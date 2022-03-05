Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Josh Furlong

KSL.com
University of Utah
Utah football’s Aaron Lowe killed in Sunday morning shooting
Aaron Lowe, 21, who was a sophomore defensive back for the Utes, was shot and killed in Sugarhouse Sunday, police said.
Sept 26, 2021 9:52 a.m. MDT