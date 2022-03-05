Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Jared Page

Utah
Teamwork key as visually impaired vie in goalball tournament
About 45 youths competed Friday at the 2018 Utah Goalball State Championship Tournament at the Copperview Recreation Center.
By Jared Page
April 20, 2018 7:42 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘I don’t want to die': Provo woman pleads with lawmakers to take domestic violence seriously
Heather Wolsey visited the state Capitol to voice her support for HB333, a bill that Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, says shows that Utah takes domestic violence seriously.
By Jared Page
Feb 23, 2018 2:36 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah House speaker: ‘I’m not going to take my foot off the gas’
With the session now more than halfway done, the Legislature has some difficult tasks ahead. House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said he wants to see a tax cut, though he also wants to funnel more money into education.
By Jared PageLisa Riley Roche, and 1 more
Feb 19, 2018 8:12 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes on short list of candidates to lead Salt Lake Chamber
House Speaker Greg Hughes is on a short list of candidates to replace Lane Beattie when the longtime Salt Lake Chamber president and CEO steps down, the Deseret News has learned.
By Jared Page
Feb 15, 2018 9:48 p.m. MST
Utah
Davis County duo calls for youth involvement among women voters
They’re retired, politically active, Utah transplants who’ve made Davis County their home. Spitfires in their 70s, for sure. Today, they share the title of co-president of the League of Women Voters of Davis County.
By Jared Page
Jan 6, 2018 9:48 p.m. MST
Utah
Charity drive puts car keys in hands of veterans
More than 100 veterans and their families received cars Thursday through Progressive’s Keys to Progress charity drive, company officials said. Over the past five years, Progressive has donated more than 500 vehicles to veterans through the program.
By Jared Page
Nov 10, 2017 10:38 a.m. MST
Kim Burningham is photographed in 2015.
Utah
Kim Burningham, former lawmaker, school board chairman, dies at age 80
Former Utah lawmaker and State School Board Chairman Kim Burningham died Friday, according to a statement from Gov. Gary Herbert. Burningham was 80.
By Jared Page
July 7, 2017 9:25 p.m. MDT
An 8-year-old boy who fell into the Ogden River on Tuesday afternoon has died, police confirmed. Korbin Minchey was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, according to Ogden police.
Utah
9-year-old boy who fell into Ogden River dies at hospital
A 9-year-old boy who fell into the Ogden River on Tuesday afternoon has died, police confirmed. Korbin Minchey was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, according to Ogden police.
By Jared Page
May 10, 2017 3:30 p.m. MDT
FILE - Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, at the House Building on the state Capitol Complex in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Stratton makes no secret about where he stands on abortion: The Orem Republican is decidedly pro-life.
Utah
Bill requires doctors to follow script on stopping drug-induced abortion
The Utah House of Representatives voted 56-13 to support a bill requiring doctors to inform women who want a drug-induced abortion that it can be stopped if they change their minds after taking the first of two pills required in the procedure.
By Jared Page
Feb 24, 2017 2:45 p.m. MST
web_1788477.jpg
Utah
Presidential election ‘Trumps’ biggest stories of 2016 in Utah
The 2016 presidential election and the role Utah played in it ranks as the top Utah story of the year, as selected by editors of the Deseret News.
By Jared Page
Dec 30, 2016 6:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Heroes take center stage at Salt Lake Comic Con
Salt Lake Comic Con 2015 officially got underway Thursday at a news conference that doubled as a pep rally for real-life heroes and those from the comic book, sci-fi and fantasy worlds.
By McKenzie Romero and Jared Page
Sept 24, 2015 3:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
PHOTOS: Performing arts festival celebrates diversity
By Jared Page
Sept 5, 2015 7:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Latest Salt Lake Comic Con event begins with celebration of heroes
Flanked by Salt Lake Comic Con co-founders Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg, Mayor Ralph Becker issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 29, 2015, as “Salt Lake Comic Con’s Day of Heroes” at a news conference Thursday kicking off FanX.
By Jared Page
Jan 29, 2015 4:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Felicia Day rides love of all things geeky to celebrity status
Internet celebrity, actress, filmmaker and author Felicia Day has emerged as the ultimate geek girl, riding her love of science fiction and gaming to celebrity status. Day is among the guests at this week’s Salt Lake Comic Con FanX event.
By Jared Page
Jan 29, 2015 3:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah Democrats honor longtime Midvale Mayor JoAnn Seghini
She was the first woman elected to the Midvale City Council and later became the city’s only female mayor. On Thursday, Mayor Johann Seghini was honored as the 2014 recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Utah Democratic Party.
