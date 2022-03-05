Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
22887..0.jpg

Jordan Burke

Josh Coates is the CEO of Instructure, an education software company based in Sandy. Instructure, the Sandy-based education software maker, will add a million students to its Canvas product after Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to use the platform for its Netwo
Business
Cisco adopts Utah’s Instructure education software, adding 1 million students
Instructure, the Sandy-based education software maker, will add a million students to its Canvas product after Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to use the platform for its Networking Academy.
By Jordan Burke
June 15, 2012 8:13 a.m. MDT
Business
Selling adventure: How Backcountry.com’s CEO leads through outdoor example
It took a snow shovel for Jill Layfield to further know that she was at the right company. After traveling to London with her husband, she came home to a snow-packed Park City with a driveway cleared from a recent storm. The deed was courtesy of her manager, Dustin Robertson and a team from the office.
By Joey Ferguson and Jordan Burke
May 29, 2012 10:52 a.m. MDT
Business
VSpring, Signal Peak merge venture capital firms, may raise fund in 2013
VSpring Capital, one of Utah’s largest venture capital funds, will merge with Signal Peak Ventures to invest in regional companies.
By Jordan Burke
March 29, 2012 10:41 p.m. MDT
Business
vSpring, Signal Peak merge venture capital firms, may raise fund in 2013
VSpring, Signal Peak merge venture capital firms, may raise fund in 2013
By Jordan Burke
March 28, 2012 11:58 a.m. MDT
Business
Vivint growth found in automated homes
To best understand where Vivint Inc. is headed, start with the home security company’s smartphone app.
By Jordan Burke
Feb 13, 2012 8 p.m. MST
Business
Josh James gives career advice: Build an app, start a blog
Omniture co-founder Josh James gives career advice if he were a student - build an app or start a blog
By Jordan Burke
Feb 1, 2012 10:21 a.m. MST
Business
Leadership changes at Deseret Media Co.: Douglas Wilks to manage integrated newsroom of paper, TV and radio
SALT LAKE CITY — The Deseret News announced Douglas Wilks as managing editor, overseeing an integrated newsroom that feeds the newspaper and KSL Television and NewsRadio.
By Jordan Burke
Dec 20, 2011 8:57 p.m. MST
Business
Real Salt Lake Chairman may become CEO of Yankees venture
Dave Checketts, former president of Madison Square Garden and chairman of Real Salt Lake soccer team’s parent company, may become CEO of Legends Hospitality Management, Bloomberg News reported citing an unnamed person.
By Jordan Burke
Dec 12, 2011 2:33 p.m. MST
666295.jpg
Business
MyHeritage buys FamilyLink.com
FamilyLink.com, the Provo, Utah-based family history subscription website, agreed to be acquired by MyHeritage.
By Jordan Burke
Nov 21, 2011 3:18 p.m. MST
Earlier this month Mike Winder told the Deseret News that he created the Burwash identity to generate more positive stories about West Valley City.
Business
West Valley City Mayor Mike Winder’s deception tests a news industry in transition
When West Valley City community reporter Richard Burwash sought to expand coverage of his community, he turned to local online and print media. The city’s violent crime rate, twice the state average, was taking up too much news.
By Jordan Burke
Nov 18, 2011 12:27 a.m. MST
Business
Romneys donates $647,500 to charity in 2010
Romneys donate $647,500 to charity in 2010
By Jordan Burke
Nov 16, 2011 5:26 p.m. MST
Business
Franklin Covey reports highest profit since 2008
Franklin Covey Co. reported its biggest profit in more than three years following higher education-related sales.
By Jordan Burke
Nov 9, 2011 12:08 a.m. MST
Adobe Systems Inc. will eliminate about 750 full-time positions in North America and Europe, the company said in a statement. The company declined to say if its Omniture business unit in Utah will be affected.
Business
Adobe to cut 750 positions, Omniture unknown
Adobe Systems Inc., the digital publishing software maker, said it will cut 750 positions. The company declined to say if its Omniture business unit it Utah will be affected.
By Jordan Burke
Nov 8, 2011 8 p.m. MST
Deseret News papers in Salt Lake City Tuesday, July 5, 2011.
Utah
Deseret News’ audience growing in 3 areas: Overall online, local online, and print circulation
The Deseret News reported record overall audience growth of 49%, with local online visitors growth of 26%, and Sunday print circulation of 24%.
By Jordan Burke
Nov 2, 2011 12:15 a.m. MDT
Aisha Smith chooses a DVD at a Redbox rental unit in a north Seattle grocery store.
Business
Redbox raises DVD rental prices 20% to $1.20
Redbox, the DVD vending machine company, is raising movie rental prices by 20 percent because of higher costs.
By Jordan Burke
Oct 27, 2011 4:07 p.m. MDT
Russ and Gretchen Buhler poses for a portrait with their 6-month-old son Darwin, Jr. at their home in Murray Tuesday, June 28, 2005. The Buhlers are setting up a 529 college savings plan for Darwin and their other son Ashten. Photo by Jason Olson
Business
Utah college savings plan rated one of best in US, Morningstar says
Utah’s 529 college savings plan ranks as one of the nation’s six best because of its low cost, according Morningstar Inc., the investment fund researcher.
By Jordan Burke
Oct 27, 2011 10:05 a.m. MDT
A house is built in Herriman, the fastest growing city in the Beehive State.
Business
Population shifts threaten city sales tax revenues
By Jordan Burke
By Jordan Burke and Rhett Wilkinson
June 6, 2011 5:53 p.m. MDT
Business
UTA skips fuel hedging, may cost agency $3.6 million
By Rhett Wilkinson and Jordan Burke
By Jordan Burke and Rhett Wilkinson
May 30, 2011 8:50 p.m. MDT