT
Intermountain Healthcare working with communities to address opioid use disorders
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Feb 13, 2020 1:52 p.m. MST
You likely know CPR – but do you know QPR? Classes can teach you how to talk about suicide
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Sept 12, 2019 9:41 a.m. MDT
How experts recommend talking about suicide
Experts have been studying ways to stop suicide here in Utah. It is a problem through every age range and every gender. Here are ways to speak up and terms to avoid when talking about suicide.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
June 17, 2019 9 p.m. MDT
10 Tips to Achieve Life Balance and Better Mental Health
When life is out of balance, we feel overwhelmed and exhausted. Here are 10 tips to help you achieve life balance.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
April 15, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
5 ways counseling helps people in recovery
Counseling can be one of the most helpful resources for people with drug and alcohol dependency. Here are some of the traditional benefits of counseling for people who are struggling with addiction.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
March 20, 2019 1:10 p.m. MDT
How (and why) to take a break from social media
If you’ve found yourself looking more and more at your phone, and less and less at the people you love, it might be time to take a break from social media.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Feb 5, 2019 1 p.m. MST
How to talk to your kids about opioids and addiction
When there’s substance use or other harmful behaviors, parental involvement is a vital first step in getting kids the help they need to overcome their challenges.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Oct 6, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
These factors are key to preventing suicide among LGBTQ youths
Health providers are frontline responders when a LGBTQ youth is contemplating suicide. Bring the topic up to your family doctor — they should be ready to help.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Sept 10, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Rewiring our brains to handle pain
Pain is tough and no one likes to be in pain. But medication does not have to be the only choice of treatment. There is a way to retrain how our minds deal with pain.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
March 31, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Teen anxiety at an all-time high
Anxiety has become the number one reason, over depression, which college students identify when seeking counseling help. Once anxiety is at an unhealthy level and daily life is impacted, then look to resources to help you and your child.
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Jan 12, 2018 9:15 a.m. MST
5 common mental health issues put Utah families at risk
By
Healthy Mind Matters
Nov 21, 2017 9 a.m. MST