Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Heather Sundahl
Opinion
Lawmakers should fully fund arts in all schools
Currently, less than half of Utah’s K-6 kids have the arts as part of their education.
By
Cally Flox
and
Heather Sundahl
Jan 28, 2022 8:33 a.m. MST
Opinion
Native Americans who served their country deserve to be honored, remembered
One of the great ironies of American history is that Native peoples have fought in every single war the U.S. has engaged in, and yet Native Americans weren’t granted citizenship until 1924.
By
Brenda Beyal
and
Heather Sundahl
Nov 11, 2021 2:27 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Navajo code helped in WWI, also
The federal government enlisted Navajos to communicate in code the nation’s enemies could not decipher.
By
Brenda Beyal
and
Heather Sundahl
Aug 24, 2021 11:08 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Pioneer Day is a chance to look at Utah’s many layered history
Native Americans in Utah illustrate the diversity and unique cultures that still exist today.
By
Heather Sundahl
July 19, 2021 6 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Meet 3 little-known Utah women who’ve changed our state for good
These women used their power to make changes on behalf of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation
By
Brenda Beyal
and
Heather Sundahl
March 28, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
This Thanksgiving, remember the Indigenous people who gave for others
By
Brenda Beyal
and
Heather Sundahl
Nov 20, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
How ‘God Bless America’ became a prayer for what our nation can be
By
Heather Sundahl
June 30, 2020 3 p.m. MDT