Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Jessica Wilde

Sports
Salt Lake Bees drop fourth straight contest
Salt Lake had its chances. The ballgame was well within grasp. And according to manager Keith Johnson, it was a handful of failed opportunities that cost them the game.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 30, 2012 11:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Brighton blanks Bingham
A burst of speed and flash of orange. An unmatched strength and irrepressible power. A ferocious, daunting hunger.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 23, 2012 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Viewmont wins battle of unbeatens
Viewmont picked up its fifth straight victory on Tuesday, defeating the Layton Lancers, 2-1 to maintain a flawless 5-0 record.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 21, 2012 10:24 p.m. MDT
Alta High and Viewmont High battled for the 5A state championship last year and are expected to be tough again this season.
Sports
High school soccer: Perennial powers seek to stay on top
Year after year, the perennial girls soccer powers steal the spotlight, dominating in their respective regions and battling their way to Rio Tinto Stadium.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 20, 2012 7:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Eagles, Miners battle to a tie
A victor failed to emerge after 100 minutes of purely exhausting soccer on Thursday at Park City High School.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 17, 2012 12:14 a.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees squeak past RedHawks in 10
The Salt Lake Bees swept the series against Oklahoma City, barely squeaking by with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 9, 2012 2:23 a.m. MDT
Sports
Prep girls soccer: Viewmont Vikings nab double-overtime victory over Bountiful Braves in season-opener
The Viewmont High School girls soccer team kicked off its preseason play Tuesday with an exciting, double-overtime victory over crosstown rival Bountiful.
By Jessica Wilde
Aug 8, 2012 6:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
Familiar face wins second straight men’s 10K race
Few are more familiar with the rush of victory than Patrick Smyth, an All-American out of Notre Dame and first place finisher in last year’s Deseret News 10K.
By Jessica Wilde
July 24, 2012 9:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sports
Vernon Wells gives Salt Lake Bees a golden touch in win
Salt Lake fans were eager to watch three-time MLB All-Star, three-time Gold Glove recipient Vernon Wells on Friday as the Angels outfielder began a rehab assignment with the Bees after being placed on the disabled list back in May.
By Jessica Wilde
July 21, 2012 12:26 a.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees: Conger HR powers SL past Rainiers
Salt Lake gained the 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh as Doug Deeds took advantage of a wild pitch, sliding into home and shifting the momentum.
By Jessica Wilde
July 6, 2012 11:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees hammer 3 HRs to top Reno Aces
With three more homers at Spring Mobile Ballpark on Tuesday, the Salt Lake Bees are working to even out an odd statistic.
By Jessica Wilde
June 26, 2012 11:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees swept by Fresno Grizzlies after 3-run homer
The sun was shining, the Bees were gelling, and the Father’s day crowd was excited to spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon at the ballpark.
By Jessica Wilde
June 17, 2012 6:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
Kole Calhoun’s spark not enough for Salt Lake Bees
Kole Calhoun may have returned his Angels jersey on Tuesday when he was optioned back to Salt Lake, but he certainly held onto his wings.
By Jessica Wilde
June 16, 2012 12:26 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: MVPs led teams on remarkable journeys
For these four remarkable young men, the state playoff trip to Rio Tinto Stadium was a trip to be remembered.
By Jessica Wilde
June 12, 2012 11:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Mr. Soccer: Weber’s Tyler Murdock put on a show with his scoring ability
Weber’s Tyler Murdock is this year’s Mr. Soccer. Who is he? And how on earth did he manage to score so many goals in one of the state’s toughest soccer regions?
By Jessica Wilde
June 12, 2012 10:37 p.m. MDT
Sports
Streaky Salt Lake Bees suffer sixth straight setback
The Bees have an uncanny knack of streaking, whether they’re posting W’s or worsening their record.
By Jessica Wilde
May 28, 2012 11:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Mitch Parkinson chips in to crown Darts champions
Following the Darts’ semifinal victory on Tuesday, head coach Souli Phongsavath had a long talk with Mitch Parkinson about his chip shot.
By Jessica Wilde
May 24, 2012 11:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Olympus claims 4A championship with win over Murray
Olympus’ Ethan Cash defends the net with the strapping composure of an experienced, veteran goalkeeper.
By Jessica Wilde
May 24, 2012 9:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Darts score early, hold on for semifinal victory
“If you’re going to be the best, you have to play the best,” Mitch Parkinson said of Davis’ playoff run and upcoming chance at redemption.
By Jessica Wilde
May 22, 2012 10:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Murray earns gift of championship berth
“It’s like Christmas,” Murray head coach Brian DeMann said of the Spartans’ advancement over Orem to the 4A state championship game.
By Jessica Wilde
May 22, 2012 5:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Orem uses five extra minutes wisely
Matt Gay, a senior captain for the Orem High soccer team, gave the Tigers two options prior to taking the field for overtime against the Bountiful Braves. They chose playing five more minutes over penalty kicks. It was a good choice for Orem.
By Jessica Wilde
May 16, 2012 10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Davis advances, wins 5A battle of heavyweights
The Davis Darts beat the Alta Hawks 2-1 and advanced in the state 5A high school soccer tournament.
By Jessica Wilde
May 15, 2012 9:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: East atop list of 4A soccer contenders
The East High Leopards have topped the 4A rankings all season long, leading Region 6 with a 12-4 record. Though the Leopards are very capable contenders, head coach Rudy Schenk is the first to admit, “it’s a wide open race.”
By Jessica Wilde
May 15, 2012 12:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: No. 1-ranked Bengals looking for 5A crown
The 5A state playoffs kick off Tuesday with a number of familiar teams vying for the state title.
By Jessica Wilde
May 14, 2012 11:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Manti an unexpected state champion
If the Manti Templars came in as the underdogs, they didn’t know it. Maybe they refused to believe it.
By Jessica Wilde
May 13, 2012 12:26 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Dixie wins 3A title
SANDY — The Dixie Flyers woke up smiling, according to head coach Burt Myers, excited to play and “astonished” at the opportunity to compete for a state championship title at Rio Tinto Stadium.
By Jessica Wilde
May 12, 2012 7:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer playoffs: Juan Diego looking for redemption after beating Ogden
The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle are headed back to Rio Tinto for a shot at redemption.
By Jessica Wilde
May 11, 2012 11:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer semifinals: Dixie upsets top-ranked Wasatch
Four long hours on a school bus were made worthwhile on Friday when the Dixie Flyers clinched a spot in the 3A state championship game.
By Jessica Wilde
May 11, 2012 10:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
Salt Lake Bees’ roster reshuffle continues
The Los Angeles Angels were struck with two injuries in the final inning of Sunday’s game, shaking up not only their own roster but Salt Lake’s as well.
By Jessica Wilde
May 9, 2012 12 a.m. MDT
