Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jeff Flake

Jeff_Flake.jpg
Opinion
Jeff Flake: Turn down the volume
Discourse that would have been unacceptable not long ago has been normalized. It’s so loud that we’re starting to forget who we are, who we represent and the common ground we share.
By Jeff Flake
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST