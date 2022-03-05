Joseph Walker

According to my calculations, this is the 1,314th time I’ve situated myself in front of a computer keyboard to write a weekly column that attempts to look at contemporary issues from the perspective of traditional values. It is also the last time.
My son and I had a relationship based on a certain set of assumptions. And now those assumptions are no longer valid, so we had to reconfigure our relationship based on new realities and circumstances.
After making my usually calm and dignified father literally hopping mad one bedtime, my sisters learned that no matter how good we may be with words, we often teach our most powerful messages without them.
We tell a crude joke or make an inappropriate comment to or about someone else, or we criticize others for situations and circumstances beyond their control, and the greatest harm that is done is to ourselves.
By choosing to carry the full weight of every steppingstone and stumbling block we encounter on our journey through life, we give inordinate power to the past and dissipate the energy we should be focusing on the present and the future.
I’m not trying to say that Mike’s foot was suddenly physically healed by a loving and well-intentioned kiss from his 3-year-old son. But there’s no denying that that pure, authentic act of love made Mike feel better.
While it’s true there are times when we need to adapt, I’m thankful there are still people like my neighbor and friend David — not quite a saint yet — who live lives of constancy, clarity and harmonious purpose.
Whether we’re learning to walk or learning to run a business, starting a new habit or breaking an old one, taking a weekend getaway or the journey of a lifetime, no steps are more important than the first ones.
And now, 50 years later, it appears that we’re wrestling again — or maybe we’re just still wrestling. Either way, it’s clear that we haven’t overcome — not really. Not completely. No matter what the song says.