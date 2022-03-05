Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

John Hollenhorst

The Antelope Point launch ramp is closed due to dropping water levels at Lake Powell.
Utah
Love, hope, worry, fear as Lake Powell drops. Will it recover from drought?
The level of the lake dropped 140 vertical feet in the last two decades — 40 feet just since last year. It’s projected to go much lower over the next year
By John Hollenhorst
May 30, 2021 4:24 p.m. MDT
Greenland_core_samples_3.png
Science & Tech
A ‘stunning’ Cold War relic offers ominous implications on climate change
Utah State University geologist professor Tammy Rittenour calls information that was lost and forgotten from 1960s drilling operations “shocking.”
By John Hollenhorst
March 22, 2021 10:17 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857814.jpg
Utah
Modern-day Noah creates ‘Photo Ark’ to save species from extinction
Veteran wildlife photographer Joel Sartore visits Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City in an effort to capture a single portrait of every species that’s currently “in human care” around the world.
By John Hollenhorst
March 14, 2021 4:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_1224854.jpg
Utah
Enthusiasts raising funds to keep picking at 9-ton Utah rock chock full of dinosaur bones
Utah scientists continue to slowly pick away at a giant rock jammed full of dinosaur bones. But finding money to continue unscrambling what may be Utah’s biggest single discovery of dinosaurs is not easy.
By John Hollenhorst
Feb 28, 2021 12:24 p.m. MST
merlin_2772453.jpg
Utah
Why a $600 million herd of iron horses has been put out to pasture in Salt Lake City
By John Hollenhorst
April 26, 2020 4:31 p.m. MDT
sugarhouse_riley_meik.jpg
Utah
Payday arrives Saturday for Utah businessman’s ‘rocket fever’
By John Hollenhorst
Dec 12, 2019 6:45 p.m. MST
Pasta_Sagebrush7.jpg
Utah
Pasta machine nourishes sage grouse habitat
By John Hollenhorst
Nov 11, 2019 6:42 p.m. MST
merlin_16393.jpg
Utah
Scarred by a grizzly, Utah biologist turns the other cheek
The message of retired Utah State University professor Barrie Gilbert — after a lifetime of field studies in Alaska and Canada — is that bears and humans would get along a lot better if people would try harder to understand bear behavior.
By John Hollenhorst
Oct 28, 2019 11:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_16033.jpg
Utah
Hiking into a place so undisturbed that it’s a government secret
The place has been a subject of scientific interest for more than a half century because of one striking fact: cattle have never managed to find it
By John Hollenhorst
Oct 26, 2019 9:44 a.m. MDT
d947122021.jpg
Utah
Utah geologist spends days hunting for arches: 1,941 and still counting
Jens Munthe has a growing database of previously undiscovered — or at least undocumented —natural sandstone arches. When he goes on an arch hunt, he almost always finds some. “I think I’ve been skunked once in 20 years,” he said.
By John Hollenhorst
July 27, 2019 6:30 p.m. MDT
NASA animation shows the Orion capsule in space. It could take astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, if the timetable laid out by President Donald Trump holds up.
Utah
Utahns taking steps for more ‘giant leaps’
When Neil Armstrong took the first human step on the moon, Charlie Precourt was just 14 years old watching on TV. Now he’s leading an effort by hundreds of Utah workers to finally give humans a return ticket to the moon and, perhaps beyond, to Mars.
By John Hollenhorst
July 19, 2019 5:52 p.m. MDT
723b521166.jpg
Utah
Utah man found new purpose photographing people, mustangs
People in downtown Salt Lake City have something in common with wild horses. Both provide inspiration — and a sense of purpose — for a photographer who’s lived most of his life without being able to walk.
By John Hollenhorst
July 14, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
9e72a23195.jpg
Utah
Is desert varnish a pathway to detecting ‘alien’ life?
Scientists aren’t sure what causes a widespread phenomenon in Utah known as “desert varnish.” Is it made by something that’s alive? A Colorado professor thinks an effort to explain the mystery could help NASA scientists in the search for alien life.
By John Hollenhorst
July 4, 2019 6:07 p.m. MDT
Kipenze broke one toe bone, or claw, many years ago. But the giraffe apparently began shifting her weight to another claw and it led to damage in that one, too. 
Utah
Salt Lake zoo officials trying to get leg up on giraffe’s troubled toes
Kip the giraffe broke one toe bone, or claw, many years ago; no one is sure exactly how that happened. But she apparently began shifting her weight to another claw and it led to damage in that one, too.
By John Hollenhorst
June 23, 2019 3:17 p.m. MDT
David Rankin, of Big Water, Kane County, points to where he noticed a mammoth tooth two years ago near Lake Powell. "The tooth was very eroded so it took me a minute to figure out what I was looking at," Rankin said. "But once it dawned on me, it was a ve
Utah
‘Mammoth’ discovery made at a secret Utah location
There’s been a mammoth discovery near Lake Powell. At a secret location, bones from an elephant-like Columbian mammoth have been quietly excavated. Scientists say the discovery may shed light on why the giant animals went extinct.
By John Hollenhorst
June 8, 2019 5:29 p.m. MDT
George Hardeen, spokesman for the Navajo Generating Station near Page, Ariz., said the price of natural gas has fallen below the cost of coal to make electricity. And that's all because of fracking. “It's cheaper to make electricity with natural gas. Ther
Utah
Power plant shutdown looms over Navajo Nation
A huge economic blow is beginning to descend on communities near Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border. A giant power plant that’s been a big provider of jobs for nearly a half-century now seems certain to die in the next few months.
By John Hollenhorst
June 2, 2019 8:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
Astronaut landings in Utah? Very likely, and soon
By the end of this year, it’s possible that astronauts returning from space may land — for the first time ever — in Utah. And such landings could become common in the next few years.
