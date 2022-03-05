Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Jed Boal

Matt Newey, 23, eats a piece of lemon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Newey was on of the first Utahns to catch COVID-19, and after nearly four months he still can’t taste or smell. When he bites into a lemon: no taste. Now, after several months, there is some sensation. “There is a kind of improvement,” he said, eating the lemon. “It’s not sour. I don’t want to pucker or anything. I can sense a tiny bit of flavor, a little bit.”
Utah
COVID-19 survivor still can’t smell or taste 4 months later
By Jed Boal
July 12, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
merlin_2810005.jpg
Utah
Slain officer’s funeral will likely be on his 5th wedding anniversary, mother says
She describes Nathan Lyday as “gentle giant”; neighbor reports frightening history with gunman.
By Mike Anderson and Jed Boal
May 31, 2020 10:37 a.m. MDT
merlin_1690407.jpg
Utah
Salt Lake airport looking for artists to help with tunnel vision
Underground passageway connecting concourses to feature 144-foot murals featuring Utah’s 4 seasons
By Jed Boal
Feb 24, 2020 6:24 p.m. MST
merlin_19091.jpg
Utah
UHP urges motorists to slow down, move over when they see first responders doing their job
1-in-7 officer fatalities are vehicle related
By Jed Boal
Nov 12, 2019 6:30 p.m. MST
merlin_16459.jpg
Utah
UDOT crews are ready for the snow ... but are you?
By Jed Boal
Oct 28, 2019 5:34 p.m. MDT
b49d047914.jpg
Utah
Provo company’s technology could change data transmission
Wireless communication runs into range and reliability limitations because data can only go so far on a radio signal. However, a Utah County inventor has developed a signal that solves that problem.
By Jed Boal
Aug 11, 2019 5:06 p.m. MDT
6489250019.jpg
Police/Courts
Provo police reduce crash numbers with new focus on traffic enforcement
After seeing a large rise in the number of car crashes, the Provo Police Department began taking a data-driven approach last summer. The city has cut the number of crashes as a result.
By Jed Boal
Aug 6, 2019 12:12 p.m. MDT
1404907659.jpg
Utah
‘I’m not dead yet’: Utah man recounts being lost in wintery Montana wilderness
A Utah man, following directions on his smartphone in Montana, took a shortcut last December that nearly cost him his life.
By Jed Boal
Aug 2, 2019 6:10 p.m. MDT
A cougar crosses the wildlife bridge over I-80 in Parleys Canyon in this video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Utah
Video footage proves wildlife bridge over I-80 is working
Late last year, the Utah Department of Transportation built a wildlife bridge over I-80 at Parleys Summit to cut down on dangerous automobile collisions with animals.
By Jed Boal
June 24, 2019 5:26 p.m. MDT
Karina Soto, family services assistant, helps Islam Djobo, Wali Djobo and Amida Djobo take a cartload of food from the Smith's East High Leopard Stash at East High School to their vehicle in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Utah
East High students help homeless classmates during summer
East High School is trying to tackle student homelessness by helping students with food, clothing and showers.
By Jed Boal
June 23, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
The Seven Canyons Fountain in Liberty Park is pictured on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The fountain was closed two years ago due to health and safety concerns. The city is now working to come up with solutions and funding to reopen it.
Utah
Salt Lake City hoping to get water flowing through Liberty Park fountain once again
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is asking the City Council for $850,000 to repair and reopen the Seven Canyons Fountain in Liberty Park. The fountain has been dry for years due to health and safety concerns.
By Jed Boal
June 13, 2019 5:11 p.m. MDT
Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool, 582 E. 300 South, is cleared after police say excess chlorine was pumped into the water, sickening nearly 50 people on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Utah
Two swimmers remain hospitalized after chlorine exposure at Utah pool
Two patients remained hospitalized Wednesday following dangerous chlorine exposure at Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool a day earlier. As many as 50 people became sick after high amounts of chlorine were inadvertently pumped into the water.
By Jed Boal
June 5, 2019 7:15 p.m. MDT
Dr. Bryan Welm's sculpture of a nucleosome, a complex of proteins that binds the DNA in all of our cells in a compact package, is pictured at the Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Utah
Cancer researcher finds new motivation in sculpture work
A breast cancer researcher at the Huntsman Cancer Institute has found a passion for welding that fuses the art world and the medical world.
By Jed Boal
May 27, 2019 7:34 p.m. MDT
Shane Lucey spends time with Lucky and Charm at his home in Grantsville on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Lucey, an Army veteran who worked in Iraq as a civilian after he deployed, rescued Lucky over a year ago. Last summer, when Lucey returned to Baghdad after a
Utah
‘Lucky Charm’: Veteran reunited with rescued dog, puppy months after returning from Iraq
An Army veteran who worked in Iraq as a civilian after he deployed is settling into a new chapter in life in Tooele County. But he already has a couple of friends making big adjustments of their own.
By Jed Boal
May 8, 2019 4:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake home undergoing remodel collapses
A house near Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park that was under construction collapsed Wednesday and then crumbled even more on Thursday, creating a neighborhood spectacle and costing a family their home.
By Ashley Imlay and Jed Boal
April 25, 2019 5:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
Latter-day Saint missionary with genetic disorder receives new wheelchair
Nineteen-year-old Rhett Carbine has a rare genetic disorder that makes it hard for him to breath. Two weeks ago, his personalized wheelchair was stolen.
