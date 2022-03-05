clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Heather Hansman
https://www.deseret.com/authors/heather-hansman/rss
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By
Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Culture
Why other victims deserve as much coverage as missing white women
600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. News coverage likely impacts who is found.
By
Heather Hansman
Nov 17, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The West
The problem with allowing Western land to go to the highest bidder
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
By
Heather Hansman
Oct 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT