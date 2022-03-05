clock
Ivy Ceballo
https://www.deseret.com/authors/ivy-ceballo/rss
Utah
Picture This: April showered us with 50 memorable photos
“Picture This” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
May 8, 2018 9:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Picture this: 47 photos show March left a mark on history
“Picture this” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
April 3, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Picture this: Take note of February’s top 50 photos, especially the jump shots
“Picture this” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
March 1, 2018 9:21 p.m. MST
Entertainment
21 songs to play this winter when you want to build a snowman but can’t
Here’s a playlist of 21 songs with lyrics tied to the season that winter fans and winter haters can enjoy.
By
Ivy Ceballo
and
Payton Davis
Feb 20, 2018 9:21 p.m. MST
Utah
Picture This: The start of 2018 in 46 photos from January
See the best photos of January from Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Feb 4, 2018 10:32 p.m. MST
Utah
Picture This: The force is strong with the top 47 photos of December
See the best photos of December from Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 4, 2018 8:32 p.m. MST
Utah
Picture This: Backflip through November in 51 photos
See the best photos of November from Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Dec 3, 2017 11:01 p.m. MST
Utah
Picture This: 50 photos of October, some that shed light on the tragic
See the best photos of October from Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 6, 2017 10:52 p.m. MST
Utah
Murray police seek shooter who killed man in car in parking lot
Police are looking for a man who walked up to a car in a parking lot, opened the passenger door and shot the driver, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Oct 25, 2017 8:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
See what happened in September in 88 photos
See the best photos of September from Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Oct 5, 2017 9:18 a.m. MDT
Utah
No need for special glasses with these 80 best photos from August
“Picture this” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Sept 1, 2017 12:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
Mormons, mountains and music: 7 intimate Salt Lake City venues
Locals might not know the band or artist who sold out the show, but Utah has places that live music lovers need to know about.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Aug 16, 2017 4:23 p.m. MDT
Utah
Picture this: 80 photos of the heat, colors and jubilation of July
“Picture this” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Aug 3, 2017 10:54 a.m. MDT
Utah
Picture this: 44 images of the celebration, heartache felt in June
“Picture this” is a monthly collection of the best photos taken by Deseret News photojournalists.
By
Ivy Ceballo
July 4, 2017 11:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man kills bed-ridden wife, then himself, police report
A 76-year-old man killed his wife, who was bed ridden and suffering from dementia, before killing himself, according to police.
By
Ivy Ceballo
June 17, 2017 9:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake police say missing teen reunited with family
Emily Harlan, a 14-year-old from North Carolina was visiting Salt Lake City with her parents and has no friends or family in town, according to officials.
By
Ivy Ceballo
March 12, 2017 2:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
A late start for some schools Tuesday morning
This is a collection of school district official announcements on delays and closures due to weather conditions Tuesday morning.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 24, 2017 7:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Snow day for Cache County and Logan City schools
Cache County and Logan City school districts close Monday due to heavy snow.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 23, 2017 7:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Cache County, Logan districts cancel school Friday
School officials canceled classes Friday for Cache County and Logan districts due to extreme cold, while schools in southern Utah experienced delays.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 6, 2017 7:55 a.m. MST
Utah
School closures and delays in Utah due to overnight snowstorm
As a result of Wednesday night’s snowstorm, Logan, Box Elder and Cache County schools are canceled Thursday and other districts are announcing delays.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 5, 2017 7:25 a.m. MST
Utah
Park City schools canceled; other districts experience delays due to snow
School districts take precautions Tuesday morning canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 3, 2017 7:55 a.m. MST
Utah
2 men stabbed after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s town house, police say
Police say two men are in the hospital with stab wounds after breaking into a town house Sunday afternoon.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Jan 1, 2017 2:18 p.m. MST
Utah
The best of 2016 from Deseret News
Here’s a collection of the best Deseret News content from 2016. Cue the fireworks.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Dec 31, 2016 10:50 a.m. MST
Utah
Standoff and shootout with police leaves one man injured in Wendover
A shootout with police left one man injured Thursday night just over the Utah border in Wendover, Nevada, police said.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 18, 2016 7:50 a.m. MST
Utah
12 reactions to the Wasatch Front’s first snow of the season
The fist snowfall in the Salt Lake Valley happened overnight.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 17, 2016 8:33 a.m. MST
Utah
Police: One person injured in Salt Lake City shooting
Police confirm a shooting early this morning in Salt Lake City. One person was shot in the shoulder.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 16, 2016 7:34 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Jon Schmidt says medical examiner confirms missing daughter’s remains
The remains of the missing daughter of Piano Guys’ Jon Schmidt were positively identified as Annie, Schmidt shared in a Facebook post today.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 12, 2016 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Young girl sees her neighbor kill family dog
St. George Police continue to investigate the death of a family dog named Chewy at the hands of a neighbor after a Facebook posting of a young girl describing the incident appeared on Facebook.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Nov 12, 2016 4 p.m. MST
Utah
Police identify hiker found dead as Midvale man
Police identified the overdue hiker who was found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday as a Midvale man.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Oct 26, 2016 8:30 a.m. MDT
Utah
How the Christian Center of Park City helped kids prepare for the new school year
Last month, volunteers joined the Christian Center of Park City to help 526 kids in the community obtain “Back 2 School Basics.” This is the fifth year the organization conducts this event to serve underprivileged families in the community.
By
Ivy Ceballo
Oct 3, 2016 3:02 p.m. MDT
