clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Kael Weston
https://www.deseret.com/authors/kael-weston/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Afghan refugees will add to Utah’s rich diversity
When it comes to immigrants and refugees, will we choose to be a nation of walls, drawbridges or bridges?
By
John Zaccheo
and
Kael Weston
Sept 11, 2021 5:18 a.m. MDT
Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Make Utah a refuge from hate
In the months and years ahead, we must work together to help ensure that the politics of empathy wins out over the politics of hate.
By
Patrice Arent
and
Kael Weston
June 11, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The politics of division have no place going forward
Rep. Chris Stewart’s op-ed last week illustrated the very problem he decried.
By
Shireen Ghorbani
and
Kael Weston
Dec 21, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Kael Weston: If we leave division and distrust in the past, 2021 will be better
Looking into the mirror can be hard. This election year, it is essential.
By
Kael Weston
Oct 26, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT