Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Heather Andrews
Opinion
Scaling back occupational licensing requirements is in Utah’s best interest
By
Heather Andrews
and
Connor Boyack
Nov 16, 2020 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Romney should vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett
“He has a firm grasp of the separation of powers and understands that we elect Congress, not judges, to write laws.”
By
Heather Andrews
Oct 8, 2020 12:41 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Don’t bail out politicians’ wasteful spending
By
Heather Andrews
May 18, 2020 12 p.m. MDT