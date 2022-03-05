Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jeanetta Williams

The name ‘Dixie’ is racist and must go
The NAACP and its constituents ask Utah senators to pass HB278, starting a name change process for Dixie State University.
By Jeanetta Williams
Feb 25, 2021 4:35 p.m. MST
Money or medicine? Our state’s most vulnerable shouldn’t have to choose
As insurance companies and PBMs rake in rebates that consumers could benefit from, the NAACP Salt Lake Branch is fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
By Jeanetta Williams
May 20, 2020 4:10 p.m. MDT