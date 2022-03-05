clock
Julie Boyé
https://www.deseret.com/authors/julie-boye/rss
Perspective
What I’ve been wanting to say to the anonymous hater
My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
By
Julie Boyé
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Why I teach my biracial children about Black history
After all, like my husband, Alex sings in his universal song, ‘We all bleed the same’ — no matter your color.
By
Julie Boyé
Feb 20, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
My black husband didn’t defend me in front of the police. Here’s why
Alex Boyé, my buoyant, fun and energetic husband, went completely still and silent. I was irritated. Then I learned more.
By
Julie Boyé
June 4, 2020 10:56 a.m. MDT