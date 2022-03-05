Katie Harmer

The MuzArt World Foundation is launching a campaign to reinvest in music and art education in schools with the “We Are Hope” concert Nov. 9 at the LDS Conference Center. A few of the artists shared how music education has impacted their lives.
After a decade of working with both the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, chorus master Susanne Sheston is leaving Utah Symphony/Utah Opera. Barlow Bradford and Caleb Harris are the new chorus masters for the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, respectively.
While construction crews work on restoring Salt Lake’s Capitol Theatre, the renovations will not be delaying the season opening of Utah Opera. “Salome” will play at Abravanel Hall Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct., 20, at 2 p.m.
“The Lost Book of Mormon Sketches” will be free and open to the public Oct. 2-6 at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building during the building’s regular hours. The exhibit will close early at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
With more than 50,000 tickets sold, Comic Con goers filled the convention halls to the max during the final day of the convention. Saturday, the convention hosted panels by two of its biggest guests: Marvel icon Stan Lee and William Shatner.
Thousands of people waiting to attend the second day of Salt Lake City’s first Comic Con wrapped around the Salt Palace on Friday afternoon. Despite being called “Comic Con,” the convention showcases a diverse collection of artists.
Star Wars fans at Salt Lake Comic Con met two of the series’ most iconic figures — Darth Vader and Chewbacca. David Prowse (Darth Vader) and Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) took to the convention’s main stage Thursday afternoon.
James Dashner’s “The Maze Runner” will hit theaters in February, and is one of two recent films to be adapted from the work of Utah authors. Shannon Hale’s “Austenland” was released in select cities Aug. 16.
This weekend, superheros, villains, zombies and other geek celebrities will hit the streets of Salt Lake in events kicking off the countdown to Salt Lake City’s first Comic Con, occurring Sept. 5–7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Several bittersweet weddings have been in the news this summer, from a daughter filming a faux wedding dance with her terminally ill father to a dying 2-year-old being the best man at his parents wedding.
“Ender’s Game,” a new sci-fi film about a gifted child at a military training school, premiered its first panel at Comic Con International in San Diego last week to a crowded audience in the convention’s largest hall.
“Ender’s Game,” a new sci-fi film about a gifted child at a military training school, premiered its first panel at Comic Con International in San Diego last week to a crowded audience in the convention’s largest hall.
Violinist Lindsey Stirling and tenor Nathan Pacheco will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Conference Center on July 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. to celebrate Utah’s pioneer heritage.