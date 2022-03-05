Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Hillary Bowler

Faith
The Lower Lights combine old hymns, new traditions
The Lower Lights are in the business of breathing new life into the sacred hymns and gospel tunes audiences may already know and sharing the meaningful messages of songs that have been forgotten. This hymn revival is sparking new traditions.
By Hillary Bowler
Dec 5, 2014 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Behind the music: Provo studio owner’s passion is helping musicians ‘blossom’
June Audio Recording Studios feels like a place where art happens. It looks like the kind of place where songs are crafted.
By Hillary Bowler
June 5, 2014 11:19 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Symphony’s ‘Magic of Harry Potter’ reveals the magic of music
There’s a fine line between magic and music. In fact, some might argue that there is no line at all. One thing’s for certain: The Utah Symphony’s “The Magic of Harry Potter” lived up to its name. It was nothing short of magical.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 22, 2014 3:40 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Ballet West ‘Nutty Nutcracker’ earns laughs — and respect
Many are familiar with the opening scene where we’re first introduced to Herr Drosselmeyer — err, Donald Trump? — entering a house labeled “Extreme Makeover: Nutcracker Edition?” Ballet West’s “Nutty Nutcracker” has done it again.
By Hillary Bowler
Jan 2, 2014 12:55 p.m. MST
Faith
Mormon teen’s testimony shines in her music
Kira Stone hopes that her music will help make the listener’s day better.
By Hillary Bowler
Dec 18, 2013 4:43 p.m. MST
Faith
The Piano Guys: 4 dads on a mission
Fun, inspiring, miraculous, “piano-licious,” “cello-licious” — these are just a few of the words The Piano Guys use to describe their journey over the past couple of years.
By Hillary Bowler
Dec 16, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Faith
Faith theme is prevalent in both book, daily life for author
Whether it’s an uphill climb with struggling to get published or fighting cancer, there is one thing Kristin Bryant you have to have: faith.
By Hillary Bowler
Dec 4, 2013 5 a.m. MST
The 5 Browns, left to right, are Melody, Gregory, Deondra, Desirae and Ryan. The piano-playing siblings recently released a new album, "The Rite of Spring."
Media & Books
5 Browns’ ‘Rite of Spring’ marks group’s ever-growing success
The 5 Browns, the famous group of piano-playing siblings from Utah, released their sixth album, “The Rite of Spring” on Oct. 29.
By Hillary Bowler
Nov 9, 2013 3 p.m. MST
Faith
Film showing at Thanksgiving Point shares an up-close look at Holy Land
National Geographic’s “Jerusalem” is a 3D format, giant-screen film showing at Thanksgiving Point’s Mammoth Screen IMAX theater. The film takes an up-close-and-personal look at one of history’s most fascinating cities.
By Hillary Bowler
Nov 9, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Speed dating? Try speed faithing. LDS students had the chance to participate in a "speed-faithing" event held at UC Irvine.
Faith
By Hillary Bowler
Nov 5, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Utah
Heber Valley event is a ‘best-kept secret’ in Western art
The Heber Valley Western Music and Cowboy Poetry gathering, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, is full of a variety of Western art and entertainment that is sure to be fun for the whole family.
By Hillary Bowler
Oct 26, 2013 1 p.m. MDT
Faith
Devotional traditions remind students what matters most
Many Institutes of Religion in the LDS Church have a longstanding tradition of some kind of weekly devotional. Though devotional traditions vary from institute to institute the world over, the spirit is the same.
By Hillary Bowler
March 5, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Singer Steve Lippia shined in "Simply Sinatra" with the Utah Symphony.
Media & Books
Singer Steve Lippia shined in "Simply Sinatra" with the Utah Symphony.
