Katie Ardmore

In this March 14, 2013 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gun control legislation the Senate debates next month will include an expansion of federal background checks for f
ACLU expressed ‘significant concerns’ about Harry Reid’s gun bill
The National Rifle Association has expressed many concerns about gun regulation laws, but the latest opposition comes from an unexpected source: the American Civil Liberties Union.
By Katie Ardmore
April 4, 2013 2:55 p.m. MDT
Google introduces Google Nose, a new ‘scentsation’ (+video)
By Katie Ardmore
April 1, 2013 10:20 a.m. MDT
Brains and beauty: Business Insider ranks BYU as ‘hottest’ university
By Katie Ardmore
March 20, 2013 7:45 p.m. MDT
In this April 4, 2012, photo, Kelly Andrus plays with her son Bradley, in his classroom at Children's Choice Learning Centers Inc., in Lewisville, Texas. Bradley, who turns three in a couple of weeks, was diagnosed a year ago with mild autism. The Center
Autism on the rise in nation, more likely among boys
National survey results show 1 in 50 children have autism, the U.S. Center for Disease Control announced on Wednesday.
By Katie Ardmore
March 20, 2013 1:23 p.m. MDT
White House wishes world “Happy Pi Day” with picture of Obama sharing pie with child
By Katie Ardmore
March 14, 2013 10:45 a.m. MDT
Jhaqueil Reagan, 18, talks to FOX 59. Reagan recently got a job, a free transit pass and a large Facebook following after trying to walk 10 miles through snow and slush for a job interview.
Teen prepared to walk 10 miles for job interview gets unexpected help from community
An Indianapolis teen got more help than he expected when he stopped to ask for directions during his 10-mile snowy trek to a job interview last week.
By Katie Ardmore
Feb 28, 2013 1:45 p.m. MST
Doug Dean teaches a class to undergrads in the BYU Marriott School of Management. An independent accounting publication ranked the school as No. 3 on a list of the nation's 50 best accounting undergraduate programs. The list also included the University
BYU ranked third, U. and USU among top 50 accounting schools in U.S.
An independent accounting publication ranked BYU as No. 3 on a list of the nation’s 50 best accounting undergraduate programs.
By Katie Ardmore
Feb 21, 2013 12:10 p.m. MST
New technologies lead to ‘first-ever’ interactive State of the Union speech
Bing and FOX News have partnered to create the Bing Pulse online voting tool, which has led to “the first-ever interactive presidential address.”
By Katie Ardmore
Feb 12, 2013 11:05 a.m. MST
A Friday, March 12, 2010 file photo shows FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in his office in Washington. Internet news sources lit up early this week after a Washington Post story claimed Sunday that the Federal Communication Commission plans to set up a f
False reports of proposed free ‘super Wi-Fi’ set Internet abuzz
Internet news sources lit up early this week after a Washington Post story claimed Sunday that the Federal Communication Commission plans to set up a free public “super Wi-Fi” network, but the claim proved to be false.
By Katie Ardmore
Feb 5, 2013 1:50 p.m. MST
A new Apple iPad on display using the video during an Apple event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is preparing to release its first 128GB version of the iPad 4 just a few days before the Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid, and some see it as
Apple’s 128GB iPad seen as defensive measure against Microsoft
Apple is preparing to release its first 128GB version of the iPad 4 just a few days before the Microsoft Surface Pro hybrid, and some see it as a defensive measure.
By Katie Ardmore
Jan 30, 2013 10:20 a.m. MST
Freezing rain and icy roads have led to a number of car crashes in the Salt Lake area, especially toward the west side of I-215 and on I-15 through downtown Salt Lake.
UDOT warns drivers to delay commutes as icy roads cause crashes
By Katie Ardmore
Jan 24, 2013 8 a.m. MST
Facebook unveils new on-site search option
Facebook introduced a search engine Tuesday that will allow users to search through in-site content like posts and “likes.”
By Katie Ardmore
Jan 16, 2013 6:20 a.m. MST