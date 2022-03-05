Jared Page

With the session now more than halfway done, the Legislature has some difficult tasks ahead. House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said he wants to see a tax cut, though he also wants to funnel more money into education.
They’re retired, politically active, Utah transplants who’ve made Davis County their home. Spitfires in their 70s, for sure. Today, they share the title of co-president of the League of Women Voters of Davis County.
More than 100 veterans and their families received cars Thursday through Progressive’s Keys to Progress charity drive, company officials said. Over the past five years, Progressive has donated more than 500 vehicles to veterans through the program.
A 9-year-old boy who fell into the Ogden River on Tuesday afternoon has died, police confirmed. Korbin Minchey was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, according to Ogden police.
The Utah House of Representatives voted 56-13 to support a bill requiring doctors to inform women who want a drug-induced abortion that it can be stopped if they change their minds after taking the first of two pills required in the procedure.
Flanked by Salt Lake Comic Con co-founders Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg, Mayor Ralph Becker issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 29, 2015, as “Salt Lake Comic Con’s Day of Heroes” at a news conference Thursday kicking off FanX.
Internet celebrity, actress, filmmaker and author Felicia Day has emerged as the ultimate geek girl, riding her love of science fiction and gaming to celebrity status. Day is among the guests at this week’s Salt Lake Comic Con FanX event.
She was the first woman elected to the Midvale City Council and later became the city’s only female mayor. On Thursday, Mayor Johann Seghini was honored as the 2014 recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Utah Democratic Party.
Salt Lake Comic Con organizers are vowing to improve and begging attendees to give the second-year convention another chance after angry and disappointed ticket holders blasted the event on social media Thursday over the long lines to get in.
Flanked by heroes both fictional and real, Salt Lake Comic Con organizers officially opened this year’s event Thursday with a news conference that had a concert-like feel, with cheers from energetic costumed fans.
Barbara Eden, 83, best known for her iconic role of Jeannie in the 1965-70 TV series “I Dream of Jeannie,” will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans during Salt Lake Comic Con, which gets underway Thursday.
Ron Perlman — best known for his title roles in the “Hellboy” films, the 1987-90 TV series “Beauty and the Beast,” and the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” — joins the list of celebrity guests for Salt Lake Comic Con, which gets underway Thursday.