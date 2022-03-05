Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Jim Bennett

Opinion
If Republicans want fair elections, they should open their primaries
By Jim Bennett
June 15, 2020 3:45 p.m. MDT
Jim Bennett, executive director, talks as a citizens’ group announces the formation of the United Utah Party — a new political party in Utah that aims to appeal to moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents who are dissatisfied with the current two-
Opinion
Jim Bennett: Update on United Utah Party and my 2017 special election campaign
The United Utah Party’s lawsuit against the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to get me on the ballot for the special election to fill Jason Chaffetz’ seat had its first hearing on June 26, and it went far, far better than I could have possibly imagined.
By Jim Bennett
July 6, 2017 2:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Jim Bennett: Seek after good things
Cursing the darkness can only accomplish so much. Lighting candles can accomplish so much more. Writing this column for the past five years has been my attempt to light as many candles as I can.
By Jim Bennett
May 24, 2017 11:25 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Better Call Saul’ has some prequel problems
The “Breaking Bad” prequel is very well done, but the audience knows too much of how this story is going to end.
By Jim Bennett
May 17, 2017 11 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Welcome back, ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000'
The Netflix revival of “Mystery Science Theater 3000" takes some getting used to, but it’s still a whole lot of fun.
By Jim Bennett
May 10, 2017 10:35 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
The new, vulgar ‘Match Game’ is kind of a bore
ABC’s revival of “Match Game” is vulgar and, therefore, not interesting.
By Jim Bennett
May 3, 2017 11 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘Let’s go flying, Will!': The role of Wiley Post in ‘Will Rogers Follies’
David M. Lutken, the star of the Pioneer Theatre Company production of “The Will Rogers Follies,” has some fascinating stories of his time coaching celebrities in the original Broadway production who performed cameos as Wiley Post.
By Jim Bennett
April 27, 2017 11:05 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
The Jim Bennett guide to Broadway musicals
I thought it would be fun to share my responses to Facebook questions about Broadway musicals.
By Jim Bennett
April 19, 2017 9:45 a.m. MDT
Family
Jim Bennett: Why Disney shouldn’t repurpose footage of Carrie Fisher to finish the new Star Wars trilogy
Disney has decided to use repurposed footage of Carrie Fisher to finish the new Star Wars trilogy. This, I believe, is a very bad idea.
By Jim Bennett
April 11, 2017 1:05 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘The Most Hated Woman in America’ has no love for religion
It seems that the people who produced the Netflix film “The Most Hated Woman in America” really like their ostensibly hated subject. What they really hate is people of faith.
By Jim Bennett
April 5, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Jim Bennett: Finding common ground on the National Endowment for the Arts
Allies and critics of the National Endowment for the Arts are talking past each other and missing the possibility of a common-sense solution.
By Jim Bennett
March 28, 2017 1:30 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Jim Bennett: Why does Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ divide audiences and critics?
Audiences seemed to like Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” and critics didn’t. I’m with the critics on this one.
By Jim Bennett
March 21, 2017 2:25 p.m. MDT
The Church of Scientology in director Alex Gibney’s Sundance documentary, “Going Clear."
Media & Books
Some documentaries, movies and shows about Scientology are better than others
When watching any interpretation of someone else’s belief system, try to imagine what they would be saying if it was your church being put under the microscope.
By Jim Bennett
March 14, 2017 1:34 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Jim Bennett: Did the commenters taking issue with my last column actually read it?
I have no problem with people criticizing my article about the gay character in “Beauty and the Beast.” My problem is that many of the complaints have little or nothing to do with what I actually wrote.
By Jim Bennett
March 9, 2017 10 a.m. MST
Luke Evans is Gaston and Josh Gad is LeFou, in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," a live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic, directed by Bill Condon.
Media & Books
Jim Bennett: Put the so-called gay moment in ‘Beauty in the Beast’ in perspective
Some are upset about a gay character in the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” but understanding the context can help diffuse the controversy.
By Jim Bennett
March 7, 2017 10:25 a.m. MST
Media & Books
I turned off the Oscars before the best part!
I was impressed by how graciously everyone handled the best picture confusion, which, by all accounts, appears to have been a simple and honest mistake.
By Jim Bennett
Feb 28, 2017 1:30 p.m. MST
Stephen Amell is DC Comics' Green Arrow in the CW TV series "Arrow."
Media & Books
‘Arrow’ goes off the rails in a ‘very special episode’
“Arrow” is a terrible vehicle for debating the merits of gun control legislation.
By Jim Bennett
Feb 21, 2017 4:30 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Here’s why ‘Saturday Night Live’ can’t topple Trump
When it comes to President Donald Trump “Saturday Night Live” is preaching to the choir, and that’s not likely to persuade anyone on the other side of the political divide.
By Jim Bennett
Feb 15, 2017 3:55 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
R-rated ‘Logan’ doesn’t look fun
Hugh Jackman wants to up the violence level in his last X-Men film to R-rated levels, and I’m not interested.
By Jim Bennett
Feb 8, 2017 4:10 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
How should Star Wars cope with the loss of Carrie Fisher?
The tragic loss of Carrie Fisher doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to have seen the last of Princess Leia.
By Jim Bennett
Jan 24, 2017 11:36 a.m. MST
Faith
Here’s a song I wrote for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
I once wrote a parody song for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform on “The Tonight Show” with Conan O’Brien, but, alas, it was not to be.
By Jim Bennett
Jan 10, 2017 3:10 p.m. MST
Faith
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir celebrates America, not any one president
The choir’s performance should serve as a reminder to its current president that we are a nation built on principles that preceded President-elect Donald J. Trump and will — hopefully — endure long after he is gone.
By Jim Bennett
Jan 5, 2017 2:25 p.m. MST
Faith
Putting the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s performance at the presidential inauguration in perspective
The choir’s visit to Germany in 1955 provides a precedent for how their music can transcend politics and bring people together.
By Jim Bennett
Dec 28, 2016 12:25 p.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
‘Rogue One’ is what the prequels should have been
“Rogue One” is the best Star Wars movie since “The Empire Strikes Back” because it’s the kind of prequel Star Wars fans have always wanted.
By Jim Bennett
Dec 23, 2016 8:45 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Some fake news is a lot of fun
Much has been said about “fake news” since the election last month, but, surprisingly, none of it has been positive.
By Jim Bennett
Dec 16, 2016 9:20 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah’s Eclipse 6 brings ‘Hamildolph’ to life
A Utah-based a cappella singing group has combined the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” and the delightful result is becoming a viral sensation.
By Jim Bennett
Dec 8, 2016 7:05 p.m. MST
Dana Jo and JJ Malone.
Media & Books
J.J. Malone was right about ‘Christmas Shoes’
An old friend has taught me to see this Christmas favorite in a new light.
By Jim Bennett
Dec 2, 2016 11:14 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Here’s all you need to know about the Mike Pence ‘Hamilton’ kerfuffle
The vice president-elect’s treatment by the cast of “Hamilton” isn’t really that big a deal one way or the other.
By Jim Bennett
Nov 23, 2016 2:30 p.m. MST
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London.
Arts & Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ may well be the best anti-smoking ad ever filmed
The new Netflix series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II pulls no punches when it comes to depicting the perils of cigarette smoking.
By Jim Bennett
Nov 22, 2016 9:55 a.m. MST
Arts & Entertainment
‘Doctor Strange’ could have learned some lessons from ‘Dune’
Like the 1986 flop “Dune,” Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” tries to cram too much information into a single movie.
By Jim Bennett
Nov 9, 2016 4:15 p.m. MST
