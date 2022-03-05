Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
LeeJasen_05.0.jpeg

Jasen Lee

Jasen Lee is an award-winning journalist for the Deseret News reporting primarily on business and the military. He is also co-host and creator of the Voices of Reason podcast. The show’s focus is promoting civil dialogue and understanding between people of different views. Having started his career in radio, Jasen has reported for broadcast in Milwaukee, WI, Springfield, IL and Salt Lake City. He has been recognized with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Utah Broadcasters Association.

Victoria Le, Amazon assistant general manager, poses for a portrait at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Utah
What working at Amazon offered an Asian American woman — a life-line to a better future
Since arriving in Utah, Victoria Le been promoted twice and is now an assistant general manager at Amazon in Salt Lake County. As an Asian American woman, she believes her ascension in the company can be an example for others to emulate.
By Jasen Lee
Aug 1, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2870978.jpg
Utah
Making a career move: How a former NFLer is tackling life at Amazon
A one-time defensive end for the Utah Blaze who also had a career in the NFL, Caesar Rayford is channeling the same mentality he learned in football as he tackles his next career — an area manager at the Amazon fulfillment center in South Jordan.
By Jasen Lee
May 23, 2021 7:04 p.m. MDT
Sally Haungs puts her carry-on bag in a security checkpoint bin at Salt Lake City International Airport.
Utah
Fewer passengers, but more guns: A warning for travelers flying out of Salt Lake City
TSA is reminding passengers to keep their firearms out of their carry-on luggage
By Jasen Lee
May 18, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2869855.jpg
Business
Reduced supply, high demand have car prices cruising upward
Finding a used or new vehicle in today’s pandemic-impacted car market is harder to do and more expensive than it typically would be.
By Jasen Lee
May 16, 2021 4:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867309.jpg
Business
Buying a home brings fear and trepidation in hot markets
A recent nationwide survey by The Harris Poll asking about the homebuying experience of more than 2,000 adults shows a lot of trepidation as the Wasatch Front, like much of the nation, is seeing a rapid rise in home prices.
By Jasen Lee
May 9, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Clouds hang over the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Utah
Which capital city is best to call home? Here’s a hint: It’s in Utah
According to Rent.com, Salt Lake City ranks tops among all 50 capitals in the United States. The report delves into what might attract people to a prospective home city based on criteria such as cost of living, median income, the number of overall business opportunities and commuting time.
By Jasen Lee
May 3, 2021 3:19 p.m. MDT
merlin_1521495.jpg
Utah
6 questions for Roderic Land, and why we need to start seeing each other as human beings
By Jasen Lee
April 22, 2021 9:26 p.m. MDT
AP21110768276356.jpg
Opinion
The Derek Chauvin verdict is personal to me. One writer’s reaction to a historic conviction
After a three-week trial, a Minneapolis police officer is convicted for the killing of an unarmed Black man that sparked protests worldwide, including in downtown Salt Lake City.
By Jasen Lee
April 20, 2021 3:21 p.m. MDT
merlin_2863865.jpg
Utah
Utah manufacturing holding strong despite pandemic impacts
A new report from the Utah Industry Resource Alliance detailing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy found the manufacturing sector is among the strongest economically.
By Jasen Lee
April 20, 2021 10:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2864203.jpg
Utah
Why are jobs going unfilled if so many are still unemployed in hot Utah economy?
Despite record numbers of Utahns filing for jobless benefits every week, a Salt Lake City-based restaurant owner is having big trouble finding workers to fill open positions.
By Jasen Lee
April 16, 2021 1:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_2865453.jpg
Utah
Utah’s 2.9 % jobless rate the lowest in the U.S.
The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that March’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9%, less than half of the national jobless rate of 6%.
By Jasen Lee
April 16, 2021 12:13 p.m. MDT
merlin_2865357.jpg
Utah
UDOT announces major projects for upcoming construction season
The Utah Department of Transportation will be working on 185 projects across the state in 2021. Planned improvements range from repaving rural highways and building freeway-style interchanges, to widening and repaving interstates and demolishing and rebuilding bridges.
By Jasen Lee
April 15, 2021 9:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836120.jpg
Utah
Equity and diversity among the keys to future economic success in Utah, panel says
Speaking during the Kem C. Gardner Institute’s monthly online Newsmaker Breakfast in Salt Lake City, panelists from the state’s equity, multicultural and business communities said ensuring opportunity is available to Utahns of all backgrounds will be critical to the state’s future economic progress.
By Jasen Lee
April 14, 2021 5:21 p.m. MDT
merlin_2820790.jpg
Utah
Larry H. Miller Group sees ‘intriguing’ opportunity with purchase of Daybreak
