Joel Campbell

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sit together during the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York in 2016.
Opinion: What do American politicians want to hide?
Hillary Clinton violated records retention laws, and Donald Trump probably did, too. And Utah’s leaders want to cut access to records and keep reporters away.
By Joel Campbell
Feb 17, 2022 8:45 a.m. MST
Utah Lake is pictured near Lincoln Point in Utah County on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.&nbsp;
Opinion: Why backers of a Utah lake project were wrong to sue a critic
Any plan to make drastic changes to one Utah’s largest lakes and ecosystem should involve environmental study, and an economic plan should be thoroughly scrutinized.
By Joel Campbell
Jan 21, 2022 8:39 a.m. MST