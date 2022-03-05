Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Salt Lake City’s new Public Safety Building one of a kind
The new $125 million Public Safety Building will be completed in a few months, and Salt Lake City residents soon will have a one-of-a-kind public building to brag about.
By John Daley
Dec 11, 2012 7:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Voters leave at the Sweet Avenues library in Salt Lake County Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011.
Utah
Is straight-party ticket voting good for democracy?
Voter turnout is expected to be strong in Utah this year, thanks in part to high profile races such as the too-close-to-call presidential race, Utah’s newly created 4th District race, the governor’s race and the Salt Lake County mayor’s race.
By John Daley
Oct 12, 2012 9:03 p.m. MDT
In this Sept. 25, 2012 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks in Vandalia, Ohio.
Utah
Romney family says ‘Let Mitt be Mitt’
Credit the Romney family for the change in Mitt Romney when he showed Americans a side not often seen by the general public — a softer, more moderate, more at ease candidate.
By John Daley
Oct 9, 2012 11:16 p.m. MDT
949901.jpg
Business
Could Utah’s highly variable climate impact winter sports?
There is talk of Utah one day bidding for another Olympics. But will global warming allow enough of the greatest snow on Earth to fall in Utah?
By John Daley
Aug 10, 2012 6:25 p.m. MDT
Greg Peterson, a GOP activist, has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he met online.
Utah
Rape suspect Greg Peterson’s attorney says client is ‘100 percent innocent’
The attorney for a politically connected Orem businessman jailed on charges of sexual assault, rape, sexual battery and kidnapping said her client “is 100 percent innocent.”
By Wendy Leonard and John Daley
July 20, 2012 7:50 p.m. MDT
Business
New apartments, development poised to reshape Sugar House
The Sugar House business district is on the cusp of major changes, thanks to new housing and development projects planned or under way. The private investment projected for the next five years is $400 million.
By John Daley
May 18, 2012 3:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
DNA helps solve a mystery more than 50 years old
A tragic 50-year-old mystery caused by a huge flood in Zion National Park has been solved with a chance find and a DNA match.
By John Daley
May 12, 2012 5:40 p.m. MDT
Denice Graham stands across the street from the UDOT offices as she talks about her job situation with UDOT during a press conference in West Valley City, Tuesday, April 24, 2012. Graham and UDOT reached a settlement Friday.
Utah
Wrongfully fired worker reaches settlement with UDOT
A fired civil rights manager reach a wrongful termination lawsuit settlement with UDOT on Friday.
By John Daley
May 11, 2012 9:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
The streetcar makes a comeback in Salt Lake City
A crowd of more than 100 gathered in South Salt Lake Wednesday afternoon to break ground on the new Sugar House streetcar line.
By John Daley
May 9, 2012 6:41 p.m. MDT
Business
University of Utah to help design more energy-efficient soldier
By John Daley
May 8, 2012 2:34 p.m. MDT
Business
Canyons says SkiLink not a step to merger with Solitude
With both sides gearing up for a long and contentious fight over the SkiLink, a top executive with Canyons Resort said the controversial proposal to build a gondola-style chair lift between Summit County’s Canyons and Solitude is not part of any attempt to merge the two.
By John Daley
May 1, 2012 8:07 p.m. MDT
Denice Graham
Business
UDOT, wrongly fired employee at odds over new duties, back pay
The Utah Department of Transportation has given its civil rights manager her job back after a state board found she had been wrongfully fired.
By John Daley
April 20, 2012 8:33 p.m. MDT
844875.jpg
Utah
Thousands of undocumented workers in Utah file taxes
As millions of Utahns scrambled to get their taxes done before the deadline, so did the state’s thousands of undocumented workers, the so-called “invisible taxpayers.”
By John Daley
April 19, 2012 3:29 p.m. MDT
Gov. Gary Herbert called for an independent audit of all state technology security efforts and data storage procedures Wednesday.
Utah
Governor calls for audits following massive data breach at health department
By John Daley
April 11, 2012 6:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake City breaks another warm weather record
Salt Lake City had a record-breaking high of 81 degrees Tuesday, breaking the old record of 78 degrees that was set back in 1916.
