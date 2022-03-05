Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
K. Sophie Will

The West
More record highs than lows: What warm winter temperatures could mean for the West
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
By K. Sophie Will
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
The extremes of unemployment in the West
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The West
The cost of recovery: A look at the financial toll of natural disasters in the West
President Biden on Friday surveyed the devastation from the Marshall fire in Colorado, the latest in an increasing number of fires, floods and other calamities that require federal aid for communities to recover and rebuild.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Business
Americans lost $4.1 billion to cybercrime last year. Here’s what to watch out for
FBI data showed that last year people older than 60 in the Intermountain West lost nearly $1 trillion combined — double that of all those under 40 — from online scams.
By K. Sophie Will
Dec 15, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The West
How air quality in the West has changed
The average number of total unhealthy days across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming in 2020 was less than it was in 2010.
By K. Sophie Will
Dec 5, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The West
When will ski resorts open for the 2021-22 season?
Snow accumulation hasn’t been the only factor posing a problem for many resort communities. Hiring enough workers has been another challenge.
By K. Sophie Will
Nov 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST
The West
How sitting in traffic hurts your wallet
Texas A&M University’s Urban Mobility Report calculates the cost of congestion. Here’s the cost for states in the Intermountain West.
By K. Sophie Will
Nov 15, 2021 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
Why only two states ban marriage for people under 18 years old
In 48 states, it is legal for a minor to be married. Yet, legislating child marriage is proving near impossible. Why?
By K. Sophie Will
Oct 15, 2018 10:11 a.m. MDT
InDepth
How one state is using incentives instead of penalties to boost child support payments
More parents than ever are not paying their child support. Parent involvement from the beginning and less automation may be the answer.
By K. Sophie Will
Oct 15, 2018 9:23 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Why you should plan to be a caregiver of your disabled sibling
Siblings of those with disabilities are often expected to be caregivers later in life, but most are not ready for it.
By K. Sophie Will
Aug 29, 2018 5:30 p.m. MDT
InDepth
What to do when summer makes you depressed
Longer days, more sun and vacations make many people happier in summer. But many suffer from a form of depression that occurs only during the summer, making the season especially challenging for parents with children home on vacation.
By Jennifer Graham and K. Sophie Will
July 13, 2018 10:31 a.m. MDT
Utah
Screening of ‘Angst’ documentary sparks discussion of teen anxiety in Utah
The event was organized by the Deseret News as part of six-month initiative of in-depth reporting, research, analysis and events to help Utahns address teen anxiety. A second screening of “Angst” will take place Wednesday in Herriman.
By K. Sophie Will
May 29, 2018 11:08 p.m. MDT