Keith McCord

BioFire Diagnostic, a Salt Lake company, is working overtime to make test kits to help doctors diagnose various illnesses. Patient blood and other fluid samples are analyzed by the kits, which can deliver results in under an hour.
After receiving a complaint from a citizen who said automobiles were not stopping for people in the crosswalk, the South Salt Lake City Police Department decided to conduct a sting operation at busy crosswalks near a school zone.
The University of Utah announced Wednesday the formation of a varsity esports program — “E” as in electronic. The program is the first of its kind from a school out of the Power Five athletics conferences.
Meet Dr. da Vinci Xi. He’s not your typical doctor. In fact, this doctor isn’t even human. Robotic surgical equipment is used in hospitals across the country. Here in Utah, St. Mark’s is using two such devices.
Some parents in the Jordan School District are upset over the school dress code their kids brought home. It said students cannot wear clothing with military insignia. The district says that is not its policy.
Anyone driving on 500 South by Rice-Eccles Stadium has probably seen it: a new giant video scoreboard. But it’s not just a big video screen. It’s also a brand new sound system that university officials say will enhance the fan experience.
Construction workers on Wednesday discovered some bones at the original university library, which is undergoing a major renovation. But it’s not a crime scene, so anthropologists have been called in to investigate.
Until a few weeks ago, many people had probably never heard of the Zika virus. Co-Diagnostics Inc. in Bountiful is working to find ways to identify the disease faster, particularly in the poorer countries where the outbreak is occurring.
The holidays are just around the corner, and it’s safe to say that one of the most popular gifts that kids and adults will ask for this year is a drone. Students at the University of Utah are looking at the social and ethical issues of drones.