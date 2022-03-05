Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Julian Reyes

The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012, that Utah's Monument Valley will be represented on a sheet of 15 new postage stamps. The stamps depict America's diverse landscapes on photos taken from several hundred feet in the sky to severa
Utah
Castle Butte stamp joins new USPS set
For the past 20 years Jim Wark has traveled nearly the entire world in his small high-winged bush airplane, at times living off his airplane five weeks at a time.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 26, 2012 6:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Groups seek to bolster turnout with National Voter Registration Day
In an effort to beef up Latino voter registration numbers, a new Spanish-language registration drive has been launched.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 24, 2012 6:20 p.m. MDT
Business
McDonald’s employees join students in week of service
Red T-shirts surrounded Kearns Junior High School Friday as students joined several McDonald’s employees in an effort to give custodial aid. The short-staffed custodial group was in need of help as the 400 windows outside the school had not been cleaned in years.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 21, 2012 5:37 p.m. MDT
Utah Food Bank volunteers worked more than nine hours to place donated cans and boxed foods along State Street in Satl Lake City Thursday Sept. 20, 2012. Workers began as early as 5:45 a.m. for the Beating Hunger By a Mile campaign.
Utah
Utah Food Bank gathers a mile of food to help beat hunger
By Julian Reyes
Sept 20, 2012 3:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake County to provide billingual ballots
Salt Lake County will print ballots in Spanish for the November election, a move Latino groups hope will stimulate greater access to the election for a growing segment of the county.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 19, 2012 8:18 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. marksman Alexis Lagan sets her sights on 2016 Olympics
Matthew DeLong found himself with several of his peers at the Olympic training center a few months before the start of the 2012 London Olympics.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 14, 2012 2:55 p.m. MDT
Support Teams wait in Afton, Wyoming for riders to come through for fresh water and food at one of four designated stop.
Utah
LOTOJA race cyclist dies after fall into Snake River
A cyclist competing in the popular LOTOJA bike race died Saturday night after crashing his bicycle and falling into the Snake River in Wyoming.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 9, 2012 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
In search of balance: Can families both embrace and overcome the Internet?
The amazing speed in which the world is becoming connected may be undoing the connections families are trying to make within the walls of their own homes.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 9, 2012 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Stranded hikers rescued near Willard Peak in Box Elder County
By Julian Reyes
Sept 9, 2012 2:42 p.m. MDT
Candidate Celina Milner talks with supporters during a fundraising event for the six hispanic women candidates for the state legislature, in Salt Lake City Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Utah
Former boyfriend charged with stalking candidate for state office
A candidate running for state office in House District 34 said she was the victim of unwanted phone calls and text messages by her ex-boyfriend, leading to a stalking charge filed against the man Wednesday in 3rd District Court.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 5, 2012 8:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
Heavy rains cause flooding in Saratoga Springs neighborhoods
A flash flood in Saratoga Springs flooded homes and streets Saturday night, leaving many residents stranded.
By Julian Reyes
Sept 1, 2012 11:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
2 hunters struck by lighting in Weber County
By Julian Reyes
Sept 1, 2012 5:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fire postpones East High School football game
A fire in an electrical shed near the East High School football field forced an evacuation of the bleachers and halted play on the field Friday night.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 31, 2012 10:15 p.m. MDT
In this Clark County Detention Center booking photo of Joaquin Lopez-Carballo taken Aug. 30, 2012, provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities say the fugitive accused of running over a Utah police officer with a vehicle in 1999 has
Utah
13 years on the run, Orem fugitive caught in Las Vegas
A fugitive who jumped bail after being arrested nearly 13 years ago in the attempted murder of two police officers was apprehended Thursday night in Las Vegas.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 31, 2012 9:44 p.m. MDT
U.S. health officials say there's been an alarming increase in the number of West Nile cases. So far there have been more than 1,100 cases reported through the middle of August. That's three times as many as usually seen at this point in the year. About h
Utah
West Nile detected in Utah County mosquitoes
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Utah County, health department officials announced Thursday.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 31, 2012 9:21 p.m. MDT
Police are asking for assistance in locating Carl Edward Linker, 20, of Spanish Fork. Linker is disabled and functions at a 4- or 5-year-old level, police said.
Utah
Spanish Fork police searching for missing disabled man
Police are asking for assistance in locating a disabled 20-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 31, 2012 8:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Pressure buildup in fuel tank sends oil into Woods Cross neighborhoods
By Julian Reyes
Aug 30, 2012 10:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
Two dead after plane crash near Nephi Municipal Airport
By Julian Reyes
Aug 30, 2012 8:36 p.m. MDT
Utah
Hiker falls to death in Rock Canyon
A hiker Wednesday discovered the body of a man who likely fell to his death, police said.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 29, 2012 7:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police say North Ogden corn salesman made up story about being robbed, shot
A man who claimed to have been robbed and shot while selling corn over the weekend actually shot himself and made up the story to avoid embarrassment, police said.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 29, 2012 7:03 p.m. MDT
Utah
Latino candidates work to awaken the ‘Sleeping Giant’
Latinos make up 16.3 percent of the population with growth estimates projecting it to be among the fastest growing segment of Utah. This year also marks elections with the largest number of Latino candidates seeking office in Salt Lake County.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 24, 2012 6:12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fires near Jordanelle Reservoir force evacuations
By Julian Reyes
Aug 18, 2012 11:01 p.m. MDT
Utah
Undocumented immigrants begin applying for ‘deferred action’ to legally delay deportation
Utah could potentially have 10,000 to 20,000 illegal immigrants eligible to apply for new ‘deferred action’ status’.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 15, 2012 9:05 p.m. MDT
Leonardo Irias Navas, head of the Consular Section at the Embassy of Honduras in gestures in his office in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012. The Department of Homeland Security is releasing for the first time details on how illegal immigrants brought to
Utah
‘Deferred action’ to take effect Aug. 15
By Julian Reyes
Aug 14, 2012 5:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
30 Layton homes evacuated as wildfire grows
About 30 homes in Layton were evacuated late Saturday after a brush fire broke out in the foothills.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 4, 2012 10:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
Former internees help break ground for Utah museum to remember Topaz camp
On Sept. 11, 1942, in an arid desert area 16 miles northwest of Delta, the Topaz Internment Camp opened in the wake of World War II.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 4, 2012 7:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. students looking for world experience can soon major in religious studies
By Julian Reyes
Aug 3, 2012 5:49 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah mother reunites with 4 children together for first time in 40 years
Back in 1972 in Lanús, a small town in Argentina, Maria Roseto — the second oldest of four siblings — said goodbye to her family to go to America.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 2, 2012 7:16 p.m. MDT
Utah
University of Utah to launch electric bus prototype
An electric shuttle will begin operating this fall on the University of Utah campus.
By Julian Reyes
Aug 1, 2012 3:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
EMA alert issued for mentally ill girl
Unified Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) for a teenage girl with several mental illnesses.
By Julian Reyes
July 29, 2012 9:32 p.m. MDT
