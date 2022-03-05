Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Kamala Harris

For the Deseret News
AP20240704902996.jpg
Opinion
Kamala Harris: Faith values bind us together. Joe Biden will restore them in our public life
If there has ever been a time to honestly grapple with what our faith requires of us, with what it means to live the values it teaches us, it is now.
By Kamala Harris
Oct 4, 2020 10 p.m. MDT