By John Daley
April 10, 2012 7:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Wrongfully fired employee to report back to work at UDOT
A state worker who said she was made a scapegoat over the I-15 bid controversy has been asked to report back to work Monday.
By John Daley
March 29, 2012 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Peak Performance: Scaling seventh summit at 65
By John Daley
March 21, 2012 8:48 p.m. MDT
decision2012_primaries2.jpg
Utah
Politico editor in chief: Romney’s defined by weaknesses, not strengths
John F. Harris, editor in chief and co-founder of Politico, was in Utah Tuesday speaking at Westminster College on politics and the 2012 presidential election.
By John Daley
March 20, 2012 6:55 p.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, right, serve food at a pancake breakfast at Brookwood High School in Brookwood, Ga., Sunday, March 4, 2012.\r\n
Utah
Delegates and momentum are both key to winning on Super Tuesday
Mitt Romney and wife Ann served up pancakes to supporters here Sunday morning, then the former Massachusetts governor served up a subtle dig at rival Newt Gingrich in his home state, saying Romney won’t pander on the issue of gas prices.
By John Daley
March 4, 2012 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah
Wrongly fired UDOT worker says ruling ‘vindicates’ her
By John Daley
March 1, 2012 9:24 p.m. MST
A new poll asking Americans what their impressions of each state are finds Utah in the bottom five.
Utah
Beehive blues after new poll of states? Nah
Where’s the love? A new poll asking Americans what their impressions of each state are finds Utah in the bottom five. Among the most unpopular, the Beehive State trailed California, Illinois, New Jersey and Mississippi
By John Daley
Feb 27, 2012 6:50 p.m. MST
Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff, who was convicted in 2006 on charges of fraud, corruption and conspiracy, arrives to speak at Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2012.
Utah
Washington’s most notorious lobbyist, Jack Abramoff, pushes for reform
His name is synonymous with corruption in the nation’s capital. Jack Abramoff spent 3½ years in prison for bribery of public officials and other crimes before he was released last year. He’s now promoting a new book and pushing for reform.
By John Daley
Feb 24, 2012 9:56 p.m. MST
Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff was convicted in 2006 on charges of fraud, corruption and conspiracy.
Utah
Washington’s most notorious lobbyist, Jack Abramoff, pushes for reform
By John Daley
Feb 24, 2012 2:05 p.m. MST
Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff, who was convicted in 2006 on charges of fraud, corruption and conspiracy, arrives to speak at Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2012.
Utah
Jack Abramoff comes to Utah on reform-oriented book tour
Infamous lobbyist Jack Abramoff is in Utah today. The former Washington insider was at the heart of an influence peddling-scandal. He’s now promoting a new book and pushing for reform.
By John Daley
Feb 24, 2012 11:39 a.m. MST
Rick Santorum celebrates in Iowa. He called Romney "desperate" and vows to compete aggressively in Michigan.
U.S. & World
Romney’s Olympic record on display as Santorum gains momentum
By John Daley
Feb 14, 2012 2:04 p.m. MST
Linda Hooper, a former educator from Tennessee, spoke to children of McGillis Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012. She talked about the Paper Clip Project, which was a unique way to help students visualize and commemorate the liv
Family
Principal behind Paper Clip Project shares lessons on the Holocaust with Utah students
By John Daley
Feb 2, 2012 6:36 p.m. MST
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney walks to a television interview following a campaign appearance.
U.S. & World
Utah volunteers head to Nevada and give Romney an edge
Mitt Romney’s race for the GOP nomination comes with a decided edge over his chief rivals: the ground game. It’s a sophisticated organization, coupled with hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers.
By John Daley
Feb 1, 2012 7:08 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah strike force arrests 6 in drug and ID operation
A state strike force has busted an operation that was allegedly selling drugs and false ID cards. Six suspects were arrested Thursday while executing a search warrant at an apartment complex in Midvale.
By John Daley
Jan 30, 2012 9 p.m. MST
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, campaigns in Hilton Head, S.C., Friday, Jan. 13, 2012.
Utah
Romney’s spot on GOP ticket could increase Utah voter turnout
One-party Republican rule in Utah could become even more dominant in 2012, thanks to one Mitt Romney.
By John Daley
Jan 15, 2012 11:49 p.m. MST
