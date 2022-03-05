Jordan Burke

It took a snow shovel for Jill Layfield to further know that she was at the right company. After traveling to London with her husband, she came home to a snow-packed Park City with a driveway cleared from a recent storm. The deed was courtesy of her manager, Dustin Robertson and a team from the office.
Dave Checketts, former president of Madison Square Garden and chairman of Real Salt Lake soccer team’s parent company, may become CEO of Legends Hospitality Management, Bloomberg News reported citing an unnamed person.
When West Valley City community reporter Richard Burwash sought to expand coverage of his community, he turned to local online and print media. The city’s violent crime rate, twice the state average, was taking up too much news.