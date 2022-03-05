Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Keith McCord

Utah
WSU and Ogden spreading kindness with ‘Civility Quest’ challenges
Students at Weber State University are partnering with Ogden on a campaign to make the world a better place.
By Keith McCord
April 7, 2018 11:12 a.m. MDT
Utah
Flu season keeping Salt Lake testing company very busy
BioFire Diagnostic, a Salt Lake company, is working overtime to make test kits to help doctors diagnose various illnesses. Patient blood and other fluid samples are analyzed by the kits, which can deliver results in under an hour.
By Keith McCord
Jan 26, 2018 7:53 p.m. MST
Utah
43 drivers cited during crosswalk sting in South Salt Lake
After receiving a complaint from a citizen who said automobiles were not stopping for people in the crosswalk, the South Salt Lake City Police Department decided to conduct a sting operation at busy crosswalks near a school zone.
By Keith McCord
Jan 17, 2018 5:54 p.m. MST
Utah
Homeowners near Lehi mink farm dealing with a fly infestation
Seeing a fly or two buzzing around the house is something a simple fly swatter can handle. But residents near a milk farm in Lehi are seeing thousands of flies all summer long.
By Keith McCord
Aug 4, 2017 8:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Campgrounds may not be ready in time for Memorial Day weekend
Thinking of going camping this Memorial Day weekend? Mother Nature may have something to say about that.
By Keith McCord
May 20, 2017 12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Basketball, football and Xbox? U. to form varsity esports program
The University of Utah announced Wednesday the formation of a varsity esports program — “E” as in electronic. The program is the first of its kind from a school out of the Power Five athletics conferences.
By Keith McCord
April 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
State of emergency declared in Garland due to flooding
City leaders in Garland have declared a state of emergency, as hundreds of homeowners continue to battle rising waters.
By Mike Anderson and Keith McCord
Feb 23, 2017 7 p.m. MST
Utah
Close call prompts plow driver to warn about playing in snow piles
A Spanish Fork snowplow driver narrowly avoided children who were playing in a snow tunnel that they had dug in a pile of snow on the street.
By Keith McCord
Jan 6, 2017 1:25 p.m. MST
Family
Family SUV stolen moments before they were to go to airport on vacation to Hawaii
A South Jordan family getting ready to go to Hawaii got quite a surprise moments before they were going to head to the airport Wednesday morning.
By Keith McCord
Jan 4, 2017 6:05 p.m. MST
Utah
St. Mark’s Hospital adds a second da Vinci robot to its surgical services
Meet Dr. da Vinci Xi. He’s not your typical doctor. In fact, this doctor isn’t even human. Robotic surgical equipment is used in hospitals across the country. Here in Utah, St. Mark’s is using two such devices.
By Keith McCord
Dec 16, 2016 5:55 p.m. MST
Utah
Teens help police encourage Utahns to buckle up this holiday season
With more people hitting the roads for Thanksgiving, several students want people to know that seat belts do save lives, and they are proof of that.
By Keith McCord
Nov 17, 2016 6:50 p.m. MST
Keenan Pearson with his wife, Rebecka Pearson, and two young children. Keenan Pearson was severely injured Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, while trying to help a woman along I-80 at Parleys Summit.
Utah
Coalville man saves woman’s life on I-80, but loses leg in the process
It was an unfortunate accident on an icy patch of road. And a young father only wanted to help someone get out of harm’s way.
By Keith McCord
Oct 11, 2016 2:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
UDOT installs fencing to reduce collisions with wildlife in Parleys Canyon
Driving up Parleys Canyon will soon be a little safer. Friday the Utah Department of Transportation started putting up wildlife fencing on westbound I-80 near Jeremy Ranch.
By Keith McCord
Oct 7, 2016 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Armed Forces insignias against dress code in Jordan School District?
Some parents in the Jordan School District are upset over the school dress code their kids brought home. It said students cannot wear clothing with military insignia. The district says that is not its policy.
By Keith McCord
Aug 25, 2016 3:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Passerby helps deliver baby on downtown street corner
The cry of a baby could be heard in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday morning right after the child was born inside a van on 300 South near Main Street.