By John Hollenhorst
May 27, 2019 8 p.m. MDT
Some people in Strasburg, Colorado, say the the first transcontinental railroad wasn't completed until a railroad line that crossed the Missouri on a bridge at Kansas City was completed at a site just east of Strasburg on Aug. 15, 1870.
Utah
Colorado town disputes Utah’s transcontinental claim to fame
When Utah celebrated the 150th anniversary of the driving of the golden spike, the cheering section was pretty much statewide. But in a tiny Colorado town, some people think the whole thing in Utah is a historical fraud.
By John Hollenhorst
May 10, 2019 5:41 p.m. MDT
Big Boy Engine 4014, which is being restored in a Union Pacific building in Cheyenne Wyoming, weighs over 600 tons and is 132 feet long. The engine will be the guest of honor at a celebration May 9 at Ogden's Union Station as part of the 150th anniversary
Utah
Under its own steam, ‘Big Boy’ heading for Utah celebration
When Utah celebrates the upcoming 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, a star visitor will be something called “Big Boy,” the largest steam locomotive ever built.
By John Hollenhorst
May 6, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
A view of Lake Powell.
Utah
An ancient mystery — or a hoax —at Lake Powell?
Is it a remarkable discovery or a clever hoax? A hiker in southern Utah has found what appear to be old Spanish coins possibly dating back to the time of the conquistadors and perhaps even earlier, long before the voyages of Columbus.
By John Hollenhorst
April 21, 2019 6:52 p.m. MDT
"I do feel a pretty big sense of pride, coming down here and helping these guys out, sharing my skill with them and bettering their lives," said Brad Fryer, of Heber Light & Power Co.
Utah
Utah utility crews bring electricity to Navajo homes
60,000 people near the Utah-Arizona border have lived without electrical connections for all of their lives. Now, utility crews from Utah are volunteering to help out.
By John Hollenhorst
April 21, 2019 4:32 p.m. MDT
Meteorologist Stephanie Beall fires up a cloud-seeding device near the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. She explains when conditions are right, the burner goes for hours, day and night, pumping silver iodide into the storm. She sa
Utah
Salt Lake’s cloud-seeding efforts ‘give Mother Nature a little something extra to work with’ during snowfall
For the first time since the 1990s, Salt Lake City is trying to make more snow than what nature has in mind. The city has joined a long-running cloud-seeding effort aimed at squeezing more snow out of passing storms.
By John Hollenhorst
Feb 11, 2019 8:10 a.m. MST
Utah
Are cows that were good enough for Columbus good for Utah?
Matt Redd may look like an iconic cowboy, but he’s herding cattle that look distinctly nontraditional.They trace their ancestry to the second voyage of Christopher Columbus. Could they be an answer for ranchers facing climate change?
By John Hollenhorst
Jan 25, 2019 5:44 p.m. MST
Richard Ingebretsen, a professor in the University of Utah's Department of Physics and Astronomy, is pictured at the U.'s observatory on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. He said 2019 will offer splendid sights in the night sky.
Utah
Enjoy the blood moon lunar eclipse? This University of Utah astronomy professor has the details on other 2019 phenomena
For skywatchers, 2019 started off with a bang Sunday night as millions were able to observe a blood moon lunar eclipse. In other respects it will be a typical year in the night sky. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be lots of splendid sights.
By John Hollenhorst
Jan 21, 2019 12:37 p.m. MST
Utah
Meet a Christmas ‘conductor’ in Utah who hates Christmas music
You’ve probably seen a million Christmas displays over the years, but chances are you’ve never seen one quite like Lenza Wilson’s concoction in Escalante. The “Christmas Train” is a one-man Christmas parade led by who hates Christmas music.
By John Hollenhorst
Dec 23, 2018 6:10 p.m. MST
Melvin Dummar
Utah
Utahn Melvin Dummar, who claimed to be a Howard Hughes heir, dies
Melvin Dummar, a Utah man who repeatedly made headlines around the world in the 1970s after his name appeared in a will purported to be from billionaire Howard Hughes, has died.
By John Hollenhorst
Dec 10, 2018 2:54 p.m. MST
Utah
Utahn tells tale of his dangerous darknet saga — and faking his own death
A Utah man who once was persuaded by federal agents to undergo fake torture — and even his own fake death — is finally telling his amazing story. It’s a made-for-the-movies drama of how he became entangled with a notorious website called Silk Road.
By John Hollenhorst
Dec 9, 2018 4:27 p.m. MST
Hundreds of marijuana plants are now growing legally in Minnesota inside a highly secure private facility on the fringes of the Twin Cities metropolitan area in late September 2018.
Utah
What Utah can expect from medical marijuana, through the lens of Minnesota’s experience
To some it’s a threat, to others a godsend. Hundreds of marijuana plants are now growing legally in Minnesota, one of many states that have legalized medical marijuana. Their experience offers clues to what Utah can expect.
By John Hollenhorst
Nov 9, 2018 4:46 p.m. MST
Utah
A summer of fire and then ... rebirth
Thirty years ago this week a dramatic battle was underway — Yellowstone faced its most extreme fires in more than a century, and many feared it would destroy the beloved park. But 30 years later, scientists say it turned out pretty much the opposite
By John Hollenhorst
Sept 9, 2018 4:16 p.m. MDT
5a49299218.jpeg
Utah
Waiting, sweating, hoping for rescue: Recalling 1963 Utah mine disaster
They waited in the dark a half-mile underground, in blistering heat, for someone to rescue them. In 1963 an explosion killed 18 miners and trapped others for more than two days in almost intolerable conditions. Two survivors returned — to remember.
By John Hollenhorst
Aug 26, 2018 5:11 p.m. MDT
