Saturday, March 5, 2022
Katie Ardmore
U.S. & World
ACLU expressed ‘significant concerns’ about Harry Reid’s gun bill
The National Rifle Association has expressed many concerns about gun regulation laws, but the latest opposition comes from an unexpected source: the American Civil Liberties Union.
By
Katie Ardmore
April 4, 2013 2:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Google introduces Google Nose, a new ‘scentsation’ (+video)
Google introduced a new product on April 1: the Google Nose, a ‘new scentsation.’ Happy April Fool’s Day.
By
Katie Ardmore
April 1, 2013 10:20 a.m. MDT
Utah
Brains and beauty: Business Insider ranks BYU as ‘hottest’ university
Brigham Young University ranked No. 1 on a list of 25 universities where “students are both hot and smart.”
By
Katie Ardmore
March 20, 2013 7:45 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Autism on the rise in nation, more likely among boys
National survey results show 1 in 50 children have autism, the U.S. Center for Disease Control announced on Wednesday.
By
Katie Ardmore
March 20, 2013 1:23 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
White House wishes world “Happy Pi Day” with picture of Obama sharing pie with child
The White House wished Twitter followers and Facebook Fans a “Happy Pie Day” with a photo of a child with a mouthful of pie beside President Barack Obama.
By
Katie Ardmore
March 14, 2013 10:45 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Teen prepared to walk 10 miles for job interview gets unexpected help from community
An Indianapolis teen got more help than he expected when he stopped to ask for directions during his 10-mile snowy trek to a job interview last week.
By
Katie Ardmore
Feb 28, 2013 1:45 p.m. MST
Utah
BYU ranked third, U. and USU among top 50 accounting schools in U.S.
An independent accounting publication ranked BYU as No. 3 on a list of the nation’s 50 best accounting undergraduate programs.
By
Katie Ardmore
Feb 21, 2013 12:10 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
New technologies lead to ‘first-ever’ interactive State of the Union speech
Bing and FOX News have partnered to create the Bing Pulse online voting tool, which has led to “the first-ever interactive presidential address.”
By
Katie Ardmore
Feb 12, 2013 11:05 a.m. MST
Business
False reports of proposed free ‘super Wi-Fi’ set Internet abuzz
Internet news sources lit up early this week after a Washington Post story claimed Sunday that the Federal Communication Commission plans to set up a free public “super Wi-Fi” network, but the claim proved to be false.
By
Katie Ardmore
Feb 5, 2013 1:50 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Apple’s 128GB iPad seen as defensive measure against Microsoft
Apple is preparing to release its first 128GB version of the iPad 4 just a few days before the Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid, and some see it as a defensive measure.
By
Katie Ardmore
Jan 30, 2013 10:20 a.m. MST
Utah
UDOT warns drivers to delay commutes as icy roads cause crashes
By
Katie Ardmore
Jan 24, 2013 8 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Facebook unveils new on-site search option
Facebook introduced a search engine Tuesday that will allow users to search through in-site content like posts and “likes.”
By
Katie Ardmore
Jan 16, 2013 6:20 a.m. MST