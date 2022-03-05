clock
Joel Peterson
https://www.deseret.com/authors/joel-peterson/rss
Opinion
Opinion: What if our politicians were more like entrepreneurs?
The contrast between entrepreneurs seeking to delight customers and politicians seeking to lock in power is too stark to ignore.
By
Joel Peterson
Oct 15, 2021 2:31 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Time to cancel ‘cancel culture’ on college campuses
It does not bode well to have colleges ban words and cancel those with dissenting views.
By
Joel Peterson
Sept 13, 2021 11:49 a.m. MDT
Perspective
My road to cancellation
The road to cancellation for Stanford business school educator, successful CEO and entrepreneur Joel Peterson began in 1987. Now it’s time to say enough.
By
Joel Peterson
June 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
How can we show that Black lives do matter? Devoting our time, energy and resources is a start
By
Joel Peterson
June 23, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s time for our COVID-19 response to move from fear to facts
“The only thing we have to fear is … fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
By
Joel Peterson
May 27, 2020 10 a.m. MDT