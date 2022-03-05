Hillary Bowler

The Lower Lights are in the business of breathing new life into the sacred hymns and gospel tunes audiences may already know and sharing the meaningful messages of songs that have been forgotten. This hymn revival is sparking new traditions.
There’s a fine line between magic and music. In fact, some might argue that there is no line at all. One thing’s for certain: The Utah Symphony’s “The Magic of Harry Potter” lived up to its name. It was nothing short of magical.
Many are familiar with the opening scene where we’re first introduced to Herr Drosselmeyer — err, Donald Trump? — entering a house labeled “Extreme Makeover: Nutcracker Edition?” Ballet West’s “Nutty Nutcracker” has done it again.
National Geographic’s “Jerusalem” is a 3D format, giant-screen film showing at Thanksgiving Point’s Mammoth Screen IMAX theater. The film takes an up-close-and-personal look at one of history’s most fascinating cities.
Many Institutes of Religion in the LDS Church have a longstanding tradition of some kind of weekly devotional. Though devotional traditions vary from institute to institute the world over, the spirit is the same.
“Simply Sinatra,” a concert with the Utah Symphony and singer Steve Lippia, made for a foot-stompin’, finger-snapping kind of evening that leaves you dancing in your dreams that night. It was simply fantastic.
The Piano Guys, made up of Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Paul Anderson, Al Van Der Beek and Tel Stewart, seem to have developed the perfect formula to strike a chord – literally – with people all over the world.
The Pacific Islands span multiple languages and a variety of translation stories. From Tongan to Maori, from as early as the 1840s through today, translating the Book of Mormon for faithful members on these many islands has been a constant project.
An article titled “Translation and Transculturation in the Pacific” details the struggles of getting the Book of Mormon translated for the saints in the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The Philippines provide a prime example of years-long work
Jerry Steichen, principal pops conductor of the Utah Symphony, is in high demand all over the nation for his versatile conducting abilities but loves his time in Utah. Utah residents can see Steichen this month both with the symphony and Ballet West.
Utah Symphony Music Director Thierry Fischer, along with Principal Pops Conductor Jerry Steichen and Utah Symphony|Utah Opera President and CEO Melia Tourangeau announced on Thursday the symphony’s 2012-2013 season and renewal of Fischer’s con
“How Beautiful: A Pictorial History of the Logan LDS Temple,” provides a detailed story of the temple from the beginnings of the LDS Church and settling to Cache Valley, to its many renovations and scenic pictures today.
Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth announced Utah Opera’s 2012-2013 season on Monday. The season will include “Il Trovator,” “Florencia en el Amazonas,” “The Magic Flute,” and “The Barber of Seville.”
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s upcoming performance, “Kaleidoscope,” Feb. 3-4 at Capitol Theatre, features the choreography of contemporary dance pioneer Alwin Nikolais. It’s anticipated to be a visual treat, especially for children and families.
Shannon Hale’s “Midnight in Austenland,” a sequel to the modern Jane Austen tribute “Austenland,” introduces a new heroine in Charlotte Kinder and adds an exciting murder mystery element. Those who loved the first book won’t be disappointed.
The Syd Riggs Foundation, a group memorializing the late teacher, director and mentor, is holding its 4th annual “Why We Tell the Story” concert Feb. 4, showcasing varied musical talent to contribute to an arts scholarship fund for Utah students.
If you think the arts in Utah are made only for trendy, single thirty-somethings or the empty-nested boomer generation, think again. With a closer look, it’s easy to see just how rich the state really is in arts geared toward children and families.