This image released by Netflix shows Laverne Cox in a scene from "Orange is the New Black."
U.S. & World
#HumanityIs TheNewBlack: Hit Netflix series inspires Internet prison reform campaign
Viewers may be disgusted by prison conditions on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” But a reality is worse than fiction at one of the prisons were the series was filmed, says an advocacy group.
By Kandra Polatis
June 11, 2014 8:40 a.m. MDT
Disney's "Maleficent."
Family
Why moral ambiguity is popular on TV and the big screen
The lines between good and evil are often blurred in popular TV shows and films. Why do people enjoy moral ambiguity and what does that mean for society?
By Kandra Polatis
June 9, 2014 11:30 a.m. MDT
Sounds like couples are pretty happy on social media, as long as there's a prenup.
Science & Tech
‘Till online embarrassment do us part: Social media prenups on the rise
People are signing social media prenups to set boundaries on what images and information their future spouses share online.
By Kandra Polatis
June 7, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
The cover for the popular "The Fault in our Stars" YA novel
Family
Why adults shouldn’t be ashamed to read YA fiction
A recent Slate article lambasted adults for reading young adult novels. Other writers defended YA fiction and discussed the benefits adults can obtain from reading these novels.
By Kandra Polatis
June 6, 2014 6:40 p.m. MDT
This street graffiti depicts the fictional "Slenderman" character, whom two girls blamed for the stabbing of their friend.
U.S. & World
Internet character-inspired murder prompts conversation about fantasy and American culture
Two 12-year-old girls attempted to murder their friend to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. This has caused experts to examine American culture, the line between fantasy and reality and the influence of media on children.
By Kandra Polatis
June 5, 2014 2:50 p.m. MDT
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the opening of the Tracy Anderson flagship studio on Thursday, April 4, 2013 in Los Angeles. Recent metaphorical comments by Paltrow have been criticized by the media.
U.S. & World
War on words: Public figures criticized for using metaphors
Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow have recently sparked controversy by using metaphors. Does this mean American conversation is becoming too literal?
By Kandra Polatis
June 4, 2014 8:25 a.m. MDT
Faith
The spiritual side of the late Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou, a renowned poet, author and civil rights activist who died at age 86 on Wednesday, was a woman of faith.
By Kandra Polatis
June 2, 2014 8:55 p.m. MDT
UNHCR goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie, left, and Brad Pitt, second from left in foreground, visit Bosnian Muslim refugee Sabina Karman, second from left in background, and her four children, in the village of Medjedja, near the eastern Bosnian town of
Family
Celebrity mommy wars: Actresses debate whether movie-making mothers have it worse than other moms
Is it more difficult for celebrity moms to raise children than other working moms? Some say yes, other actresses say they are in a privileged position.
By Kandra Polatis
May 31, 2014 1:45 p.m. MDT
Amazon is deeply entrenched in a battle against Hachette, one of the largest book publishing companies in the country. Amazon is intentionally delaying deliveries with Hachette books as a result.
Business
Battle of the books: The Amazon/Hachette conflict’s impact on customers
Amazon’s iron-handed negotiation tactics are harming authors, books and customers, critics say.
By Kandra Polatis
May 28, 2014 12:56 p.m. MDT
Several writers contend America needs more books focusing on diverse characters.
Family
Why literature needs more diversity
Several writers contend America needs more books focusing on diverse characters.
By Kandra Polatis
May 25, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
Herman Lewis, the mansion's master gardener and chief chicken tender, holds one of eight chickens that peck at flowers, recycle plant waste and provide manure for the gardens inside a fenced-in enclosure at the Illinois governor's mansion Friday, May 9, 2
U.S. & World
Are chickens soon going to enter ‘the Matrix?’
What if chickens could don virtual reality headsets that would give them the experience of free-range living while being confined in cages?
By Kandra Polatis
May 21, 2014 11:40 a.m. MDT
Video games are often denounced for contributing to aggressive behavior at worst. But these games can also be used to promote positive behavior, according to game creators and researchers.
Media & Books
Finding the good in video games
Video games are often denounced for contributing to aggressive behavior at worst. But these games can also be used to promote positive behavior, according to game creators and researchers.
