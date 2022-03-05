Jessica Henrie

Growing up, Utah author Chad Morris didn’t always write novels — at one time, he didn’t even like to read. He learned to love reading after getting “pulled in” by Lloyd Alexander. Now, one of his hopes is to be that connection for someo
Life has taken LDS singer/songwriter Katherine Nelson to many places, from a microphone on the stage to the silver screen in the Legacy Theatre. Her newest recorded album, “Born Brave,” is particularly written for women.
Utah State Historical Society recently partnered with KUED to publish a collection of 220 photos of a World War II internment camp near Delta, Utah, online. The partnership was established in time for the construction of the Topaz Museum in Delta.
With the water polo teams scheduled to begin competing in London this weekend, NPR host Michel Martin recently interviewed LDS Olympian Tumua Anae, who is a goal keeper for the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team.
A third generation Osmond will take the stage in the starring role in Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” this Christmas season. Paige Osmond, 12, was recently cast as Clara by the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
The 2009 Web series “Book of Jer3miah” appeared fairly early in the Web series landscape, made BYU the first university to use transmedia storytelling in a film project and demonstrated to many that you don’t have to be LDS to enjoy a Mormon story.
Local congregations and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have made many appearances in local newspapers throughout the United States and the world this week, dancing, trekking, and serving.
The descendants of Henry Grow, an LDS architect and pioneer most famous for his work on the Salt Lake Tabernacle, plan to gather for a family reunion in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.
From humble beginnings in the state of New York, the LDS Church (organized April 6, 1830) has spread across the world to include almost 14.5 million members. This is a list of some of the oldest existing artifacts connected with the church.
In many ways, Kayden Troff is like any other 14-year-old kid. He likes reading, sports and outdoor activities. He plays Nintendo and enjoys being with his friends and attending church dances. He is also a chess prodigy.
Elder Erich Kopischke, a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently talked with UK newspaper the Times about advantages of online social networks in missionary work.
The Colonial Heritage Festival in Orem will offer a unique hands-on experience in colonial history. Set up as “the village at Aubin’s Grove,” it will highlight the period from 1607 Jamestown to 1787, when the Constitution was signed.
More than 500 teenage Latter-day Saints and their adult leaders have donned the clothing of another era and walked in the footsteps of their pioneer ancestors this week, calling the attention of news media nationwide.
Tyler Castleton wrote his first song for his high school graduation. After serving an LDS mission, he studied media music at BYU and decided to pursue a career in music. He has been writing for various audiences for almost 20 years.
The four eldest Osmonds will join their brothers at a concert June 16 at the West Jordan Rodeo Arena, bringing all eight brothers together in an effort to raise money for the Olive Osmond Perpetual Hearing Fund.
Police recently recovered a stolen rare edition of the Book of Mormon in an apartment near Washington, D.C. Helen Schlie, 88, expressed her happiness at its recovery but was hurt by the probable identity of the thief- her friend for six years.
2012 marks the 50th anniversary of Samoa’s day of independence from New Zealand as well as the organization of the country’s first LDS stake. Latter-day Saints in Samoa participated in recent celebrations of these two events.