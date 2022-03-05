Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Heather Andrews

Contributor
AP20311683359357.jpg
Opinion
Scaling back occupational licensing requirements is in Utah’s best interest
By Heather Andrews and Connor Boyack
Nov 16, 2020 3 p.m. MST
AP20274476771634.jpg
Opinion
Guest opinion: Romney should vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett
“He has a firm grasp of the separation of powers and understands that we elect Congress, not judges, to write laws.”
By Heather Andrews
Oct 8, 2020 12:41 p.m. MDT
AP20120651982814.jpg
Opinion
Don’t bail out politicians’ wasteful spending
By Heather Andrews
May 18, 2020 12 p.m. MDT