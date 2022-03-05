Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jeff Wright

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, left, discusses the death penalty in Utah at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office
Opinion
Opinion: This is why Utah should abolish the death penalty
When assessing where to do business, investors and employers look for signs of good governance, fiscal responsibility and evidence-based policymaking. But as a justice measure, the death penalty falls at every hurdle.
By Jeff Wright
Jan 28, 2022 12:06 p.m. MST