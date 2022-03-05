Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Jessica Henrie

What Heaven Feels Like" is by Calee Reed.
Faith
Christian rock album pays tribute to family
LDS singer/songwriter Calee Reed pays tribute to family in her new album, “What Heaven Feels Like.”
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 9, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Local author to release conclusion to Cragbridge Hall series with ‘The Impossible Race’
Growing up, Utah author Chad Morris didn’t always write novels — at one time, he didn’t even like to read. He learned to love reading after getting “pulled in” by Lloyd Alexander. Now, one of his hopes is to be that connection for someo
By Jessica Henrie
Feb 28, 2015 12:45 a.m. MST
The Book of Jer3miah: Premontion" is by Luisa Perkins and Jared Adair.
Media & Books
Novelization of Mormon Web series ‘Jer3miah’ offers new insights into plot
A well-written novelization of the Mormon Web series “Book of Jer3miah,” “Premonition” also offers new insights and clues into the mysterious conspiracy targeting university freshman Jeremiah Whitney.
By Jessica Henrie
March 8, 2013 2 p.m. MST
Faith
DNA testing made affordable for family history research
Two major family history companies with offices in Utah, MyHeritage Genealogy and Ancestry.com, have started offering smaller-scale DNA tests from $99 to $837 to help trace family lines.
By Jessica Henrie
Sept 4, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Katherine Nelson's recently released album, "Born Brave," was written particularly for women. "The whole idea is, when you strengthen women, you strengthen the world," Nelson said.
Faith
LDS singer/songwriter Katherine Nelson sings to women
Life has taken LDS singer/songwriter Katherine Nelson to many places, from a microphone on the stage to the silver screen in the Legacy Theatre. Her newest recorded album, “Born Brave,” is particularly written for women.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 29, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Members of Feel Good Music Coalition know that content makes a difference
Like many other independent labels, Feel Good Music Coalition uses the Internet as its primary promotional tool, but the music it produces demonstrates a unique philosophy on values in the media.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 23, 2012 5:01 p.m. MDT
Charlotte Boye-Christensen will step down as artistic director of Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company at the end of its 49th season in June 2013.
Media & Books
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company artistic director to step down
The artistic director of the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company in Salt Lake City will step down at the end of its 49th season in June 2013, the company announced in a press release.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 17, 2012 3:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
Camp teaches baby sitters to be prepared
Utah State University Extension Service sponsored a baby sitters’ educational day camp Aug. 1-3 at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 13, 2012 4:56 p.m. MDT
An article posted on the Tallahassee Democrat featured Mormon missionaries, including Elder Saunders and Elder Buttars from Logan and Ogden.
Faith
Odds and Ends: Latter-day journeys making headlines
Hundreds of members of The Church of Latter-day Saints this week have made headlines this week with Scout trips, pioneer treks and donated service.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 13, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Utah
Photos of Utah WWII internment camp online
Utah State Historical Society recently partnered with KUED to publish a collection of 220 photos of a World War II internment camp near Delta, Utah, online. The partnership was established in time for the construction of the Topaz Museum in Delta.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 6, 2012 2 p.m. MDT
Faith
Three thousand people attend Henry Grow reunion
About 3,000 people gathered on Temple Square Friday and Saturday as part of a large-scale family reunion for the descendants of Henry Grow, a noted Salt Lake Valley architect in the mid-1800s.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 6, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Father relies on faith to forgive intoxicated teen driver
After a tragic car accident took his pregnant wife and two of his children on Feb. 9, 2007, Chris Williams made a commitment to forgive the driver.
By Jessica Henrie
Aug 1, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
National Public Radio host Michael Martin spent some time Thursday getting to know LDS Olympian Tumua Anae, who is a goal keeper for the U.S. Olympic women's water polo team.
Faith
NPR interviews LDS Olympian Tumua Anae
With the water polo teams scheduled to begin competing in London this weekend, NPR host Michel Martin recently interviewed LDS Olympian Tumua Anae, who is a goal keeper for the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team.
By Jessica Henrie
July 27, 2012 3:06 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
12-year-old Osmond to star in Radio City performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
A third generation Osmond will take the stage in the starring role in Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” this Christmas season. Paige Osmond, 12, was recently cast as Clara by the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
By Jessica Henrie
July 26, 2012 4:24 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘Book of Jer3miah': BYU Web series bridged media, social gaps
The 2009 Web series “Book of Jer3miah” appeared fairly early in the Web series landscape, made BYU the first university to use transmedia storytelling in a film project and demonstrated to many that you don’t have to be LDS to enjoy a Mormon story.
By Jessica Henrie
July 26, 2012 1 p.m. MDT
Utah
Photo gallery: 2,000 ‘Stripling Warriors’ march down Main Street in Bountiful
Roughly 2200 “Stripling Warriors” march in the Bountiful Handcart Parade in Bountiful on Friday, July 20, 2012.
By Jessica Henrie
July 23, 2012 3:40 p.m. MDT
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized a flash mob, which broke into a line dance at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre Mall in Virginia.
