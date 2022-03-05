Kathleen Parker

Trump-the-package is damaged goods by his own odious nature and inhumane policies. But it is also entirely true that many, if not most, Trump supporters don’t think he’s a racist, and they’re not either. Thus, shaming is a sham.
Before you dash to your keyboard, I’m not comparing Trump’s recent racist remarks to a mass murderer’s bloody rampage. But the president’s cannon is loose upon the land, and his attempts to create friction between the races is not harmless.
The Donald doesn’t care diddly-squat about The Squad, even if, as a bonus, they’ve siphoned the juice from his Democratic challengers. His modus operandi is: Create chaos, distract the masses, look mad, take care of business.
The night is very young, but my best prediction (until next time) would be a Harris-Buttigieg or a Harris-Castro ticket. Either combo would be formidable, smart, fresh, telegenic, classy, well-spoken and — a relief.
In contrast to Trump, Biden is freighted with copious supplies of empathy. While his well-known personal losses have made him a fuller man capable of great compassion, Trump seems to have been born without the capacity to feel anything or others.