By Keith McCord
Aug 4, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
Utah
Experts say space junk burning through atmosphere happens frequently
A display in the sky late Wednesday night caught thousands of people off guard, but the event was actually expected.
By Keith McCord
July 29, 2016 7:59 a.m. MDT
Utah
Fireworks contribute to bad air level spikes
Fireworks are loud and exciting, but they can also make for some bad air.
By Keith McCord
June 30, 2016 1:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
U. stadium gets bigger scoreboard, better sound system
Anyone driving on 500 South by Rice-Eccles Stadium has probably seen it: a new giant video scoreboard. But it’s not just a big video screen. It’s also a brand new sound system that university officials say will enhance the fan experience.
By Keith McCord
June 24, 2016 8:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Using human waste to generate power and save thousands of dollars
The North Davis Sewer District just expanded its wastewater treatment facility in anticipation of big growth in the region, but it’ll do much more than just treat human waste.
By Keith McCord
June 17, 2016 7:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
Lawmakers, firefighters want drone owners to know the law
With drone technology improving, more and more people are flying them just for fun. With wildfire season here, lawmakers and firefighters want to make sure people know the rules before they fly.
By Keith McCord
June 15, 2016 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Downtown Farmers Market celebrates 25th year
It’s that time of year when fresh fruits and vegetables are abundant and farmers markets are popping up all over the state. This week marks the 25th anniversary of the farmers market at Pioneer Park.
By Keith McCord
June 8, 2016 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
KLM begins nonstop flights between Amsterdam and Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City International Airport became an even bigger player in international air travel as KLM Royal Dutch Airline’s first direct flight from Amsterdam arrived at the airport Thursday.
By Keith McCord
May 5, 2016 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
Construction workers discover bones during U. renovation project
Construction workers on Wednesday discovered some bones at the original university library, which is undergoing a major renovation. But it’s not a crime scene, so anthropologists have been called in to investigate.
By Keith McCord
April 21, 2016 1:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah adventurer on final leg of 7 seas, 7 summits adventure
Martin Frey is about to wrap up an amazing journey. Frey travels the world giving motivational talks to businesses and private groups, sharing his adventures and encouraging people to push themselves.
By Keith McCord
March 22, 2016 3:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
George Washington, a Masonic Temple and its Utah connection
The George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, was recently designated as a National Historic Landmark. Construction began in 1923 and was funded and built by the Masons.
By Keith McCord
Feb 15, 2016 6:20 p.m. MST
D. Brent Satterfield, chief scientific officer at Co-Diagnostics, seen in Bountiful on Friday, Feb.5, 2016, is working on ways to make testing for the Zika virus faster, particularly in poorer countries where the outbreak is occurring.
Utah
Researchers in Utah working on ways to identify Zika more quickly
Until a few weeks ago, many people had probably never heard of the Zika virus. Co-Diagnostics Inc. in Bountiful is working to find ways to identify the disease faster, particularly in the poorer countries where the outbreak is occurring.
By Keith McCord
Feb 8, 2016 12:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Hundreds of 2016 model vehicles on display at the Auto Expo
The Utah International Auto Expo gets underway Friday and that means more than 350 vehicles will be on display for people to look at up close and even take them for a test drive.
By Keith McCord
Jan 14, 2016 6:22 p.m. MST
Utah
UDOT plans more freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway
To handle the growth and improve safety in Salt Lake County’s west side, the Utah Department of Transpotation will convert more intersections into freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway.
By Keith McCord
Jan 14, 2016 3 p.m. MST
Utah
U. creates curriculum to study social, ethical uses of drones
The holidays are just around the corner, and it’s safe to say that one of the most popular gifts that kids and adults will ask for this year is a drone. Students at the University of Utah are looking at the social and ethical issues of drones.
By Keith McCord
Nov 11, 2015 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Adobe contest aims to attract new talent to field of big data analytics
Big data analytics is creating a lot of unfilled jobs. By 2018, demand will be 60 percent greater than supply.
By Keith McCord
Nov 9, 2015 4:46 p.m. MST
Load More