Media & Books
‘Simply Sinatra’ is simply fantastic
“Simply Sinatra,” a concert with the Utah Symphony and singer Steve Lippia, made for a foot-stompin’, finger-snapping kind of evening that leaves you dancing in your dreams that night. It was simply fantastic.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 26, 2012 12:17 p.m. MST
Media & Books
The Piano Guys strive for a positive influence
The Piano Guys, made up of Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Paul Anderson, Al Van Der Beek and Tel Stewart, seem to have developed the perfect formula to strike a chord – literally – with people all over the world.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 26, 2012 12 a.m. MST
Faith
Book of Mormon translation: Pacific Islands
The Pacific Islands span multiple languages and a variety of translation stories. From Tongan to Maori, from as early as the 1840s through today, translating the Book of Mormon for faithful members on these many islands has been a constant project.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 22, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Faith
Book of Mormon translation: The Philippines
An article titled “Translation and Transculturation in the Pacific” details the struggles of getting the Book of Mormon translated for the saints in the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The Philippines provide a prime example of years-long work
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 21, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
‘I’m luckiest man in the world,’ pops conductor says
Jerry Steichen hopped out of his car, grinning and waving through the window of the Utah Opera Production Studios in Salt Lake City.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 18, 2012 4 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Local symphony partners with school to help students
The Oquirrh Mountain Symphony and American Preparatory Academy charter school have partnered to launch a new music education program for at-risk youth.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 17, 2012 1:07 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Versatile conductor works with both Utah Symphony and Ballet West
Jerry Steichen, principal pops conductor of the Utah Symphony, is in high demand all over the nation for his versatile conducting abilities but loves his time in Utah. Utah residents can see Steichen this month both with the symphony and Ballet West.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 16, 2012 2:37 p.m. MST
Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in "Knocked Up."
Media & Books
The deteriorating romantic comedy genre
From witty banter in “His Girl Friday” to sexual banter in “No Strings Attached,” a recent rise in gritty sex comedies has negatively impacted the long-lived romantic comedy genre.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 9, 2012 3:48 p.m. MST
Thierry Fischer
Media & Books
Utah Symphony announces 2012-13 season
Utah Symphony Music Director Thierry Fischer, along with Principal Pops Conductor Jerry Steichen and Utah Symphony|Utah Opera President and CEO Melia Tourangeau announced on Thursday the symphony’s 2012-2013 season and renewal of Fischer’s con
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 6, 2012 6:08 p.m. MST
"How Beautiful" gives a very detailed look into the history of the Logan LDS Temple.
Faith
What’s new: Local book captures history of LDS Logan Temple
“How Beautiful: A Pictorial History of the Logan LDS Temple,” provides a detailed story of the temple from the beginnings of the LDS Church and settling to Cache Valley, to its many renovations and scenic pictures today.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 6, 2012 6 a.m. MST
The Virgin Islands Daily News ran a feature on the Caribbean Genealogy Library, crediting resources from the LDS Family History Library for expanding research possibilities to records around the world.
Faith
Odds and Ends: Temple construction news, family history events and Scouting honors
Recent news stories from New York to the Virgin Islands highlight family history work, temple construction and Scouting honors.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 6, 2012 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Utah Opera announces 2012-2013 season
Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth announced Utah Opera’s 2012-2013 season on Monday. The season will include “Il Trovator,” “Florencia en el Amazonas,” “The Magic Flute,” and “The Barber of Seville.”
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 4, 2012 4 p.m. MST
Media & Books
NBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ kicks off 3rd season
NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” which takes a variety of celebrities on a journey of family history research, kicks off its third season on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
By Hillary Bowler
Feb 1, 2012 4 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Dance company preserves groundbreaking choreography
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s upcoming performance, “Kaleidoscope,” Feb. 3-4 at Capitol Theatre, features the choreography of contemporary dance pioneer Alwin Nikolais. It’s anticipated to be a visual treat, especially for children and families.
By Hillary Bowler
Jan 28, 2012 4 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Austenland’ sequel a great chick-lit read
Shannon Hale’s “Midnight in Austenland,” a sequel to the modern Jane Austen tribute “Austenland,” introduces a new heroine in Charlotte Kinder and adds an exciting murder mystery element. Those who loved the first book won’t be disappointed.
By Hillary Bowler
Jan 28, 2012 4 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Foundation holds annual concert in memory of favorite arts teacher
The Syd Riggs Foundation, a group memorializing the late teacher, director and mentor, is holding its 4th annual “Why We Tell the Story” concert Feb. 4, showcasing varied musical talent to contribute to an arts scholarship fund for Utah students.
By Hillary Bowler
Jan 26, 2012 4:33 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Family Arts: Utah’s arts scene is more than accessible to families
If you think the arts in Utah are made only for trendy, single thirty-somethings or the empty-nested boomer generation, think again. With a closer look, it’s easy to see just how rich the state really is in arts geared toward children and families.
By Hillary Bowler
Jan 21, 2012 4 p.m. MST
