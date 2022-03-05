clock
Joel Campbell
https://www.deseret.com/authors/joel-campbell/rss
Opinion
Opinion: What do American politicians want to hide?
Hillary Clinton violated records retention laws, and Donald Trump probably did, too. And Utah’s leaders want to cut access to records and keep reporters away.
By
Joel Campbell
Feb 17, 2022 8:45 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why backers of a Utah lake project were wrong to sue a critic
Any plan to make drastic changes to one Utah’s largest lakes and ecosystem should involve environmental study, and an economic plan should be thoroughly scrutinized.
By
Joel Campbell
Jan 21, 2022 8:39 a.m. MST