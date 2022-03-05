Kandra Polatis

Viewers may be disgusted by prison conditions on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” But a reality is worse than fiction at one of the prisons were the series was filmed, says an advocacy group.
Two 12-year-old girls attempted to murder their friend to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. This has caused experts to examine American culture, the line between fantasy and reality and the influence of media on children.
The rate of teens who “never” or “only occasionally” read for fun has nearly tripled since 1984, according to a recently released report. Some say teens are rejecting opportunities to learn if they don’t read for enjoyment.
A recently posted YouTube video is encouraging lonely, social media-obsessed technology users to “Look Up” and engage with the real world, but is social media really the cause of loneliness and disconnect?
Lifetime’s recently greenlit docuseries, titled “The Sisterhood,” will give viewers an an inside look at five women’s lives as they decide whether to join a convent. But will the series make the lives of nuns look too austere?
Focus on the Family’s controversial new documentary, “Irreplaceable,” which will be released during a one-night theatrical event on May 6, explores the breakdown of the traditional family and its consequences.
New and developing technology will allow the living to communicate with an interface that looks, speaks, behaves and stores the memories of a deceased individual. This technology promises to help individuals create a digital legacy.
Some Christian viewers were outraged after Hallmark recently omitted the word God from a re-run of “It Could Happen to You.” Hallmark explained the channel omitted the name of God in the movie because the characters take the Lord’s name in vain.