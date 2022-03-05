Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Jason Hardy

Family
Stanford to fund pro-traditional marriage event after claims of censorship
An anti-marriage equality student event will be held at Stanford University next month. The school will pay for it. Before deciding to fund the event, the school was accused of trying to censoring the event based on its controversial nature.
By Jason Hardy
March 24, 2014 8:15 p.m. MDT
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014 photo, Bryson Payne, 4, left, and his teacher Jacqualine Sanchez play with pretend food in a pre-kindergarten class at the Sheltering Arms Learning Center in New York. New studies show kids learn advanced material much earli
U.S. & World
How challenging kids earlier means earlier success
New studies show kids learn advanced material much earlier than previously believed. It may be important to their future growth to teach them math, reading and science at earlier ages. Today’s curricula may cause widespread scientific illiteracy.
By Jason Hardy
March 21, 2014 5 p.m. MDT
A new Obama Administration rule will regulate for-profit colleges. It's intended to protect taxpayers from widespread and egregious fraud and students, many of whom are poor or veterans, from crushing debt and few, if any, career options.
Education
Plan to regulate for-profit colleges aims to protect students, federal dollars
A new Obama Administration rule will regulate for-profit colleges. It’s intended to protect taxpayers from widespread and egregious fraud and students, many of whom are poor or veterans, from crushing debt and few, if any, career options.
By Jason Hardy
March 14, 2014 3:25 p.m. MDT
Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web (WWW or Web), poses next to the first Web server, which ran on this NeXT computer, during the 20th anniversary celebration of the World Wide Web at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Me
Red Box Roundup
World Wide Web turns 25, but what will its future look like?
A modest idea 25 years ago is now a central part of the human experience for billions. In the next 10 years, we may see the end of privacy and democracy. Others predict the Web will “flow like electricity” throughout our lives in positive ways.
By Jason Hardy
March 12, 2014 6:26 p.m. MDT
Some say it's "affirmative action for the rich." Colleges are forcing big tuition increases on lower-income students at greater rates than their higher-income peers, according to a new analysis
Education
Rising tuition rates hitting low-income families the hardest, research says
Some say it’s “affirmative action for the rich.” Colleges are forcing big tuition increases on lower-income students at greater rates than their higher-income peers, according to a new analysis.
By Jason Hardy
March 10, 2014 10:05 p.m. MDT
Brianna Hawk, 15, left, and Kayla Martinez, 14, speak to reporters outside the U.S. Courthouse in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013. The two teens have taken their fight over a school ban their "I (heart) Boobies!" bracelets to a U.S. appeals court
Education
Free expression in schools: new cases show administrators should study the Constitution
Should school officials read the U.S. Constitution for homework? New cases involving hair length, uniforms and anti-abortion photos beg the question; 45 years ago this week, the Supreme Court ruled students have First Amendment rights at school.
By Jason Hardy
March 10, 2014 7:50 p.m. MDT
Uwe and mother Hannolure Romeike with their children, Daniel, 16, Joshua, 13, Christian, 11, Lydia, 15 and Damaris, 7, left to right, pose for photos outside the federal courthouse in Cincinnati Tuesday, April 23, 2013. The Romeikes came to America from G
Family
Department of Homeland Security grants German family indefinite asylum
The Romeike family feared persecution in Germany based on religious beliefs. On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear their case. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security allowed the family to stay in the United States.
By Jason Hardy
March 7, 2014 12:20 p.m. MST
Students Julian Lopez, 12th grade, second left; Ben Montalbano, 11th grade, second right; and James Agostino, 12th grade, right; listen during their Advanced Placement Physics class at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. A new,
Education
Revamped SAT to regain ground in competitive college exam market
The ACT just took majority marketshare, and now the College Board is announcing an overhaul of the SAT that will take effect spring 2016.
By Jason Hardy
March 7, 2014 12:20 p.m. MST
A new study finds no evidence to believe claims that babies gain an edge when using "educational" products. This probably will not bring the infant education industry to a halt, though, as some parents still believe their infants learn more than they wou
Family
Study finds ‘educational’ products can’t make babies geniuses, or give them an advantage
A new study finds no evidence to believe claims that babies gain an edge when using “educational” products. Some parents still believed their infants learn more than they would have, however.
By Jason Hardy
March 5, 2014 3:20 p.m. MST
A Youngstown State Police University officer patrols the street near the location of an early morning shooting at a fraternity house just north of the Youngstown State University campus that left student Jamail E. Johnson, 25 of Youngstown dead and 11 inj
Education
Media shines light on dark side of fraternities
Fraternities have come under harsh spotlight in recent months with exposÉs revealing a powerful movement that has skirted legal liability for hazing deaths, sexual assaults and tragic accidents.
By Jason Hardy
March 1, 2014 12:05 p.m. MST
Sleep deprivation and other “invisible” factors may put teens at high risk for serious mental health issues — and most adults are missing key signs, according to researchers.
World & Nation
Sleep deprivation puts teens at risk for psychiatric illness
Sleep deprivation and other “invisible” factors may put teens at high risk for serious mental health issues — and most adults are missing key signs, according to researchers.
By Jason Hardy
Feb 25, 2014 7 p.m. MST
State Education Commissioner John King Jr., left, speaks during a Board of Regents meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. The board panel recommended extending the phase-in of Regents exams that are based on the more difficult standards, known
Utah
Common Core standards receiving attacks on left flank, too
Common Core has been adopted by 45 states and the District of Columbia. Right-wing organizations are leading fights to stop its implementation across the country. Liberal critics are now joining the row, but for different reasons.
