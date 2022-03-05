clock
High School Sports
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Nov. 6
By
High School Sports
Nov 6, 2020 11:09 p.m. MST
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Oct. 30
By
High School Sports
Oct 30, 2020 11:11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Oct. 23
By
High School Sports
Oct 23, 2020 11:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 14
By
High School Sports
Oct 15, 2020 12:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Oct. 9
By
High School Sports
Oct 9, 2020 11:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Oct. 2
By
High School Sports
Oct 2, 2020 11:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 25
Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s Week 7 high school football action from around the state.
By
High School Sports
Sept 25, 2020 11:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 18
Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s Week 6 high school football action from around the state.
By
High School Sports
Sept 18, 2020 11:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 11
Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s Week 5 high school football action from around the state.
By
High School Sports
Sept 11, 2020 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 4
By
High School Sports
Sept 4, 2020 11:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 28
By
High School Sports
Aug 28, 2020 11:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 21
By
High School Sports
Aug 21, 2020 11:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 14
By
High School Sports
Aug 14, 2020 11:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind girls basketball championships recap
By
High School Sports
March 6, 2020 1:12 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football playoff central: Previews, game coverage and livestreams for 4A/5A/6A semifinals and 3A/2A championship action
By
High School Sports
Nov 15, 2019 10:31 a.m. MST
Sports
Watch live: 6A and 5A state volleyball tournament semifinals and championships
By
High School Sports
Nov 9, 2019 9:39 a.m. MST
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Nov. 8
By
High School Sports
Nov 9, 2019 12:05 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football playoff central: Previews, schedule and livestreams for 4A/5A/6A quarterfinal and 3A/2A semifinal action around Utah
By
High School Sports
Nov 8, 2019 10:31 a.m. MST
Sports
Watch live: 2A and 1A state volleyball tournament semifinals and championship matches
By
High School Sports
Nov 2, 2019 7:54 a.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Nov. 1
By
High School Sports
Nov 2, 2019 12:25 a.m. MDT
Sports
Livestreams: Watch 18 games from the second round of the high school football playoffs
By
High School Sports
Nov 1, 2019 2:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state championship games
By
High School Sports
Oct 26, 2019 10:42 a.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Oct. 25
By
High School Sports
Oct 25, 2019 11:58 p.m. MDT
Sports
Livestreams: Watch 18 games from the first round of the high school football playoffs
By
High School Sports
Oct 25, 2019 2:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 6A, 5A and 4A girls soccer state championship games
By
High School Sports
Oct 25, 2019 10:20 a.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state semifinals
By
High School Sports
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: Utah high school state cross country championships
By
High School Sports
Oct 23, 2019 9:57 a.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 6A and 5A girls soccer state semifinals
By
High School Sports
Oct 22, 2019 10:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Thursday, Oct. 17
By
High School Sports
Oct 17, 2019 11 p.m. MDT
Sports
Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 16
By
High School Sports
Oct 16, 2019 11:38 p.m. MDT
Load More