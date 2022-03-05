Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Heidi Ruster

American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern speak to donors and employees during a visit to a Red Cross blood drive at BYU.
Opinion
Why you should donate blood now
In recent weeks, the American Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products — well below the ideal five-day supply.
By Heidi Ruster
Feb 10, 2022 2:17 p.m. MST