By Jason Hardy
Feb 18, 2014 3:40 p.m. MST
In 2012, Pew Research Center found 21.8 percent of Millenials without a college degree were living in poverty, compared with 5.8 percent of those with a degree. College graduates were also less likely to be unemployed than just high school graduates (3.8
Education
Study: Four-year degree is worth more than ever before
A new report by the Pew Research Center shows the earnings gap between high school and college graduates in 2012 was the highest it had been in nearly 50 years.
By Jason Hardy
Feb 14, 2014 10:30 p.m. MST
Deadlines are approaching to apply for financial aid, and those who get ahead of the curve in qualifying for aid will have a better chance at securing funding, advisers say.
Education
Act now to bank on college financial aid this fall
Deadlines are approaching to apply for financial aid, and those who get ahead of the curve in qualifying for aid will have a better chance at securing funding, advisers say.
By Jason Hardy
Feb 12, 2014 4 a.m. MST
A Global Studies class of 10th and 11th graders at Bedford Academy High School listen during class on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013 in New York. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott held a press conference at the school to announ
Utah
Student data is being collected at rapid pace, and may not be safe
Students are being very carefully tracked from preschool to graduation and perhaps “throughout their lives.” But laws are being routinely violated, and many agencies access the information. Will highly sensitive student data be protected?
By Jason Hardy
Feb 5, 2014 9:55 a.m. MST
Arapahoe High School senior Lily Boettcher, right, and 2013 Arapahoe grad Joy Dafoe hug at a tribute site for severely wounded student Claire Davis, who was shot by a classmate during a school attack six days earlier at Arapahoe High School, in Centennial
Education
Could the school shooting at Arapahoe High have been averted?
A security guard at Arapahoe High claims the death of two students could have been averted. He says the shooter made death threats, received no counseling, and could have been stopped from buying the gun. Students are supporting the security guard.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 29, 2014 4 a.m. MST
New studies indicate that humanities and social sciences majors are employable, and even make more money than some of their cohorts. Two additional findings suggest that two other measures can substantially raise their value to employers.
Education
Liberal arts degrees can be intellectually, financially rewarding
New studies indicate that humanities and social sciences majors are employable, and even make more money than some of their cohorts. Two additional findings suggest that two other measures can substantially raise their value to employers.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 29, 2014 4 a.m. MST
German Duenas-Padilla, Kylee Stauffer and Tayden Larsen work on water color paintings in Aubrey Katyryniuk's preschool class Monday, March 4, 2013 at Calvin Smith Elementary school in Taylorsville.
Education
Obama reiterates goal of universal preschool, but how will the nation pay for it?
While universal preschool costs money, many believe it is a profitable investment, fiscally and socially. Experts say preschool significantly improves skills, and researchers recommend a particular plan of action. President Obama touted it Tuesday.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 28, 2014 11 p.m. MST
FILE - In thie June 20, 2013, file photo, Education Secretary Arne Duncan visits with young students at the St. Benedict Center for Early Childhood Education in Louisville, Ky.
Education
Look to Secretary of Education for State of the Union initiatives, columnist says
Schools will improve once parents speak up. That’s according to Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who just delivered a speech Thomas Friedman believes is “a State of the Union speech the country needs to hear.”
By Jason Hardy
Jan 24, 2014 3:20 p.m. MST
The new federal appropriations bill provides $67 billion for education, which eases burdens caused by sequestration cuts. Now, a report on state spending on higher education shows an upward trend, and student loan debt is higher than ever before.
Education
Appropriations bill boosts funding for education
The new federal appropriations bill provides $67 billion for education, which eases burdens caused by sequestration cuts. Now, a report on state spending on higher education shows an upward trend, and student loan debt is higher than ever before.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 23, 2014 4 a.m. MST
A sheet of "I voted" stickers waits for voters who have finished casting their ballots as poll workers check identification and sign in voters during the first day of early voting at the Washington County Administration Building in St. George, Utah Tuesda
Faith
Religious groups may lose political influence as religiously unaffiliated voters gain power
Religious groups are politically instrumental, but their influence is being challenged. One in five citizens are now religiously unaffiliated and made up one-third of young voters who propelled Obama into office. Political strategists are noticing.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 22, 2014 7:10 a.m. MST
Traditional higher education possesses systemic problems. Online learning may see tremendous growth and help to reverse some of the most decried trends in higher education in 2014.
Education
Online learning gaining steam as a ‘disruptive innovation’ in higher education
Traditional higher education possesses systemic problems. Online learning may see tremendous growth and help to reverse some of the most decried trends in higher education in 2014.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 22, 2014 4 a.m. MST
Grades are out. Excellence in education is improving across the nation but is largely stagnant. As districts face mounting challenges, many of the best performing are embracing new approaches to technology, governance structure and school climate.
Education
Excellence in education is up, but challenges persist
Grades are out. Excellence in education is improving across the nation but is largely stagnant. As districts face mounting challenges, many of the best performing are embracing new approaches to technology, governance structure and school climate.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 21, 2014 1:35 p.m. MST
School ought to prepare graduates with the cognitive and personal skills needed to become productive and healthy citizens. Too often, this does not happen. A new trend in teaching "soft skills" may be the answer our society is looking for.
Utah
Should schools teach ‘soft skills?’ Many say ‘yes’
School ought to prepare graduates with the cognitive and personal skills needed to become productive and healthy citizens. Too often, this does not happen. A new trend in teaching “soft skills” may be the answer our society is looking for.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 21, 2014 11:55 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Feds encourage schools to replace zero tolerance with more effective discipline policies
Zero-tolerance policies are the norm, but research suggests they may do more harm than good. The departments of Education and Justice have joined to assist U.S. schools as they transition to programs that reduce misconduct and help students.
By Jason Hardy
Jan 14, 2014 10:35 a.m. MST