Faith
Odds and Ends: A flash mob, pioneer treks and Helping Hands
Local congregations and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have made many appearances in local newspapers throughout the United States and the world this week, dancing, trekking, and serving.
By Jessica Henrie
July 16, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Tickets to Piano Guys’ live concert at Sandy Amphitheater on July 14 are sold out
Tickets to The Piano Guys’ live concert at the Sandy Amphitheater July 14 sold out over the weekend, according to an amphitheater information operator.
By Jessica Henrie
July 12, 2012 6:22 p.m. MDT
The Youth Pioneer Pageant, produced this year by Merrill Osmond and his two sons, tells the story of why Utah celebrates July 24.
Media & Books
Osmond’s Youth Pioneer Pageant to be performed in West Jordan
The public is invited to the West Jordan Rodeo Arena July 20-24, where music, dance and fireworks will meet in the Youth Pioneer Pageant, written and produced by Merrill Osmond.
By Jessica Henrie
July 12, 2012 6:16 p.m. MDT
Henry Grow, an LDS architect widely known for his work on the Salt Lake Tabernacle, crossed the plains with the pioneers in 1851. A family reunion is planned for his descendants in Salt Lake City July 27 and 28.
Faith
Henry Grow reunion to be held in Salt Lake City July 27-28
The descendants of Henry Grow, an LDS architect and pioneer most famous for his work on the Salt Lake Tabernacle, plan to gather for a family reunion in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.
By Jessica Henrie
July 12, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
A few of the oldest, longest continuous things in the LDS Church
From humble beginnings in the state of New York, the LDS Church (organized April 6, 1830) has spread across the world to include almost 14.5 million members. This is a list of some of the oldest existing artifacts connected with the church.
By Jessica Henrie
July 9, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Chess mates: West Jordan prodigy finds support from family
In many ways, Kayden Troff is like any other 14-year-old kid. He likes reading, sports and outdoor activities. He plays Nintendo and enjoys being with his friends and attending church dances. He is also a chess prodigy.
By Jessica Henrie
July 8, 2012 8 p.m. MDT
The Telegraph
Faith
International newspapers address Facebook, Mormon missionary work
Elder Erich Kopischke, a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently talked with UK newspaper the Times about advantages of online social networks in missionary work.
By Jessica Henrie
July 6, 2012 11:37 a.m. MDT
A boy meets Benjamin Franklin at a past Colonial Heritage Festival. The annual festival offers a unique attraction: a village created to look like a colonial settlement, complete with a schoolhouse, a church, and a variety of other shops.
Family
Colonial Heritage Festival in Orem to show colonial life
The Colonial Heritage Festival in Orem will offer a unique hands-on experience in colonial history. Set up as “the village at Aubin’s Grove,” it will highlight the period from 1607 Jamestown to 1787, when the Constitution was signed.
By Jessica Henrie
June 28, 2012 5:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Odds and Ends: Treks remind LDS youth of their pioneer heritage
More than 500 teenage Latter-day Saints and their adult leaders have donned the clothing of another era and walked in the footsteps of their pioneer ancestors this week, calling the attention of news media nationwide.
By Jessica Henrie
June 25, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Songwriter steps into the spotlight with first album
Tyler Castleton wrote his first song for his high school graduation. After serving an LDS mission, he studied media music at BYU and decided to pursue a career in music. He has been writing for various audiences for almost 20 years.
By Jessica Henrie
June 21, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
International piano exhibit comes to Salt Lake City
The contemporary art exhibit “Play Me, I’m Yours,” created by British artist Luke Jerram, has visited 22 cities around the globe. This month, June 15-30, it will be in Salt Lake City.
By Jessica Henrie
June 16, 2012 3 p.m. MDT
All eight Osmond brothers will appear with members of the Osmond Second Generation at an upcoming concert in West Jordan. Proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Olive Osmond Perpetual Hearing Fund.
Media & Books
8 Osmond brothers to join second generation group at West Jordan concert
The four eldest Osmonds will join their brothers at a concert June 16 at the West Jordan Rodeo Arena, bringing all eight brothers together in an effort to raise money for the Olive Osmond Perpetual Hearing Fund.
By Jessica Henrie
June 14, 2012 5:23 p.m. MDT
Faith
Mesa bookstore owner happy to have stolen first-edition Book of Mormon found
Police recently recovered a stolen rare edition of the Book of Mormon in an apartment near Washington, D.C. Helen Schlie, 88, expressed her happiness at its recovery but was hurt by the probable identity of the thief- her friend for six years.
By Jessica Henrie
June 14, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Samoa celebrate country’s 50th anniversary of independence and first organized LDS stake
2012 marks the 50th anniversary of Samoa’s day of independence from New Zealand as well as the organization of the country’s first LDS stake. Latter-day Saints in Samoa participated in recent celebrations of these two events.
By Jessica Henrie
June 14, 2012 5 a.m. MDT
