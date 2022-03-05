Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jen Hepworth

Members of the House of Representatives conduct business in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Opinion
How lawmakers could help families with huge medical bills
With a simple, straightforward reform, the Utah Legislature could end copay accumulator programs that add to financial burdens
By Jen Hepworth
Jan 25, 2022 12:16 p.m. MST