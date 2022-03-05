John Daley

Voter turnout is expected to be strong in Utah this year, thanks in part to high profile races such as the too-close-to-call presidential race, Utah’s newly created 4th District race, the governor’s race and the Salt Lake County mayor’s race.
The Sugar House business district is on the cusp of major changes, thanks to new housing and development projects planned or under way. The private investment projected for the next five years is $400 million.
With both sides gearing up for a long and contentious fight over the SkiLink, a top executive with Canyons Resort said the controversial proposal to build a gondola-style chair lift between Summit County’s Canyons and Solitude is not part of any attempt to merge the two.
Mitt Romney and wife Ann served up pancakes to supporters here Sunday morning, then the former Massachusetts governor served up a subtle dig at rival Newt Gingrich in his home state, saying Romney won’t pander on the issue of gas prices.
Where’s the love? A new poll asking Americans what their impressions of each state are finds Utah in the bottom five. Among the most unpopular, the Beehive State trailed California, Illinois, New Jersey and Mississippi
His name is synonymous with corruption in the nation’s capital. Jack Abramoff spent 3½ years in prison for bribery of public officials and other crimes before he was released last year. He’s now promoting a new book and pushing for reform.
A state strike force has busted an operation that was allegedly selling drugs and false ID cards. Six suspects were arrested Thursday while executing a search warrant at an apartment complex in Midvale.