Larry H. Miller Real Estate — a subsidiary of the LHM Group of Companies — announced Monday the acquisition of Daybreak, a master-planned community in South Jordan from Värde Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
By Jasen Lee
April 12, 2021 5:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860102.jpg
Utah
Jobless claims in Utah jump more that 20% for two weeks in a row, report says
The volume of claims for jobless benefits jumped over 20% for the second straight week, according to the latest data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
By Jasen Lee
April 8, 2021 10:48 a.m. MDT
merlin_2857950.jpg
U.S. & World
What can be done to close the Black homeownership gap?
Despite the gap, African American homebuyers joined a rush of Utahns looking for their piece of the American dream during the pandemic.
By Jasen Lee
April 5, 2021 1:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2852365.jpg
Utah
Intermountain Healthcare to change visitor protocols for COVID-19 patients
On Monday morning, Intermountain Healthcare will announce changes to guidelines for visiting COVID-19 patients in facilities statewide.
By Jasen Lee
April 3, 2021 3:35 p.m. MDT
merlin_2862061.jpg
Utah
What’s a ‘returnship’ and how can it boost Utah’s businesses?
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Monday announced in Roy a new initiative called the Learn & Work program aimed at expanding opportunities for individuals returning to work following an extended absence.
By Jasen Lee
April 1, 2021 4:42 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859574.jpg
Utah
New Utah jobless claims rise for third straight week, report says
The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Thursday that the number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits is up for the third straight week.
By Jasen Lee
April 1, 2021 4:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2596849.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake County launches effort to help more local businesses survive the pandemic
As a part of Salt Lake County’s continuous and evolving economic recovery efforts, a new program is being launched to address gaps in connecting diverse business owners with existing resources, which have otherwise remained underutilized or unknown.
By Jasen Lee
March 31, 2021 6:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2861605.jpg
Business
Many ‘mom and pop’ businesses are on the road to pandemic recovery
A year after the coronavirus outbreak sent shockwaves through the economy, some local small businesses have finally started to recover.
By Jasen Lee
March 29, 2021 4:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860504.jpg
U.S. & World
Are dreams of the open road post-pandemic behind the rise in gasoline prices?
Economic observers predict this year could see prices as the gas pump climb to the $4 range as more drivers hit the roads for getaways and vacations as restrictions implemented to curb the COVID-19 outbreak are eased across the country.
By Jasen Lee
March 25, 2021 9:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860104.jpg
Utah
New weekly jobless claims up 8.3% in Utah, report says
By Jasen Lee
March 25, 2021 9:25 a.m. MDT
merlin_2859232.jpg
Health
Unfinished business: Doctor reenlists with the U.S. Army ‘to give back’ what he’s learned
At age 61, Dr. John Mitchell joined the second time in his life as a way of showing gratitude for the experiences the military gave him that led to a long career in medicine.
By Jasen Lee
March 21, 2021 6:35 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857886.jpg
Utah
Workforce diversity a major goal for some Utah employers — what’s holding them back?
As Utah’s minority population grows, Salt Lake area companies are attempting to seize the opportunity to bring more diversity to their workforce and making a concerted effort to retain those employees to enhance their businesses and improve their communities.
By Jasen Lee and Annie Knox
March 20, 2021 9:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826669.jpg
Utah
Two Utah towns among ‘best to work from home,’ report says
They may lack the urban bustle of a big city, but two Utah towns ranked among the best places to live while working from home make up for it with the amenities that allow for a nearly idyllic remote work environment.
By Jasen Lee
March 20, 2021 7:47 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859576.jpg
Utah
Utah jobless rate at 3%, report says
The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that February’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3%.
By Jasen Lee
March 19, 2021 3:55 p.m. MDT
merlin_2854997.jpg
Utah
Weekly unemployment down nearly 5% in Utah, report says
The total number of new unemployment claims filed in the Beehive State registered at 3,143 for the week of March 7 through March 13. There were also 30,906 continued claims requested during that same period.
By Jasen Lee
March 18, 2021 9:59 a.m. MDT
merlin_946799.jpg
Utah
Real estate firm to hire nearly 1,000 new employees by year’s end
Utah-based real estate company Homie Wednesday announced plans to expand its business and add 1,000 new buy-side real estate agents across all of its markets.
By Jasen Lee
March 17, 2021 9:59 a.m. MDT
Chart___FatalitesPerYear.jpg
Utah
Are you lying to yourself? Utah officials say driver overconfidence having deadly consequences
The Utah Department of Transportation reported Monday that preliminary estimates show that traffic fatalities in 2020 climbed 11% to a total of 276. This was despite the fact the number of cars on the road fell by 13% last year.
By Jasen Lee
March 15, 2021 4:17 p.m. MDT
