Will putting more of the burden on the university really help with the student loan debt crisis?
Business
There’s a bipartisan new approach to curbing student loan debt, but it’s pretty controversial
Will putting more of the burden on the university really help with the student loan debt crisis?
By JJ Feinauer
Aug 3, 2015 4:45 p.m. MDT
Business
In the 21st century, ‘spiritual branding’ is worth a lot of money
Study after study has shown that Americans are falling out of love with organized religion, with a recent Gallup poll finding that “the church and organized religion is losing its footing as a pillar of moral leadership in the nation’s culture.”
By JJ Feinauer
Aug 3, 2015 3:30 p.m. MDT
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 7, 2015, an old male lion raises his head above the long grass in the early morning, in the savannah of the Maasai Mara, south-western Kenya.
Media & Books
The Internet is becoming a dangerous place to make a mistake
The Internet has become a breeding ground for public expressions of outrage, and the latest example stems from the death of Cecil, a male lion beloved by residents in multiple African countries.
By JJ Feinauer
July 31, 2015 7:07 p.m. MDT
Education
Worries of ‘political correctness’ on college campuses continue to build
The University of New Hampshire has unwittingly found itself at the center of the raging battle over “PC culture” on college campuses.
By JJ Feinauer
July 30, 2015 3:10 p.m. MDT
Family
For many, marriage isn’t a refuge from sexual abuse
Donald Trump’s current bid for the 2016 Republican nomination has been a lightning rod of controversy. Now, discussion has turned from immigration concerns to the legitimacy of marital rape.
By JJ Feinauer
July 29, 2015 7:30 p.m. MDT
The life of the mind and the mind of God have not always seen eye to eye. That is to say, the struggle to teach religious faith, in or out of the conventional classroom, has seen it's fair share of frustrations.
Education
When teaching religion in schools, it’s the approach that matters
The life of the mind and the mind of God have not always seen eye to eye. That is to say, the struggle to teach religious faith, in or out of the conventional classroom, has seen it’s fair share of frustrations.
By JJ Feinauer
July 28, 2015 10:09 p.m. MDT
Faith
These religions might be the future of faith for millennials
The twenty-first century isn’t short on distinctions. It’s a new era, propelled by innovation and sustained by unprecedented connectivity.
By JJ Feinauer
July 27, 2015 5:20 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
More proof that social media can be bad for relationships
For many Americans, social media has plenty of benefits, but the freewheeling nature of the Net provides plenty of potential for social blunders.
By JJ Feinauer
July 27, 2015 3:40 p.m. MDT
Business
A more family-friendly minimum wage
Kansas City, Missouri, has now joined the ranks of cities and states determined to raise the local minimum wage.
By JJ Feinauer
July 26, 2015 8:47 p.m. MDT
Business
The most dangerous jobs in America
When it comes to choosing a career, there are plenty of things to consider. Location, pay and work-life balance are often thought to be the prime priorities in the modern job market.
By JJ Feinauer
July 25, 2015 1:25 p.m. MDT
Haylee's father died before Tyler Shelton had the chance to propose, but that didn't stop him from asking permission.
Family
This man documented his emotional marriage proposal
Haylee’s father died before Tyler Shelton had the chance to propose, but that didn’t stop him from asking permission.
By JJ Feinauer
July 24, 2015 12:49 p.m. MDT
A new video by Distractify shows how difficult it can be to remember someone's face, even when you're dating them.
Family
These couples have a really hard time describing each other
A new video by Distractify shows how difficult it can be to remember someone’s face, even when you’re dating them.
By JJ Feinauer
July 24, 2015 12:45 p.m. MDT
Education
This class just made their teacher cry, but for a good reason
Students at Staten Island’s Public School 22 decided it was time to honor one of their “unsung” heroes.
By JJ Feinauer
July 23, 2015 4:25 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The owner of a diner yelled at someone’s child and now the entire Internet has an opinion
The Internet has had no small effect on the culture of parenting, as one family’s experience in a Maine diner shows.
By JJ Feinauer
July 22, 2015 7:25 p.m. MDT
Faith
A recent discovery at the University of Birmingham is a big deal for Muslims
Documents preserved at the University of Birmingham in London have recently been identified to be segments of the Quran dating back to almost the day of Islam’s prophet Muhammad himself.
