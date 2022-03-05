clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Jon Huntsman Jr.
https://www.deseret.com/authors/jon-huntsman-jr/rss
Opinion
Biden’s China relationship: The view from Utah
The downturn in U.S.-China relations has sent ripples throughout the nation, including in our own state.
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
Feb 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Jon Huntsman Jr.: Only we, the people, can defeat COVID-19
Staying in the ring for round two of coronavirus will require more patience, love and charity — and a better understanding of the enemy we face.
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
Oct 27, 2020 2:54 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Jon Huntsman Jr.: Why I’m running for governor
I am running for governor because I want to put my experience to work for the people of our state.
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
June 12, 2020 3:50 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Jon Huntsman Jr.: As Utah recovers, the worst thing it can do is think small
By seizing opportunities in three emerging economic sectors, we can double our economy, create hundreds of thousands of jobs and develop technologies that will improve the lives of people across our state.
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
May 24, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Jon Huntsman: Utah must be the economic first responder in the coronavirus crisis
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
March 29, 2020 6 a.m. MDT
Guest Opinion
Jon Huntsman Jr.: Raising the Utah sales tax on food is the wrong move
By
Jon Huntsman Jr.
Dec 9, 2019 3 p.m. MST