Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is asking the City Council for $850,000 to repair and reopen the Seven Canyons Fountain in Liberty Park. The fountain has been dry for years due to health and safety concerns.
Two patients remained hospitalized Wednesday following dangerous chlorine exposure at Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool a day earlier. As many as 50 people became sick after high amounts of chlorine were inadvertently pumped into the water.
When the new Salt Lake City International Airport opens for flights in 17 months, the city wants everyone to remember their experience for the right reasons — including art that reflects the beauty and character of the state.
Utah Clean Energy contends Rocky Mountain Power is doing away with energy savings incentives in the years ahead, but the power company insists it will continue giving money back to the customers through other incentives.
Utah will pay $35 million for fire suppression costs this year, the biggest wildfire bill ever in the state. The federal government is picking up $75 million for a total of $110 million in firefighting costs in the state tthis year.
Dozens of students in Woods Cross have to cross multiple train tracks and interstate ramps on their walk to their junior high school. Some parents say the path to the South Davis Junior High is dangerous, and the district should provide bus service.
Three wildlife biologists and a KSL 5-TV photojournalist are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plague. The biologists handled dead prairie dogs in southern Utah that later tested positive for the plague.