Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Katie Harmer

"Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" is one of many movies filmed in Utah.
Family
50 movies filmed in Utah: ‘The Sandlot,’ ‘Hulk’ and more
From John Ford Westerns to sci-fi thrillers, Utah has hosted a steady stream of filmmakers for more than 70 years.
By Katie Harmer
June 24, 2014 6:42 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘We Are Hope’ concert showcases importance of music education
The MuzArt World Foundation is launching a campaign to reinvest in music and art education in schools with the “We Are Hope” concert Nov. 9 at the LDS Conference Center. A few of the artists shared how music education has impacted their lives.
By Katie Harmer
Nov 1, 2013 12:45 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
28 years in the making, ‘Ender’s Game’ comes to theaters
Nearly three decades after the novel’s publication, the long-awaited film adaptation of “Ender’s Game” hits theaters this weekend.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 31, 2013 3:30 p.m. MDT
After a decade of working with both the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, chorus master Susanne Sheston is leaving Utah Symphony/Utah Opera.
Media & Books
Utah Symphony/Utah Opera hires 2 new chorus masters
After a decade of working with both the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, chorus master Susanne Sheston is leaving Utah Symphony/Utah Opera. Barlow Bradford and Caleb Harris are the new chorus masters for the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, respectively.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 19, 2013 4:10 p.m. MDT
Family
Message for Malala: Day of the Girl focuses on girls’ education
A year ago, Malala Yousafzai was shot by Taliban in Pakistan. Today, her work on furthering girls’ education is being continued and highlighted by this year’s theme for International Day of the Girl.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 12, 2013 9:40 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Utah Opera premieres ‘Salome’ despite Capitol Theatre renovations
While construction crews work on restoring Salt Lake’s Capitol Theatre, the renovations will not be delaying the season opening of Utah Opera. “Salome” will play at Abravanel Hall Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct., 20, at 2 p.m.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 12, 2013 4:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
President Monson’s 50 years as an apostle: Care for the poor and needy
A look at the ministry of President Thomas S. Monson, in celebration of his 50th anniversary of being called as a general authority.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 5, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
President Monson’s 50 years as an apostle: Proclaim the gospel
A look at the ministry of President Thomas S. Monson, in celebration of his 50th anniversary of being called as a general authority.
By Katie Harmer
Oct 3, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Charlton Heston as Nephi? Arnold Friberg’s ‘lost’ Book of Mormon sketches to go on display
“The Lost Book of Mormon Sketches” will be free and open to the public Oct. 2-6 at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building during the building’s regular hours. The exhibit will close early at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 29, 2013 12:18 p.m. MDT
Faith
Conference attendees get sneak peek at BYU’s ‘Sacred Gifts’ exhibit
“Sacred Gifts” — a new Carl Bloch, Heinrich Hoffman and Frans Schwartz exhibit — will open Nov. 15 at BYU’s Museum of Art.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 24, 2013 12:57 p.m. MDT
Much of the "Mormons and Comics" panel at Salt Lake Comic Con reviewed a 2010 special edition of Sunstone Magazine that focused on Mormon themes, characters and artists in the genre.
Faith
Brigham Young, Porter Rockwell and other Mormons in comics
A panel at Salt Lake Comic Con discussed the rise of Mormons within comic books to a full room on Saturday.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 10, 2013 9 a.m. MDT
Utah
Shatner, Lee and record-breaking crowds: Inaugural Salt Lake Comic Con ends with a bang
With more than 50,000 tickets sold, Comic Con goers filled the convention halls to the max during the final day of the convention. Saturday, the convention hosted panels by two of its biggest guests: Marvel icon Stan Lee and William Shatner.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 9, 2013 9:55 a.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake Comic Con creates haven for creativity (+photos)
Thousands of people waiting to attend the second day of Salt Lake City’s first Comic Con wrapped around the Salt Palace on Friday afternoon. Despite being called “Comic Con,” the convention showcases a diverse collection of artists.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 7, 2013 10:20 a.m. MDT
Utah
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans get an insider’s view at Comic Con
Fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” filled the main hall of the Salt Palace Thursday to hear from actor Nicholas Brendon, during one of Salt Lake Comic Con’s first panels.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 5, 2013 5:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s path to prominence
For more than 150 years, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been entertaining audiences with hymn arrangements and patriotic music. But the choir wasn’t always a household name.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 5, 2013 2:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘Star Wars’ icons share stories at Salt Lake Comic Con
Star Wars fans at Salt Lake Comic Con met two of the series’ most iconic figures — Darth Vader and Chewbacca. David Prowse (Darth Vader) and Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) took to the convention’s main stage Thursday afternoon.