By Kandra Polatis
May 19, 2014 8:25 p.m. MDT
This photo released by TriStar Pictures, AFFIRM Films/Provident Films shows Patricia Heaton in a scene from the family comedy, "Moms' Night Out." The movie releases in theaters nationwide Friday, May 9, 2014.
Faith
‘Moms’ Night Out’ ignites conversation about faith-based films and humor
“Moms’ Night Out,” a faith-based film that delves into the comedy genre, is sparking discussion about whether Christian movies can be funny and appeal to a wide audience.
By Kandra Polatis
May 18, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
The rate of teens who "never" or "only occasionally" read for fun has nearly tripled since 1984, according to a recently released report. Some say teens are rejecting opportunities to learn if they don't read for enjoyment.
Education
Why teens should still read
The rate of teens who “never” or “only occasionally” read for fun has nearly tripled since 1984, according to a recently released report. Some say teens are rejecting opportunities to learn if they don’t read for enjoyment.
By Kandra Polatis
May 17, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Hugh Jackman's physique as Wolverine and other actors throughout Hollywood are raising the question if negative body image in the media affects males too.
Family
Extreme body image in media impacts males too
Images of men with perfect physiques, which have become more prevalent in movies, TV shows and advertisements in recent years, can negatively impact males’ body image.
By Kandra Polatis
May 16, 2014 4:55 a.m. MDT
Trolls are anyone on the internet who tries to annoy or defame internet users. Recently, British police imprisoned a man for trolling someone via Twitter.
Science & Tech
Ignore, imprison or confront? How to deal with Internet trolls.
Britain just jailed a Twitter troller. Is that the best way to deal with cyber-trolling?
By Kandra Polatis
May 14, 2014 4:15 a.m. MDT
The director of art-house movie theatre Bio Rio in Stockholm, Ellen Tejle holds a Bechdel test approval A certificate, in this photo dated Oct. 19, 2013. Critics are arguing this test of feminism within films has become unfair.
U.S. & World
The Bechdel test is unfair, critics say
Some say the Bechdel test is outdated because some female-led films don’t pass the criteria. Others argue the Bechdel test accurately measures trends in Hollywood.
By Kandra Polatis
May 12, 2014 10:30 a.m. MDT
A new YouTube video is encouraging social media users to break from their obsessions and engage with the real world.
Science & Tech
Superficially connected: Social media and loneliness
A recently posted YouTube video is encouraging lonely, social media-obsessed technology users to “Look Up” and engage with the real world, but is social media really the cause of loneliness and disconnect?
By Kandra Polatis
May 8, 2014 9:40 a.m. MDT
Nuns gather in St. Peter's Square for the inauguration of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013. A new docuseries on entitled 'The Sisterhood will look into the lives of five women as the decide whether to join a convent.
Faith
Docuseries will show viewers what ‘nun’ have seen before
Lifetime’s recently greenlit docuseries, titled “The Sisterhood,” will give viewers an an inside look at five women’s lives as they decide whether to join a convent. But will the series make the lives of nuns look too austere?
By Kandra Polatis
May 7, 2014 10:47 a.m. MDT
Physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking appears in Seattle, Saturday, June 16, 2012. Hawking was taking part in the Seattle Science Festival Luminaries Series. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
U.S. & World
It’s probably right to worry about artificially intelligent machines, scientists say
A group of scientists, including Stephen Hawking, say creating AI would be “the biggest event in human history” — for good or ill.
By Kandra Polatis
May 6, 2014 2:20 p.m. MDT
Focus on the Family's controversial new documentary, "Irreplaceable," which will be released during a one-night theatrical event on May 6, explores the breakdown of the traditional family and its consequences.
Family
New documentary argues the traditional family is ‘Irreplaceable’
Focus on the Family’s controversial new documentary, “Irreplaceable,” which will be released during a one-night theatrical event on May 6, explores the breakdown of the traditional family and its consequences.
