Jason Hardy

An anti-marriage equality student event will be held at Stanford University next month. The school will pay for it. Before deciding to fund the event, the school was accused of trying to censoring the event based on its controversial nature.
New studies show kids learn advanced material much earlier than previously believed. It may be important to their future growth to teach them math, reading and science at earlier ages. Today’s curricula may cause widespread scientific illiteracy.
A new Obama Administration rule will regulate for-profit colleges. It’s intended to protect taxpayers from widespread and egregious fraud and students, many of whom are poor or veterans, from crushing debt and few, if any, career options.
A modest idea 25 years ago is now a central part of the human experience for billions. In the next 10 years, we may see the end of privacy and democracy. Others predict the Web will “flow like electricity” throughout our lives in positive ways.
Should school officials read the U.S. Constitution for homework? New cases involving hair length, uniforms and anti-abortion photos beg the question; 45 years ago this week, the Supreme Court ruled students have First Amendment rights at school.
The Romeike family feared persecution in Germany based on religious beliefs. On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear their case. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security allowed the family to stay in the United States.
Common Core has been adopted by 45 states and the District of Columbia. Right-wing organizations are leading fights to stop its implementation across the country. Liberal critics are now joining the row, but for different reasons.
Students are being very carefully tracked from preschool to graduation and perhaps “throughout their lives.” But laws are being routinely violated, and many agencies access the information. Will highly sensitive student data be protected?
A security guard at Arapahoe High claims the death of two students could have been averted. He says the shooter made death threats, received no counseling, and could have been stopped from buying the gun. Students are supporting the security guard.
New studies indicate that humanities and social sciences majors are employable, and even make more money than some of their cohorts. Two additional findings suggest that two other measures can substantially raise their value to employers.
While universal preschool costs money, many believe it is a profitable investment, fiscally and socially. Experts say preschool significantly improves skills, and researchers recommend a particular plan of action. President Obama touted it Tuesday.
Schools will improve once parents speak up. That’s according to Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who just delivered a speech Thomas Friedman believes is “a State of the Union speech the country needs to hear.”
The new federal appropriations bill provides $67 billion for education, which eases burdens caused by sequestration cuts. Now, a report on state spending on higher education shows an upward trend, and student loan debt is higher than ever before.
Religious groups are politically instrumental, but their influence is being challenged. One in five citizens are now religiously unaffiliated and made up one-third of young voters who propelled Obama into office. Political strategists are noticing.
Grades are out. Excellence in education is improving across the nation but is largely stagnant. As districts face mounting challenges, many of the best performing are embracing new approaches to technology, governance structure and school climate.
School ought to prepare graduates with the cognitive and personal skills needed to become productive and healthy citizens. Too often, this does not happen. A new trend in teaching “soft skills” may be the answer our society is looking for.
Zero-tolerance policies are the norm, but research suggests they may do more harm than good. The departments of Education and Justice have joined to assist U.S. schools as they transition to programs that reduce misconduct and help students.