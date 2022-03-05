Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Joe Davis

Utah
New pilot manages emergency landing on freeway — with no injuries or damage
A new Idaho Falls pilot managed to safely land his small plane carrying two people on the I-80 freeway near Park City Saturday after the engine seized. No injuries or damage were reported.
By Daedan Olander and Joe Davis
Dec 5, 2020 9:04 p.m. MST