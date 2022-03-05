Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Henry Eyring

Construction continues at the site of a new 40-story building in downtown Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s how Utah can best manage its growth rate
Many signs indicate Utah’s best days are to come. But growth brings challenges. We should not praise growth for growth’s sake. We should seek sustainable growth.
By Douglas Hervey and Henry Eyring
Feb 26, 2022 8:25 a.m. MST
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Opinion
Opinion: How to restore the American dream for middle-class Americans
The prosperity many of our parents obtained is slipping away. There’s a way to bring it back.
By Douglas Hervey and Henry Eyring
Nov 19, 2021 1:04 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_404886507.jpeg
Opinion
Opinion: U.S. health care is needlessly pricing people out. Here’s how to fix that
In a world full of partisanship, we support bipartisan reforms good-willed members of Congress can agree would be good for our country.
By Henry Eyring and Douglas Hervey
Aug 25, 2021 4:47 p.m. MDT