Afghan refugees line up for food at a U.S. military base.
Opinion
Opinion: Afghan refugees will add to Utah’s rich diversity
When it comes to immigrants and refugees, will we choose to be a nation of walls, drawbridges or bridges?
By John Zaccheo and Kael Weston
Sept 11, 2021 5:18 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake City police investigate after a swastika was scratched into the front door of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah synagogue in Salt Lake City.
Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Make Utah a refuge from hate
In the months and years ahead, we must work together to help ensure that the politics of empathy wins out over the politics of hate.
By Patrice Arent and Kael Weston
June 11, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The politics of division have no place going forward
Rep. Chris Stewart’s op-ed last week illustrated the very problem he decried.
By Shireen Ghorbani and Kael Weston
Dec 21, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Kael Weston: If we leave division and distrust in the past, 2021 will be better
Looking into the mirror can be hard. This election year, it is essential.
By Kael Weston
Oct 26, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT