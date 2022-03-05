Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Afghan refugees line up for food at a U.S. military base.
Opinion: Afghan refugees will add to Utah’s rich diversity
When it comes to immigrants and refugees, will we choose to be a nation of walls, drawbridges or bridges?
By John Zaccheo and Kael Weston
Sept 11, 2021 5:18 a.m. MDT