By Kandra Polatis
May 5, 2014 11:40 p.m. MDT
Researcher Nancy Etcoff, left, and Dove Global Self-Esteem Ambassador, Jess Weiner unveil Dove Beauty Redefined Survey results on the 10th anniversary of the campaign for 'Real Beauty', Sunday, Jan. 20, 2014 in Park City, Utah.
U.S. & World
Buy this, empower women: How advertisers use feminism
Many companies are using feminism as an advertising gimmick. And they’re facing backlash as a result of these ads.
By Kandra Polatis
May 5, 2014 9:50 a.m. MDT
New and developing technology will allow the living to communicate with an interface that looks, speaks, behaves and stores the memories of a deceased individual. This technology promises to help individuals create a digital legacy.
U.S. & World
Digital legacies: How to interact with future generations beyond the grave
New and developing technology will allow the living to communicate with an interface that looks, speaks, behaves and stores the memories of a deceased individual. This technology promises to help individuals create a digital legacy.
By Kandra Polatis
May 4, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
Monk, played by Tony Shalhoub, is a detective who struggles with mysophobia and an obsessive compulsive disorder. However, it is more so because of these disorders than despite them that he is able to solve complex cases. More and more TV shows are portra
U.S. & World
Super Monk to the rescue: How mental illness is now TV’s favorite superpower
Some recent TV shows may not perpetuate openly harmful stereotypes of mentally ill individuals, but many are portraying mental disorders as a superpower.
By Kandra Polatis
April 30, 2014 11:10 a.m. MDT
Charlton Heston races a chariot toward the finish line in a scene from the 1960 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer classic "Ben-Hur." It also seems he'll be racing back to the big screen in 2016.
Faith
‘Ben-Hur’ racing back to the big screen
“Ben Hur,” a film adaptation of Lew Wallace’s 1880 Bible-inspired novel, will make a big-screen comeback in 2016.
By Kandra Polatis
April 28, 2014 11:31 a.m. MDT
Kim Novak arrives at the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival's Opening Night Gala at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday, April 10, 2014. Novak says that cruel jabs about how she looked during the Oscar March 2 ceremony amounted to bullying that left h
U.S. & World
Novak’s message to her mockers
81-year-old Kim Novak, the “Vertigo” star who was mocked because of her appearance after the Oscars, is no longer silently enduring ridicule.
By Kandra Polatis
April 23, 2014 4:40 p.m. MDT
Christian Bale as Moses in the upcoming film "Exodus: Gods and Kings." Biblical films such as "Exodus" and "Noah" have garnered negative attention for giving white actors the leading roles.
U.S. & World
Hollywood’s diversity problem
Biblical films such as “Noah” have garnered negative attention for giving white actors the leading roles and not including an ethnically diverse cast.
By Kandra Polatis
April 23, 2014 3:15 p.m. MDT
A "creepy" new Facebook app called "Digital Shadow" reveals a plethora of information about Facebook users.
U.S. & World
Need to adjust your privacy settings on Facebook? ‘Digital Shadow’ will let you know
A “creepy” new Facebook app called “Digital Shadow” reveals a plethora of information about Facebook users.
By Kandra Polatis
April 23, 2014 11:15 a.m. MDT
Bridget Fonda and Nicholas Cage star in the movie "It Could Happen to You," a 1994 movie about a cop (Nicholas Cage) who intends to keep his promise to Yvonne (Bridget Fonda) to share his winnings after winning the lottery. Some Christian viewers were out
Red Box Roundup
Hallmark’s decision to censor the word “God” sparks debate
Some Christian viewers were outraged after Hallmark recently omitted the word God from a re-run of “It Could Happen to You.” Hallmark explained the channel omitted the name of God in the movie because the characters take the Lord’s name in vain.
By Kandra Polatis
April 21, 2014 2:40 p.m. MDT
In this image released by Showtime, Claire Danes portrays Carrie Mathison in a scene from the Showtime original series, "Homeland." Mathison is a Central Intelligence Agency officer who suffers from a bipolar disorder.
Health
How TV is changing perceptions of mental disorders
While portrayals of mental illness in the media have become more accurate in recent years, some films and TV shows continue to form and spread stigmas about mental disorders.
By Kandra Polatis
April 16, 2014 12:45 a.m. MDT