By JJ Feinauer
July 22, 2015 7:20 p.m. MDT
Family
Your grandmother’s loneliness could be dangerous
As if the Internet needed a worse reputation when it comes to online romance, a new report by The New York Times has found that for the elderly, dating sites are increasingly dangerous.
By JJ Feinauer
July 22, 2015 5:30 p.m. MDT
Business
What we get wrong about student loan debt
The rising economic toll of attending college has pushed many Americans to rebel against what has quickly become a status quo of massive student debt.
By JJ Feinauer
July 21, 2015 5 p.m. MDT
When it comes to the economy, Americans seem to have a plethora of concerns to weigh them down. Everything from wage stagnation to the pending automation revolution has become part of discussions among America's working class.
Business
When it comes to the economy, this is what Americans are really worried about
When it comes to the economy, Americans seem to have a plethora of concerns to weigh them down. Everything from wage stagnation to the pending automation revolution has become part of discussions among America’s working class.
By JJ Feinauer
July 20, 2015 11 p.m. MDT
According to the National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare, it is estimated that 10 to 11 percent of all births are "affected by prenatal alcohol or illicit drug exposure," a problem that seems to be growing.
Family
A newborn’s umbilical cord may hold the key to curbing infant drug addiction
According to the National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare, it is estimated that 10 to 11 percent of all births are “affected by prenatal alcohol or illicit drug exposure,” a problem that seems to be growing.
By JJ Feinauer
July 20, 2015 9:32 p.m. MDT
Family
What we need to know about immigrant families
On the heals of increased attention to the character and intentions of American immigrants, the Urban Institute has released a report that shines light on the state of immigration in the United States.
By JJ Feinauer
July 20, 2015 2:50 p.m. MDT
Business
Looking for a raise? These states might be your best bet
Wage stagnation is the next big emphasis in the American economy, and some states are doing better than others.
By JJ Feinauer
July 17, 2015 1:40 p.m. MDT
Family
This video wants to remind mothers who struggle with postpartum depression that they’re not alone
Despite a widespread reluctance to talk about them, mood or anxiety disorders are a common in element in many pregnancies.
By JJ Feinauer
July 17, 2015 12:50 p.m. MDT
Education
The texbook industry just keeps making people mad
Things are getting strange in the world of textbooks.
By JJ Feinauer
July 15, 2015 9:20 p.m. MDT
Family
A Christian husband celebrates his Sikh wife in emotional song
The song “Tum Hi Ho,” a ballad that dominated Indian music charts on its release in 2013, was written as an accompanying tune for the blockbuster Indian romance drama “Aashiqui 2.” Now it’s a symbol of a Christian man’s devotion to his Sikh wife.
By JJ Feinauer
July 15, 2015 3:55 p.m. MDT
World & Nation
Child poverty is declining, but there’s still a long way to go
Child poverty has been on an incremental decline over the past decade, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.
By JJ Feinauer
July 14, 2015 9:15 p.m. MDT
Family
Are you supporting abuse by buying Harper Lee’s new book?
With the release of Harper Lee’s long-awaited second novel, “Go Set a Watchman,” this week, there’s been a renewed discussion about whether or not the book is the result of what’s called “elder abuse.”
By JJ Feinauer
July 13, 2015 8:10 p.m. MDT
Family
Why being glued to your smartphone is bad for you and even worse for your children
Roughly half of all smartphone users don’t just like their device — they can’t even imagine life without it.
By JJ Feinauer
July 13, 2015 8 p.m. MDT
Business
For women who want a home birth, wealth matters
Every parent faces myriad choices during their time caring for a child. What’s the best preschool? How late should I let them stay out with friends? What’s the most appropriate age to let them start dating?
By JJ Feinauer
July 12, 2015 4:35 p.m. MDT
Family
Parents want strict vaccination laws for their kids
In the aftermath of the headline grabbing measles outbreak that rock much of California earlier this year, there has been a renewed interest in the effectiveness of vaccines.
By JJ Feinauer
July 11, 2015 9:35 p.m. MDT
According to WalletHub, it's a combination of access to things like playgrounds and water parks, solid health care support and quality education.
Family
The worst cities in America for families
According to WalletHub, it’s a combination of access to things like playgrounds and water parks, solid health care support and quality education.
By JJ Feinauer
July 10, 2015 12:24 p.m. MDT
