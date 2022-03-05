Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jennie Taylor

Contributor
AP20146669561868.jpg
Opinion
Memorial Day is our opportunity to add honor to the fallen
“Memorial Day is quite literally a day to add to the honor of the men and women who have given their ‘last full measure of devotion’ by remembering the reason and motivation behind that sacred gift.”
By Jennie Taylor
May 25, 2020 2:47 p.m. MDT