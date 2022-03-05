clock
Joey Ferguson
https://www.deseret.com/authors/joey-ferguson/rss
Chart shows why men probably hate Valentine’s Day
Spending on Valentine’s Day has increased, but Americans aren’t in love with the holiday like they were before the recession.
By
Joey Ferguson
Feb 12, 2013 12:40 p.m. MST
Parents spent more time with kids after recession, but will it stick?
The recession brought about job loss and massive foreclosure rates, but data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a silver lining in the country’s economic turmoil.
By
Joey Ferguson
Feb 7, 2013 6:30 a.m. MST
Looking for answers to your personal finance questions? Submit them here
Personal finance can be a complicated realm that is often hard to traverse. Deseret News: Moneywise focuses on helping you and your family navigate the often difficult world of finance.
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 29, 2013 6 a.m. MST
Asked to be in a wedding? See how much you can expect to pay
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 29, 2013 12 a.m. MST
See what this kid put in his cover letter to get tons of Wall Street internship offers
Cover letters are often full of embellishment and pathetic pleas, but one internship applicant decided he was done kidding around.
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 16, 2013 2:08 p.m. MST
This infographic shows why it costs taxpayers when kids don’t get dental sealants
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 11, 2013 8:55 a.m. MST
Receiving two free airline tickets sounds too good to be true because it is
A “phishing” scam promising two free airline tickets has made its way back to Facebook.
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 4, 2013 11:20 a.m. MST
Online calculator shows how much more you’ll pay in taxes this year
The payroll-tax holiday wasn’t extended and will expire on Monday.
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 3, 2013 2:16 p.m. MST
The next debt ceiling battle means spending cuts, higher taxes, downgrade or all three
Congress and the White House may have averted the so-called “fiscal cliff,” but a familiar financial challenge is coming up that could mean higher taxes and reduced government programs.
By
Joey Ferguson
Jan 3, 2013 10 a.m. MST
Experts say Medicaid expansion will prevent massacres like Sandy Hook
In the wake of last week’s tragic school shooting in Newtown, Conn., many are starting to point the finger at U.S. government programs, like Medicaid, and saying those programs need to expanded to prevent future tragedies.
By
Joey Ferguson
Dec 19, 2012 12:10 p.m. MST
Business
Chuck Norris calls for Americans to ‘choke the life out’ of Obamacare
Actor Chuck Norris, who is an outspoken proponent against the Obama administration, called for readers to “choke the life out of Obamacare” in a blog post, published Sunday.
By
Joey Ferguson
Dec 5, 2012 1 p.m. MST
Utah
A brief explanation of the section changes on DeseretNews.com
DeseretNews.com, Utah’s largest news website, has undergone changes to its navigation, which will help emphasize the company’s values-based content.
By
Joey Ferguson
Dec 4, 2012 4:25 p.m. MST
Business
Think Powerball money goes to a good cause? Think again
Many believe the money from Powerball sales goes to help education, but about 72 cents of every dollar goes doesn’t make it to a school’s budget.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 29, 2012 11 a.m. MST
Business
‘Tis the season: Americans will pay $717 more if ‘Payroll Tax Holiday’ ends
The end of a temporary payroll tax cut may mean growing deficits and an underfunded Social Security system.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 29, 2012 10:40 a.m. MST
Business
Americans feel less financially secure with fiscal cliff looming on the horizon
More Americans are worried about their finances as the BankRate.com Financial Security Index fell to 97.1 percent in November, which is the third-lowest result of the year.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 26, 2012 11:51 a.m. MST
Business
Obama says Republicans must agree to tax wealthy to avoid ‘fiscal cliff’
President Barack Obama remained firm on his stance to raise taxes on the wealthy, claiming that Republicans will have to compromise to avoid the fiscal cliff.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 15, 2012 2 p.m. MST
Business
CEO tells ’60 Minutes’ traditional career path is ‘dead’ (+Video)
As the job market landscape changes, one corporate executive believes the old ways of obtaining employment are done for.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 12, 2012 10:17 a.m. MST
Business
Beware of gift cards that charge $7 fees this holiday season
There may be some gift cards to watch out for this holiday season.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 12, 2012 9:02 a.m. MST
Business
American Airlines nearly terminates 10,000 pensions, freezes them instead
American Airlines plans to freeze pension plans for its 10,000 pilots, which stops any funds from accruing for the employees towards their retirement.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 9, 2012 3:51 p.m. MST
Business
Gun sales expected to rise after Obama’s re-election
Now that the election is over and Obama is re-elected, voters are apparently expected to stock up on firearms.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 7, 2012 1:57 p.m. MST
Business
U.S. voters also elected $10.9 billion in local-government debt Tuesday
Our nation’s next president wasn’t the only thing elected last night. So was $10.9 billion in local-government debt.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 7, 2012 1:42 p.m. MST
Business
Your boss can tell you how to vote thanks to the Supreme Court
A 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision lifted the ban that kept private employers from discussing political matters with their employees.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 6, 2012 11:53 a.m. MST
Business
Staying prepared: How to be ready for a disaster even after the disaster
A majority of Americans at least somewhat agree that they are not prepared for a major catastrophe, according to a January 2012 National Geographic study.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 5, 2012 10:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Deseret News among fastest growing newspapers nationally
Deseret News among fastest growing newspapers nationally; Sunday edition now largest Utah paper by circulation.
By
Joey Ferguson
Nov 3, 2012 5:57 p.m. MDT
Business
Hurricane Sandy: Charities that are helping, how you can too
With “Frankenstorm” fast approaching, many charitable organizations are mobilizing to help with relief efforts.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 29, 2012 10:47 a.m. MDT
Business
A balanced budget the biggest concern for Utah business owners
The federal budget deficit and a struggling job market are at the top of a list of concerns for small businesses in Utah.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 29, 2012 7 a.m. MDT
Business
The next Stockton? Illinois’ runaway debt affecting education, infrastructure
Taxpayers in Illinois are starting to feel the sting of mismanaged debt as the poor condition of its public infrastructure becomes critical.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 26, 2012 12:02 p.m. MDT
Business
Utah named one of the best tax climates for businesses by Tax Foundation
Utah has one of the top 10 best tax climates for businesses in the U.S., according to the Tax Foundation.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 18, 2012 11:17 a.m. MDT
Business
The NFL, NHL, PGA are all nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations
A 1966 law specifically allowed football leagues a 501(c)(6) status as tax-exempt trade organizations.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 18, 2012 10:15 a.m. MDT
Business
Underfunded pensions a ‘systemic risk,’ but bailouts aren’t the answer
Pensions are a state and municipal problem, according to Pensions & Investment Magazine.
By
Joey Ferguson
Oct 18, 2012 10:08 a.m. MDT