By Katie Harmer
Sept 5, 2013 12:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Captain Kirk, Chewbacca, Batman: Salt Lake Comic Con creates geek heaven as stars and fans gather
More than a hundred celebrities, artists and vendors who will be attending Salt Lake City’s inaugural Comic Con September 5–7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 30, 2013 8 a.m. MDT
Abbie Gregory from Provo speaks with David B. Marsh on Monday after his presentation at BYU's Education Week. Marsh discussed how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their loved ones can deal with doubts.
Faith
How LDS Church members can help themselves and loved ones deal with doubt
A series of classes at BYU’s Education Week discussed how individuals can help themselves and loved ones deal with doubts and questions about the LDS Church.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 27, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah authors see works come to life on big screen
James Dashner’s “The Maze Runner” will hit theaters in February, and is one of two recent films to be adapted from the work of Utah authors. Shannon Hale’s “Austenland” was released in select cities Aug. 16.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 21, 2013 5:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Zombies, ‘cosplayers’ welcome Salt Lake City’s first Comic Con
This weekend, superheros, villains, zombies and other geek celebrities will hit the streets of Salt Lake in events kicking off the countdown to Salt Lake City’s first Comic Con, occurring Sept. 5–7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 9, 2013 7 a.m. MDT
Family
Second ‘Ender’s Game’ trailer released
The second trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Ender’s Game” was released Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 1, 2013.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 6, 2013 4:31 p.m. MDT
Family
Terminal illnesses lead families to focus on making wedding dreams come true
Several bittersweet weddings have been in the news this summer, from a daughter filming a faux wedding dance with her terminally ill father to a dying 2-year-old being the best man at his parents wedding.
By Katie Harmer
Aug 5, 2013 11:10 a.m. MDT
Family
‘Ender’s Game’ finds controversy, fans at Comic Con
“Ender’s Game,” a new sci-fi film about a gifted child at a military training school, premiered its first panel at Comic Con International in San Diego last week to a crowded audience in the convention’s largest hall.
By Katie Harmer
July 29, 2013 3:35 p.m. MDT
Family
‘Ender’s Game’ finds controversy, fans at Comic Con
“Ender’s Game,” a new sci-fi film about a gifted child at a military training school, premiered its first panel at Comic Con International in San Diego last week to a crowded audience in the convention’s largest hall.
By Katie Harmer
July 29, 2013 3:35 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Tanner Gift of Music Concert to feature James Taylor
The annual O.C. Tanner Gift of Music Concert will host singer and songwriter James Taylor on Sept. 6 and 7 at the Conference Center on Temple Square.
By Katie Harmer
July 25, 2013 6:35 a.m. MDT
Family
Utahns gain national attention on reality TV
Tummy Time and the American Hitmen are the latest Utahns to take the stage on reality television this season.
By Katie Harmer
July 22, 2013 12:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
Lindsey Stirling, Nathan Pacheco to join Mormon Tabernacle Choir for Pioneer Day Concert
Violinist Lindsey Stirling and tenor Nathan Pacheco will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Conference Center on July 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. to celebrate Utah’s pioneer heritage.
By Katie Harmer
July 18, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
‘Tootsie’ star Dustin Hoffman says he was ‘brainwashed’ about beauty standards
In a recent video, actor Dustin Hoffman recalls his experiences on the set of “Tootsie” and how it changed the way he looks at beauty.
By Katie Harmer
July 16, 2013 6:35 p.m. MDT
In a recent Parents magazine poll, 92 percent of participants agreed that mothers have the world's toughest job a statement some commentators are debating and rejecting.
Family
Mommy wars resurface following Parents magazine poll
In a recent Parents magazine poll, 92 percent of participants agreed that mothers have the world’s toughest job — a statement some commentators are rejecting.
By Katie Harmer
July 12, 2013 2:15 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Utah landscape creates backdrop for Hollywood magic
Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” is just the latest in a long history of Hollywood using Utah’s iconic red rock as the backdrop to many of its films.
By Katie Harmer
July 11, 2013 6:50 p.m. MDT
Load More