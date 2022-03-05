Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

John Wyman

Contributor
Millcreek_DNSTOCK_3387.jpg
Opinion
Is it time for Utah to ban billboards?
An estimated 75% of Utahns agree that “billboards are a total eyesore in our community and they have no redeeming value”
By John Wyman
Oct 13, 2020 11 a.m. MDT