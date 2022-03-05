clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Heidi Matthews
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/heidi-matthews/rss
Opinion
Constitutional Amendment G is a needed change for education funding
By
Heidi Matthews
Oct 7, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Investments, not cuts, are what Utah students need
By
Heidi Matthews
June 8, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Take time to listen to the education experts
Teachers were not involved, nor were we listened to, in 2015 when the School Turnaround Bill was created. Can you hear us now?
By
Sharon Gallagher-Fishbaugh
and
Heidi Matthews
Aug 31, 2019 9 a.m. MDT