By Jared Page
Oct 9, 2014 3:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
City leaders listen as young writers celebrate communities
Two students read their essays Friday to a packed room of elected officials and others at the 2014 Utah League of Cities and Towns Convention at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel.
By Jared Page
Sept 12, 2014 6:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Long lines frustrate fans on first day of Salt Lake Comic Con
Salt Lake Comic Con organizers are vowing to improve and begging attendees to give the second-year convention another chance after angry and disappointed ticket holders blasted the event on social media Thursday over the long lines to get in.
By Jared Page
Sept 5, 2014 8:13 p.m. MDT
Family
Celebrities and fans celebrate start of Salt Lake Comic Con sequel
Flanked by heroes both fictional and real, Salt Lake Comic Con organizers officially opened this year’s event Thursday with a news conference that had a concert-like feel, with cheers from energetic costumed fans.
By Jared Page
Sept 4, 2014 12:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
No hallucination: ‘Jeannie’ to appear at Salt Lake Comic Con
Barbara Eden, 83, best known for her iconic role of Jeannie in the 1965-70 TV series “I Dream of Jeannie,” will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans during Salt Lake Comic Con, which gets underway Thursday.
By Jared Page
Sept 3, 2014 3 p.m. MDT
Utah
Ron Perlman added to Salt Lake Comic Con guest list
Ron Perlman — best known for his title roles in the “Hellboy” films, the 1987-90 TV series “Beauty and the Beast,” and the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” — joins the list of celebrity guests for Salt Lake Comic Con, which gets underway Thursday.
By Jared Page
Aug 29, 2014 8 p.m. MDT
Utah
Stan Lee returning to Salt Lake Comic Con
Stan Lee is returning to Salt Lake Comic Con.
By Jared Page
Aug 14, 2014 8:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Salt Lake Comic Con announces first batch of celebrity guests for September event
Actors Ernie Hudson, Cary Elwes, Bruce Campbell, John Barrowman and Sam Witwer will join the previously announced Christopher Lloyd at the 2014 Salt Lake Comic Con on Sept. 4-6.
By Jared Page
May 13, 2014 1:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah students celebrate Chinese New Year with singing, dancing
By Jared Page
Feb 7, 2013 8:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Prove police arrest 2 in hotel robbery of $14, beer
Two people are in jail following a hotel room heist that netted $14 and some beer.
By Jared Page
Dec 13, 2012 6:35 p.m. MST
Broch DeGraff, 27, is charged with forcible sodomy and nine counts of forcible sexual abuse involving two students at Liahona Preparatory Academy in Pleasant Grove, where he was a coach and teacher.
Utah
Plea deal offered in sex abuse case involving teacher, 2 students
A plea deal is in the works for a former private school instructor and coach accused of having sexual relationships with two female students.
By Jared Page
Dec 10, 2012 5:34 p.m. MST
Utah
Police searching for man who robbed Holladay credit union
By Jared Page
Nov 29, 2012 7:45 p.m. MST
Gabriel Gurule, 35, was arrested Monday, Nov. 26, 2012, at a Salt Lake City hotel and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of Justen Len LeFave.
Utah
Police make arrest in shooting death at Midvale apartment complex
Police made an arrest Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man at a Midvale apartment complex man three months ago.
By Jared Page
Nov 26, 2012 8:57 p.m. MST
Arturo Ledezma
Utah
Cyprus High student charged with abusing classmate
An 18-year-old Cyprus High School student was charged with forcible sexual abuse after police said he tackled and groped a 17-year-old female classmate on campus last week.
By Jared Page
Nov 14, 2012 6:57 p.m. MST
A Republican activist accused of kidnapping, raping or assaulting women he met on LDS dating websites and other church functions left the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday night after posting bond.
Utah
Greg Peterson, GOP activist accused of kidnapping and rape, posts bond
A Republican activist accused of kidnapping, raping or assaulting women he met on LDS dating websites and other church functions left the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday night after posting bond.
By Jared Page
Oct 19, 2012 9:43 p.m. MDT
Volunteers attempt to dig out a 15-year-old girl who ended up buried in sand when a hole she was playing in collapsed Friday, Oct. 19, 2012, at Snow Canyon State Park.
Utah
Santa Clara teen in criticial condition after accident at Snow Canyon State Park
A 15-year-old Santa Clara girl was in critical condition Friday after becoming buried in sand when a hole she was playing in collapsed.
By Jared Page
Oct 19, 2012 7:50 p.m. MDT
