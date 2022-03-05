Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Heather Hansman

The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Why other victims deserve as much coverage as missing white women
600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. News coverage likely impacts who is found.
By Heather Hansman
Nov 17, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The West
The problem with allowing Western land to go to the highest bidder
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
By Heather Hansman
Oct 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT