John Hollenhorst

Utah scientists continue to slowly pick away at a giant rock jammed full of dinosaur bones. But finding money to continue unscrambling what may be Utah’s biggest single discovery of dinosaurs is not easy.
The message of retired Utah State University professor Barrie Gilbert — after a lifetime of field studies in Alaska and Canada — is that bears and humans would get along a lot better if people would try harder to understand bear behavior.
Jens Munthe has a growing database of previously undiscovered — or at least undocumented —natural sandstone arches. When he goes on an arch hunt, he almost always finds some. “I think I’ve been skunked once in 20 years,” he said.
When Neil Armstrong took the first human step on the moon, Charlie Precourt was just 14 years old watching on TV. Now he’s leading an effort by hundreds of Utah workers to finally give humans a return ticket to the moon and, perhaps beyond, to Mars.
People in downtown Salt Lake City have something in common with wild horses. Both provide inspiration — and a sense of purpose — for a photographer who’s lived most of his life without being able to walk.
Scientists aren’t sure what causes a widespread phenomenon in Utah known as “desert varnish.” Is it made by something that’s alive? A Colorado professor thinks an effort to explain the mystery could help NASA scientists in the search for alien life.
Kip the giraffe broke one toe bone, or claw, many years ago; no one is sure exactly how that happened. But she apparently began shifting her weight to another claw and it led to damage in that one, too.
There’s been a mammoth discovery near Lake Powell. At a secret location, bones from an elephant-like Columbian mammoth have been quietly excavated. Scientists say the discovery may shed light on why the giant animals went extinct.
A huge economic blow is beginning to descend on communities near Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border. A giant power plant that’s been a big provider of jobs for nearly a half-century now seems certain to die in the next few months.
When Utah celebrated the 150th anniversary of the driving of the golden spike, the cheering section was pretty much statewide. But in a tiny Colorado town, some people think the whole thing in Utah is a historical fraud.
Is it a remarkable discovery or a clever hoax? A hiker in southern Utah has found what appear to be old Spanish coins possibly dating back to the time of the conquistadors and perhaps even earlier, long before the voyages of Columbus.
For the first time since the 1990s, Salt Lake City is trying to make more snow than what nature has in mind. The city has joined a long-running cloud-seeding effort aimed at squeezing more snow out of passing storms.
Matt Redd may look like an iconic cowboy, but he’s herding cattle that look distinctly nontraditional.They trace their ancestry to the second voyage of Christopher Columbus. Could they be an answer for ranchers facing climate change?
For skywatchers, 2019 started off with a bang Sunday night as millions were able to observe a blood moon lunar eclipse. In other respects it will be a typical year in the night sky. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be lots of splendid sights.
You’ve probably seen a million Christmas displays over the years, but chances are you’ve never seen one quite like Lenza Wilson’s concoction in Escalante. The “Christmas Train” is a one-man Christmas parade led by who hates Christmas music.
A Utah man who once was persuaded by federal agents to undergo fake torture — and even his own fake death — is finally telling his amazing story. It’s a made-for-the-movies drama of how he became entangled with a notorious website called Silk Road.
To some it’s a threat, to others a godsend. Hundreds of marijuana plants are now growing legally in Minnesota, one of many states that have legalized medical marijuana. Their experience offers clues to what Utah can expect.
Thirty years ago this week a dramatic battle was underway — Yellowstone faced its most extreme fires in more than a century, and many feared it would destroy the beloved park. But 30 years later, scientists say it turned out pretty much the opposite
They waited in the dark a half-mile underground, in blistering heat, for someone to rescue them. In 1963 an explosion killed 18 miners and trapped others for more than two days in almost intolerable conditions. Two survivors returned — to remember.