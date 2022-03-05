clock
Jennifer Stagg
https://www.deseret.com/authors/jennifer-stagg/rss
Utah
Route to new school across 11400 South too dangerous, parents say
Some parents in the Canyons School District say they’re concerned about the walk their children may have to take to get to a new elementary school next fall.
By
Jennifer Stagg
May 16, 2013 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Federal budget cuts ground Utah squadron and end Blue Angels’ season
The U.S. Air Force plans to ground one-third of its active-duty force of combat planes, including at least one squadron at Hill Air Force Base because of automatic federal budget cuts.
By
Jennifer Stagg
April 10, 2013 6:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Program allows parents, students to send anonymous tips to school officials
The idea behind new program Safe to Talk is to give kids an easy way to talk, said Kevin Santiago, director of the campaign. The program allows students and parents to anonymously send text messages to school and district officials.
By
Jennifer Stagg
March 5, 2013 3:42 p.m. MST
Utah
Sandy family believes thief used daughter’s obituary to target them
A Sandy family is looking for answers after they say a woman used their daughter’s funeral as an opportunity to steal from them.
By
McKenzie Romero
and
Jennifer Stagg
Nov 12, 2012 9:29 p.m. MST
Utah
Parents pushing for more premature babies to get RSV vaccine
Every winter, hospitals see a rise in the number of children coming to emergency rooms with a respiratory infection known as respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
By
Jennifer Stagg
Oct 19, 2012 10:36 p.m. MDT
Utah
Box Elder man dies from West Nile virus, health officials confirm
An 84-year-old Box Elder County man has died from West Nile virus. It is the first Utah death related to the virus in 2012, following four confirmed cases in the state.
By
Wendy Leonard
and
Jennifer Stagg
Oct 9, 2012 9:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Stroke made him a better person, Salt Lake County Councilman Randy Horiuchi says
It’s hard to believe that someone would be grateful to suffer a stroke, but that’s exactly how longtime Salt Lake County Councilman Randy Horiuchi feels.
By
Jennifer Stagg
Sept 10, 2012 6:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Pictures of couple’s brief moments with their deceased newborn stolen
New Year’s Eve was special for Nicholas and Dani Zarbock. That was the day they found out they were going to have a baby. Six weeks later, they found out they were having triplets.
By
Jennifer Stagg
and
Viviane Vo-Duc
July 12, 2012 3:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Petition calls for investigation into Canyons School District
An online petition calling for an investigation into the management of Canyons School District is gaining signatures, pushed by a candidate for the Canyons Board of Education.
By
Benjamin Wood
and
Jennifer Stagg
April 16, 2012 10:14 p.m. MDT
Utah
Viewmont student recovering after suffering seizure while weightlifting
A Viewmont High School student remained hospitalized Thursday, recovering from a seizure he suffered after collapsing while lifting weights in school the day before.
By
Pat Reavy
and
Jennifer Stagg
March 8, 2012 2:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Some parents upset over proposed bond changes for Canyons School District
By
Jennifer Stagg
Feb 29, 2012 1:02 p.m. MST
Utah
Real-life CSIs dish on how their jobs differ from TV dramas
By
Jennifer Stagg
Feb 17, 2012 11:45 a.m. MST
Utah
Streetlights may go out, unless residents pay proposed monthly fee
By
Jennifer Stagg
Feb 14, 2012 1:54 p.m. MST
Utah
17-year-old hit and killed by TRAX train
A TRAX train hit and killed a 17-year-old male pedestrian Monday evening.
By
D. Hunter Schwarz
and
Jennifer Stagg
Feb 14, 2012 12:12 p.m. MST
Utah
Three-generation Salt Lake sawdust business destroyed in fire
By
Pat Reavy
and
Jennifer Stagg
Feb 3, 2012 9:57 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Sister-in-law: Josh Powell needs to ‘fess up’ to what he did
While Susan Cox Powell’s parents are under a court mandated gag order and can’t speak with the media, Susan’s sister is not.
By
Jennifer Stagg
Jan 20, 2012 11:23 a.m. MST
Utah
$200,000 stolen from Bountiful man, family accused of crime
A man in West Bountiful lost his life savings in a home burglary, and police say the person who led the thieves there was the man’s own daughter.
By
Jennifer Stagg
Dec 21, 2011 6:24 p.m. MST
Utah
Surgery helps Salt Lake mother restore hearing lost during pregnancy
By
Jennifer Stagg
Nov 18, 2011 2:58 p.m. MST
Utah
Dad accidentally shoots son at shooting range
By
Jennifer Stagg
Nov 11, 2011 11:47 p.m. MST
Utah
Wood pulp found in many processed food
There are dozens of uses for sawdust, including gardening, animal bedding and liquid absorbents, but one use people may not be familiar with is as a food additive.
By
Jennifer Stagg
Oct 31, 2011 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Lagoon employee arrested for assaulting park-goers
By
Jennifer Stagg
July 25, 2011 10:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
2-year-old drowning victim in Riverton dies at hospital
By
Benjamin Wood
and
Jennifer Stagg
June 8, 2011 11:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Teenager rescued from Provo River dies at hospital
By
Jennifer Stagg
and
Benjamin Wood
June 7, 2011 9:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police search for 3 men involved in West Valley shooting
Police in West Valley are looking for three people involved in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at a home near 6500 W. and 3200 South.
By
Jennifer Stagg
May 21, 2011 12 a.m. MDT
Utah
Gavin’s Story: A mother’s crusade against pertussis
By Jennifer Stagg
By
Jennifer Stagg
May 14, 2011 11:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man loses weight, preventing friends from burning his BYU clothes
SALT LAKE CITY — It was a moment of truth Monday for Kenny Clayton.
By
Jennifer Stagg
April 21, 2011 11:02 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hikers stranded in Zion National Park helped to safety after 2 harrowing days
By
Jennifer Stagg
April 20, 2011 4:36 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake County preparing for potential flooding
By
Jared Page
and
Jennifer Stagg
April 12, 2011 12:08 a.m. MDT
Utah
Utah water officials say flooding likely
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow and water officials are keeping a watchful eye on waterways throughout Utah.
By
Jennifer Stagg
April 10, 2011 4:08 p.m. MDT
Utah
Previous sellers right wrong in title scam
A couple who purchased a truck online only to learn there was a lien on the title, now own the truck. It happened after the original owner paid off the lien.
By
Jennifer Stagg
April 2, 2011 11:05 p.m. MDT
