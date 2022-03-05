Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Kathleen Parker

The U.S. Supreme Court
Opinion
The supreme battle before us
By Kathleen Parker
Oct 23, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the legislators of his ruling party in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012. Erdogan said Turkey was prepared to counter any threats from Syria. ?Every kind of threat to the Turkish terr
Opinion
Is Trump’s tail wagging Erdogan?
By Kathleen Parker
Oct 16, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
A Chinese flag flutters outside Google’s China headquarters in Beijing.
Opinion
China won’t die laughing
By Kathleen Parker
Oct 10, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Democrats, show me the message
By Kathleen Parker
Oct 2, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Opinion
The heresy of hearsay
By Kathleen Parker
Sept 19, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Opinion
Trump won — again
By Kathleen Parker
Sept 14, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Mark Sanford
Opinion
Through Mark Sanford’s looking glass
By Kathleen Parker
Sept 12, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Tony Loduca walks back to his apartment past a roof whose tiles where torn off from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Opinion
Waiting for Dorian
For the Eastern Seaboard, Dorian has become the Godot of hurricanes.
By Kathleen Parker
Sept 5, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
A world on fire
If the Earth’s lungs were on fire and the doctor refused to treat it, would there be cause for a third-party intervention?
By Kathleen Parker
Aug 29, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: The shaming of America
By Kathleen Parker
Aug 15, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington, as he prepares to leave Washington for his annual August holiday at his New Jersey golf club. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: The shaming of America
Trump-the-package is damaged goods by his own odious nature and inhumane policies. But it is also entirely true that many, if not most, Trump supporters don’t think he’s a racist, and they’re not either. Thus, shaming is a sham.
By Kathleen Parker
Aug 11, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Cardinal Newman School in Columbia, S.C., is seen in this photo on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Parents with students at the private Catholic school are angry officials waited two weeks to let them know a 16-year-old student was expelled and arrested after auth
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: A red flag in Dixie
Red flags seem to be all around us these days — and every single one needs to be taken down.
By Kathleen Parker
Aug 7, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. Federal prosecutors, preparing for a bail fight Monday, July 15, 2019, say evidence against Epstein is growing “stronger by the day” after several
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: A tale of Zorro and Little St. Jeff’s
The more we learn, the more Jeffrey Epstein resembles an evil comic book character for the developmentally arrested intellectual.
By Kathleen Parker
Aug 4, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
President Donald Trump speaks at an event marking the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly, Tuesday, July 29, 2019, in Jamestown, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Donald Trump’s rhetorical race war
Before you dash to your keyboard, I’m not comparing Trump’s recent racist remarks to a mass murderer’s bloody rampage. But the president’s cannon is loose upon the land, and his attempts to create friction between the races is not harmless.
By Kathleen Parker
July 31, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: A waste of Mueller’s time
It was painful to watch as Republicans yelled at Mueller, pounding the table and throwing their best tantrums, even as Mueller was clearly not at his best.
By Kathleen Parker
July 29, 2019 10:10 a.m. MDT
This 2018 photo provided by the University of New Hampshire shows a ground nesting bee pollinating a flower in New Hampshire. The species is one of 14 declining wild bee species identified in a study published in April 2019 by researchers at the universit
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Plant a tree, hug a bee
No trees, no birds, no bugs, no bees, no food, no humans. That’s pretty simple, too.
By Kathleen Parker
July 24, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
President Donald Trump speaks during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Watch out for falling rocks
The Donald doesn’t care diddly-squat about The Squad, even if, as a bonus, they’ve siphoned the juice from his Democratic challengers. His modus operandi is: Create chaos, distract the masses, look mad, take care of business.
By Kathleen Parker
July 18, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden, left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., all talk at the same time during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the P
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Democrats tread on sensitive ground
Being accused of racial insensitivity can be a political death knell, needless to say... Likely, soon, we’ll see more candidates trying to establish their own racial justice bona fides.
By Kathleen Parker
July 10, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
President Donald Trump, second from left, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and other guests during a visit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the tea house on the grounds of the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 29, 201
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Travels with Daddy
Branding is what Trump is always doing in the guise of diplomacy. And it’s what he would have his daughter do in preparation for her post-presidency years.
By Kathleen Parker
July 7, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidates, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., S
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Democratic debates reveal a galaxy of stars
The night is very young, but my best prediction (until next time) would be a Harris-Buttigieg or a Harris-Castro ticket. Either combo would be formidable, smart, fresh, telegenic, classy, well-spoken and — a relief.
By Kathleen Parker
July 3, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Diverse young people sitting in row on couch together.
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Why millennials may be conservatives at heart
Dare I say it: Current trends among millenials may suggest a gradual migration toward traditional values and conservatism.
By Kathleen Parker
June 27, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Residents shop at an open-air market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Wings still flying over Haiti
Jonathan Nash Glynn -- artist, pilot and philanthropist -- never envisioned himself as a missionary, but, absent religion, that’s what he has become in recent years.
By Kathleen Parker
June 21, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
This photograph released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama is one of two states without a statute terminating parental rights for a
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Rapists’ rights defy reason
As if sexual assault isn’t life-scarring enough, imagine having to engage with one’s rapist through a shared-parenting arrangement.
By Kathleen Parker
June 14, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Don and Kim in 2020
As the 2020 election gears up, it seems apparent that Mike Pence’s days as vice president are numbered. Trump’s preference is obvious: Kim Jong Un.
By Kathleen Parker
May 30, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
This photograph released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans who support the measure hope challenges to the law will be used by co
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Crazy in Colorado?
Driving along Colorado’s scenic byways, one might be distracted these days by a series of billboards promoting safe abortions.
By Kathleen Parker
May 23, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this April 15, 1955, file photo, American actress and singer Doris Day holds a bouquet of roses at Le Bourget Airport in Paris after flying in from London. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday, May 13, 2019, at her hom
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: Que será, será
Though Doris Day’s work for animals is inarguably her greatest legacy, most obituaries have focused on her film and song careers.
By Kathleen Parker
May 15, 2019 9:18 p.m. MDT
In this March 29, 2019, photo, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at U.N. headquarters. The U.N. climate chief says world leaders must recognize there is no option except to speed-
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: The end of everything — or not
Who knows? The end of the everything may be the great unifier we’ve been looking for.
By Kathleen Parker
May 11, 2019 2:31 p.m. MDT
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets people at Gianni's Pizza, in Wilmington Del., Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: The empathy factor in 2020
In contrast to Trump, Biden is freighted with copious supplies of empathy. While his well-known personal losses have made him a fuller man capable of great compassion, Trump seems to have been born without the capacity to feel anything or others.
By Kathleen Parker
May 3, 2019 9:11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: It’s time to reconsider the porch
On porches across the South, you learned everything you needed to know about family, conversation, stories, our connection to nature, food and love.
By Kathleen Parker
April 26, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. London police say they've arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy, it was reported on Thursday, April 11
Opinion
Kathleen Parker: The Julian Assange problem
They say that guests are like fish; after three days they become a bit whiffy. By this measure, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange smelled like an overladen fishing vessel adrift in the searing sun.
By Kathleen Parker
April 15, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