By Jed Boal and Ashley Kewish
April 17, 2019 3:45 p.m. MDT
Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City International Airport, gives an interview next to large wall that is being built for an art piece inside the new terminal on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Artists are being sought to create an installation for t
Utah
Salt Lake City’s new state-of-the-art airport to be filled with art of the state
When the new Salt Lake City International Airport opens for flights in 17 months, the city wants everyone to remember their experience for the right reasons — including art that reflects the beauty and character of the state.
By Jed Boal
April 7, 2019 3:59 p.m. MDT
A new billboard in Tooele, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, welcomes visitors to the area. Tooele County is hoping a new tourism campaign called "So Much. So Close" will attract more people to the Tooele Valley.
Business
Tooele County hopes new tourism campaign will bring visitors
When was the last time you visited Tooele County? If it’s been awhile, community leaders are eager for you to come back and they’ve rolled out a new campaign to make everyone feel welcome.
By Jed Boal
Dec 26, 2018 4:55 p.m. MST
Utah Clean Energy contends the power company is doing away with energy saving incentives in the years ahead, but Rocky Mountain Power insists it will continue giving money back to the customers through other incentives.
Utah
Rocky Mountain Power to change energy-saving incentives
Utah Clean Energy contends Rocky Mountain Power is doing away with energy savings incentives in the years ahead, but the power company insists it will continue giving money back to the customers through other incentives.
By Jed Boal
Oct 28, 2018 5:11 p.m. MDT
A wildfire burns in Tollgate Canyon in Summit County on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Utah
Firefighting bill hits $110 million for ‘historically bad’ Utah fire season
Utah will pay $35 million for fire suppression costs this year, the biggest wildfire bill ever in the state. The federal government is picking up $75 million for a total of $110 million in firefighting costs in the state tthis year.
By Jed Boal
Oct 16, 2018 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Parents call for bus service to safely get children to South Davis Junior High
Dozens of students in Woods Cross have to cross multiple train tracks and interstate ramps on their walk to their junior high school. Some parents say the path to the South Davis Junior High is dangerous, and the district should provide bus service.
By Jed Boal
Oct 2, 2018 10:35 a.m. MDT
A police office who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night has minor injuries as the search for one suspect continues.
Utah
Teen dies, 2 sisters injured in Riverton crash
A 14-year-old girl died after a crash on her way to school Tuesday morning that also injured two of her sisters.
By Pat Reavy and Jed Boal
Oct 2, 2018 10:25 a.m. MDT
Utah
Ute Tribe veterans honored by South Korea for their service during Korean War
Representatives from South Korean presented Ambassador for Peace Medal to 19 Native Americans from the Ute Tribe.
By Jed Boal
Sept 30, 2018 9:12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah teen riding in car shot, killed by nearby target shooters
A 14-year-old boy riding in his family’s car during an afternoon drive was shot and killed Sunday by nearby target shooters who apparently weren’t aware of their backstop.
By Pat Reavy and Jed Boal
Sept 24, 2018 8:09 p.m. MDT
Scott Granger, Salt Lake City Trails & Natural Lands district supervisor, shows why the puncturevine is such a problem whil on the Jordan River Parkway in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. He said the spiny seeds can puncture tires and get caught
Utah
Pull pesky parkway puncturvines for pancakes, prizes
Saturday, Salt Lake City is holding a friendly competition called Pancakes and Puncturevine to get rid goathead weed and its spiny seeds that can puncture tires.
By Jed Boal
Sept 7, 2018 12:41 p.m. MDT
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources place a GPS collar on a prairie dog in Cedar City on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Several wildlife biologists and a KSL-TV photojournalists are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plagu
Utah
Prairie dogs potentially exposed several people to the plague
Three wildlife biologists and a KSL 5-TV photojournalist are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plague. The biologists handled dead prairie dogs in southern Utah that later tested positive for the plague.
By Jed Boal
Sept 5, 2018 6:55 p.m. MDT
Police/Courts
Pilot injured in Cache County plane crash
A small plane crashed Thursday morning in Cache County, authorities said.
By Annie Knox and Jed Boal
July 19, 2018 11:04 a.m. MDT
A dog plays outside with a human at the Salt Lake County Animal Services shelter. Dogs have died of heat stroke in recent days, prompting animal shelter operators and veterinarians are warning dog owners not to leave their furry pals outside without ample
Utah
Dog deaths prompt warning to keep pets out of summer sun
Once the mercury rises above 90 degrees, dogs can overheat in their very own yards after just five or 10 minutes, animal advocates say.
By Annie Knox and Jed Boal
July 10, 2018 5:57 p.m. MDT
Utah
11 homes in S. Jordan may be demolished to make way for wider Bangerter intersection
Less than three years after being built, 11 homes in South Jordan may be bulldozed to make way for a wider Bangerter Highway intersection at 10400 South.
By Jed Boal
June 23, 2018 6:02 p.m. MDT
Timothy Richard Lutes
Police/Courts
Security expert: Armed guards may only shoot to save a life
A fatal shooting by a security guard on the job downtown has prompted discussion about training and licensing requirements in the state, which were reduced this year.
By Jed Boal
June 22, 2018 5:37 p.m. MDT
Load More